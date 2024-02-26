- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
If You're Poor, Fertility Treatment Can Be Out of Reach
Horse Sedative Use Among Humans Spreads in Deadly Mixture of 'Tranq' and Fentanyl
California Gov. Newsom Wants Voters to Approve Billions More to Help the Homeless. Will It Help?
Measles Cases Rise In Florida As State Surgeon General's Advice Is Criticized
If You’re Poor, Fertility Treatment Can Be Out of Reach
For low-income people who are on Medicaid or whose employer health plan is skimpy, help for infertility seems unattainable. (Michelle Andrews, )
Horse Sedative Use Among Humans Spreads in Deadly Mixture of ‘Tranq’ and Fentanyl
Illegal supplies of fentanyl are being cut with xylazine, a powerful horse tranquilizer. Overdoses involving this veterinary sedative are growing nationally and now Florida officials are tracking the deaths. (Sam Ogozalek, Tampa Bay Times, )
California Gov. Newsom Wants Voters to Approve Billions More to Help the Homeless. Will It Help?
A March 5 ballot initiative seeks $6.4 billion to build thousands of new housing units and provide mental health treatment for homeless people — on top of the billions already being spent to address the public health crisis. Despite significant support from health and law enforcement officials, many front-line workers are skeptical that more money is the answer. (Angela Hart, )
Here's today's health policy haiku:
NEVER TOO LATE
Spring covid vaccine?
You risk short AND long covid
Don't procrastinate
- Paul Hughes-Cromwick
Alabama Ruling Upends IVF Future For Cancer Patients, Medical Providers
News outlets report on the continuing health and political fallout from the Alabama Supreme Court's ruling on the personhood of frozen embryos. Doctors say it's the safest IVF method for mothers and babies, and the only option for cancer patients. Meanwhile, Democrats and Republicans react to the decision that could have electoral impact.
NBC News:
Doctors Warn Freezing Embryos Is Essential After Alabama Ruling With IVF Consequences
After Alabama’s state Supreme Court ruling on IVF, doctors are warning that women using in vitro fertilization and their babies could face major health risks — and young cancer patients could lose the chance to build a future family — if fertility clinics stop using frozen embryos. “That is a possible reality,” said Dr. Irene Dimitriadis, a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist at the Mass General Fertility Center in Boston. “It hurts me to think of it because that means we’re kind of going backwards in medicine.” (Dunn, 2/24)
The Washington Post:
Cancer Patients Express Worry, Devastation About Alabama IVF Ruling
A cancer diagnosis often comes with a host of difficult decisions, including what to do about the impact of treatment on a person’s fertility. Many individuals grappling with this dual burden turn to in vitro fertilization (IVF) as a way to preserve their reproductive options. That’s why cancer patients and oncologists are expressing shock and anxiety about the recent ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court that frozen embryos are considered children under the law. (Malhi, 2/25)
The Hill:
White House Accuses Republicans Of ‘Attempting To Erase Their Own Records On IVF’
The White House on Monday put the spotlight on House Republicans’ support for legislation that says life begins at conception even as many of them have rushed to defend in vitro fertilization following a controversial Alabama court ruling. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in a memo shared with The Hill, pointed to GOP support for the Life at Conception Act, which she described as “an extreme, dangerous bill that would eliminate reproductive freedom for all women in every state.” (Samuels, 2/26)
The Washington Post:
125 Republicans Have Backed Antiabortion Bill Without IVF Exception
Prominent congressional Republicans are coming out in support of in vitro fertilization days after the Alabama state Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are people and therefore that someone can be held liable for destroying them. But many of the same Republicans who are saying Americans should have access to IVF have co-sponsored legislation that employs an argument similar to the one the Alabama Supreme Court used in its ruling. The congressional proposal, known as the Life at Conception Act, defines a “human being” to “include each member of the species homo sapiens at all stages of life, including the moment of fertilization or cloning, or other moment at which an individual member of the human species comes into being.” The bill would also provide equal protection under the 14th Amendment “for the right to life of each born and preborn human person.” (Alfaro, 2/25)
The Washington Post:
Alabama Justice Who Quoted Bible In IVF Case Often Invokes Religion
In the Alabama Supreme Court ruling that said frozen embryos are people, Chief Justice Tom Parker wrote a concurring opinion that sought to define the “sanctity of unborn life,” citing heavily from scripture and theology. His opinion, which drew criticism from abortion rights activists for instilling religious beliefs into a judicial decision, was the latest in nearly 20 years on the bench in which he has repeatedly invoked religion on his way to laying the groundwork to overturn Roe v. Wade. Parker has also openly criticized other judges for not sufficiently considering religion in their rulings and has expressed support for the theory known as the Seven Mountain Mandate, which calls for conservative Christians to run the government and broadly influence American life. (Rosenzweig-Ziff, 2/24)
KFF Health News:
If You’re Poor, Fertility Treatment Can Be Out Of Reach
Mary Delgado’s first pregnancy went according to plan, but when she tried to get pregnant again seven years later, nothing happened. After 10 months, Delgado, now 34, and her partner, Joaquin Rodriguez, went to see an OB-GYN. Tests showed she had endometriosis, which was interfering with conception. Delgado’s only option, the doctor said, was in vitro fertilization. “When she told me that, she broke me inside,” Delgado said, “because I knew it was so expensive.” (Andrews, 2/26)
USA Today:
Nebraska Lawmaker Wants 12-Week Abortion Ban Amended For Exceptions
A Nebraska state lawmaker who supported banning abortions after 12 weeks has now introduced legislation that provides exceptions and repeals criminal penalties. Republican Sen. Merv Riepe’s bill would allow for abortions up to 20 weeks in cases of fatal anomalies with the confirmation by at least two physicians that a pre-born child is incompatible with life outside the womb and would die upon birth or inevitably after that. (Marchel Hoff, 2/23)
Politico:
Gavin Newsom Launches Red-State Abortion Ads Over ‘War On Travel’
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday broadened his incursion into red America, unveiling the first in a series of TV ads that accuses conservative officials of holding women hostage by imposing restrictions on their travel for reproductive care. Newsom’s new ad, which debuted Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” will air in Tennessee, where a state representative is trying to outlaw transporting a minor for an abortion. Under the Tennessee proposal, adults who engage in “ abortion trafficking” — helping pregnant minors get the procedure out-of-state without parental permission — could be charged with a felony that carries up to 15 years in prison. (Cadelago, 2/25)
Change Healthcare Mum On Whether It Has Recovered From Cyberattack
UnitedHealth subsidiary Change Healthcare's systems were down for a fourth straight day Saturday. The exploit was possible thanks to a security flaw that still worries security experts. The company's website did not mention the outage on its website Monday morning.
CNBC:
UnitedHealth Subsidiary Change Healthcare Down For A Fourth Day Following Cyberattack
Change Healthcare’s systems are down for a fourth straight day after parent company UnitedHealth Group disclosed that a suspected cybersecurity threat actor gained access to part of its information technology network on Wednesday. UnitedHealth, the biggest health-care company in the U.S. by market cap, owns the health-care provider Optum, which merged with Change Healthcare in 2022. Optum services more than 100 million patients in the U.S., according to its website, and Change Healthcare offers solutions for payment and revenue cycle management. (Capoot, 2/24)
SC Media:
Exclusive: Cyberattack On Change Healthcare Was An Exploit Of The ConnectWise Flaw
Security experts have warned for the past couple of days that the two flaws recently uncovered in ConnectWise’s ScreenConnect app could become the major cybersecurity story of 2024 – and that the healthcare and critical infrastructure sectors were especially vulnerable. ... SC Media has learned that the recent cybersecurity incident at UnitedHealth's Change Healthcare that led to slowdowns at pharmacies was caused by a strain of LockBit malware that was used to exploit the vulnerabilities in ConnectWise ScreenConnect. (Zurier, 2/23)
Axios:
Pharmacies Unable To Fill Prescriptions After Change Healthcare Cyberattack
Patients across the country have been unable to get their prescriptions filled as health tech company Change Healthcare responds to a cyberattack. It's still unclear when Change Healthcare will return to normal operations, and until then, local pharmacies that rely on the company to process payments through patients' insurance say they're facing outages and delays in filling prescriptions. (Sabin, 2/23)
Iowa Public Radio:
Report Finds More Than Half Of Rural Iowa Hospitals No Longer Deliver Babies
A new report found the majority of Iowa’s rural hospitals no longer have labor and delivery services. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform analyzed federal data and found, as of last month, 61% of rural Iowa hospitals no longer have OB care, and of the 36 rural hospitals still providing care, 58% were losing money on patient services overall. (Krebs, 2/23)
Modern Healthcare:
Certificate Of Need Laws, Hospitals Impede Birthing Centers
As labor and delivery access diminishes, would-be birthing center operators seeking to bolster the system have encountered resistance from certificate of need laws and hospitals wary of new entrants. Hospitals and industry groups that have opposed new birthing centers contend these facilities should be directed by obstetricians, have transfer agreements with nearby hospitals, and be subject to the same regulatory and licensure requirements as other providers. (Hartnett, 2/23)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
As Health Worker Shortages Continue, State Facilities Rely More On Temporary Staff
New Hampshire officials say they’re still struggling to hire enough workers at state-run health care facilities, forcing them to ramp up spending on temporary staff. At New Hampshire Hospital – the state’s main provider of inpatient mental health care – the vacancy rate for both registered nurses and mental health workers is around 30%. (Cuno-Booth, 2/23)
Fox News:
To Combat Nursing Shortage, Universities Create Accelerated 12-Month Training Programs: 'A Win-Win'
America needs nurses — and some schools are implementing accelerated programs to train them. To shorten the process, these programs cut training time from up to four years down to one. "I really do think this is a win-win for students and local hospitals and facilities," said Elizabeth Mann, assistant clinical professor at the University of New England, in an interview with Fox News. She's based in Maine. (Schuyler, 2/24)
Houston Chronicle:
Houston Community College Ends Nursing Associate's Degree
Houston Community College has shuttered its associate degree program for students training to be registered nurses, according to state licensure documents. The Texas Board of Nursing listed the closure as voluntary, effective Dec. 31. The Associate Degree Nursing program, or ADN, had been operating with “conditional” approval as of last April — a designation that means it didn’t meet state standards for three years. (Ketterer, 2/23)
Chicago Tribune:
Flawed State Oversight Lets Doctors Accused Of Abuse Keep Working
Doctors and other health care providers accused by patients of sexual misconduct kept practicing – sometimes for years – because of gaps in Illinois laws and a licensing agency that can be slow to take disciplinary action, a Tribune investigation has found. The providers went on to harm additional patients, in some cases, as their licenses remained in good standing with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. (Hoerner and Schencker, 2/25)
The Boston Globe:
Steward Tells Massachusetts It Can't Provide Financial Records
The troubled Steward Health Care hospital system submitted some financial data in response to a Friday deadline from Governor Maura Healey, but the administration said it has still not received all the records the governor has demanded. The Dallas-based company provided systemwide audited financial records for several years through 2021, a Steward spokesperson said, but did not provide those records for 2022. (Laughlin and Chesto, 2/23)
Charlotte Ledger:
Some Lawmakers Want To Review Laws Governing Atrium Health
Three North Carolina legislators said they are interested in revisiting the state law that gives special privileges to hospital authorities such as Atrium Health, noting that today’s multibillion-dollar hospital systems are nothing like the ones lawmakers had in mind when the law was written. (Crouch, 2/26)
Axios:
Refills, Emails And Sick Notes: More Doctors Are Charging For Administrative Tasks
Need a sick note from the doctor? Or have them OK a refill? It might cost you. From signing patient documents to emailing responses to patient questions, doctors are increasingly charging fees for administrative tasks. (Reed, 2/26)
The Washington Post:
Prominent Pathologist Jonathan Epstein Leaves Johns Hopkins Amid Review
Internationally regarded pathologist Jonathan I. Epstein has resigned his post at Johns Hopkins Hospital, months after he was put on administrative leave amid misconduct allegations, the doctor and the hospital confirmed. The resignation came before the hospital determined whether the allegations that he bullied or intimidated others in his department were founded, Hopkins spokeswoman Liz Vandendriessche said in an email. She did not say whether that inquiry would continue given his departure. (Thompson and Shepherd, 2/24)
Measles Cases Rise In Florida As State Surgeon General's Advice Is Criticized
A seventh measles case is found in the Florida outbreak, and the first in a child under 5, as experts oppose a controversial decision to let parents send unvaccinated children to school. Meanwhile, Michigan has reported its first measles case since 2019, and Minnesota reports a third case.
NBC News:
Florida Measles Cases Rise As Experts Oppose State Surgeon General’s Decisions
The Florida measles outbreak is expanding. On Friday, health officials in Broward County confirmed a seventh case of the virus, a child under age 5. The patient is the youngest so far to be infected in the outbreak, and the first to be identified outside of Manatee Bay Elementary School in Weston, near Fort Lauderdale. ... Cases are “not going to stay contained just to that one school, not when a virus is this infectious,” said Dr. David Kimberlin, co-director of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. (Edwards, 2/24)
Click On Detroit:
Michigan Reports First Measles Case Since 2019 Outbreak: What To Know
Michigan has reported its first case of measles since the 2019 outbreak. On Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, Michigan health officials said that a child in Oakland County has measles. The child’s case is believed to be linked to international travel and officials do not believe anyone outside of the child’s home was exposed to the virus. The last time someone in Michigan had measles was during the 2019 outbreak. That year there were 46 cases confirmed across the state. (Clarke, 2/25)
Minnesota Public Radio:
Minnesota Reports Third Measles Case
The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed the third measles case in the state since the beginning of the year. The two other cases were reported last week, and all have been in the Twin Cities. There were zero measles cases in Minnesota in 2023 and 22 cases in 2022. Since 2000, there have been a total of 149 cases in Minnesota, largely driven by several spikes of cases. (Gawthrop and Clary, 2/23)
The Guardian:
‘Not A Disease You Want To Relive’: Why Is The US Seeing Outbreaks Of Measles?
“It’s a worrisome disease for a number of reasons, so I’m worried,” said Dr Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center and an attending physician in the division of infectious diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (Chop). Describing measles symptoms, Offit said: “the rash starts at the hairline and spreads to the face … It’s like you sort of had a bucket of rash poured on your head,” which spreads down the body. “It’s invariably associated with cough, conjunctivitis and runny nose,” Offit said, adding, “and kids are sick – they look sick, they’re miserable.” A child of the 1950s, Offit was infected with measles himself (the first vaccine was introduced in 1963), and has personally treated cases of neurological devastation related to measles infections. (Glenza, 2/25)
WLRN 91.3 FM:
How To Protect Yourself, Your Kids And Other In Case Of A Measles Outbreak
As of Friday, seven measles cases have been reported at a Broward County elementary school. The outbreak is raising questions and concerns about the highly contagious, viral respiratory infection. (Ramos and Hernandez, 2/25)
CNN:
Norovirus Cases Continue To Climb In The US, Especially In The Northeast, CDC Data Shows
Cases of norovirus are on the rise in the US, on par with seasonal trends, according to the most recent data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Sealy, 2/24)
USA Today:
Bedbugs Spotted At Las Vegas Strip Hotels In Recent Months
At least four guests staying at four separate hotels along the Las Vegas Strip saw bedbugs crawling in their rooms between Sept. 2023 and Jan. 2024, local outlet KLAS reported. The sightings came months before millions of visitors traveled to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl. ... A guest's complaint on Dec. 5, 2023, led to a bedbug-sniffing dog being used at the Encore, where a live bedbug was found, the TV station said. The hotel then closed the room so it could be thoroughly cleaned. (Limehouse, 2/24)
Reuters:
Mauritius Stops Norwegian Cruise Line Ship From Docking, Cites Health Risk
Mauritius stopped a ship belonging to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from docking at its ports due to what it said was a health risk and took samples from about 15 passengers who were in isolation on board, its port authority said on Sunday. ... A spokesperson for the U.S.-headquartered Norwegian Cruise Line said in a statement that during the ship's trip to South Africa on Feb. 13, some passengers had experienced mild symptoms of a stomach-related illness. (Anganan, 2/25)
Though Covid And RSV Decline, Flu Levels Stay High Across US
Flu levels show increases in half of U.S. regions, the CDC noted in its weekly update. Separately, scientists link birth month to the timing of a first flu shot: Kids born in October are more likely to get the shot and less likely to be diagnosed with flu.
CIDRAP:
US Flu Levels Stubbornly High As COVID Declines Further
Flu levels remain elevated, with increases in half of US regions, as COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) levels stayed on downward trends, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said today in its latest weekly updates. Though the national test positivity declined a bit, to 14.8% of respiratory virus samples, the percentage of outpatient visits for flulike illness held steady at 4.5%, the CDC said in its weekly FluView update. (Schnirring, 2/23)
CIDRAP:
Birth-Month Study Shows Importance Of Timing For Flu Shot
Children born in October and vaccinated against influenza in that month are both more likely to be vaccinated against flu and less likely to be diagnosed as having influenza than children born in other months, according to a new study The BMJ. The observational study is based on insurance records of 800,000 US children ages 2 to 5 years old who received flu vaccines from 2011 to 2018. Researchers analyzed rates of diagnosed influenza among children by birth month, and found that those with October birthdays had the lowest rates. (Soucheray, 2/23)
USA Today:
Millions Of Americans Suffer From Long COVID. Why Do Treatments Remain Out Of Reach?
The complexity of both the disease and the drug development system, not to mention the difficulty of getting doctors to believe them and insurance to pay for visits, has left long COVID patients feeling alone and adrift. Americans are paying a price. According to a 2022 analysis, long COVID costs the American economy at least $200 billion a year because of lost productivity, lost wages and medical costs. (Cuevas and Weintraub, 2/26)
CNN:
Antidepressant Prescriptions To Youths Spiked During Pandemic, Study Finds
Many young people have reported having poor mental health during and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Their experiences are affirmed by a new study finding that the rate of prescribing antidepressants to this group also spiked during the same period. (Rogers, 2/26)
Los Angeles Times:
What Is Driving The Spread Of Avian Flu?
An “apocalyptic” mass mortality event that has left thousands of sea lions and elephant seals dead on the beaches of South America is raising alarms among some California sea mammal experts who fear similar scenes could play out along California’s Pacific Coast and other continents as the H5N1 bird flu continues its march across the globe. ... Up until now, the ability of the virus to jump from mammal to mammal has been limited, but the scale of infections and deaths in South America has raised troubling questions about whether something has changed. (Rust, 2/25)
Study: Xolair Helps Reduce Reactions For Kids With Severe Food Allergies
Researchers report that Xolair can cut the risk of dangerous reactions after exposure to trace amounts of food allergens like nuts, milk, or eggs. The drug has already been approved by the FDA for people ages 1 and older with food allergies.
The New York Times:
Drug Drastically Reduces Children’s Reactions To Traces Of Food Allergens
A drug that has been used for decades to treat allergic asthma and hives significantly reduced the risk of life-threatening reactions in children with severe food allergies who were exposed to trace amounts of peanuts, cashews, milk and eggs, researchers reported on Sunday. The drug, Xolair, has already been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for adults and children over age 1 with food allergies. It is the first treatment that drastically cuts the risk of serious reactions — like anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction that causes the body to go into shock — after accidental exposures to various food allergens. (Rabin, 2/25)
The Baltimore Sun:
Hopkins Researchers Help With Study Of Food Allergy Drug
Laura Pleasants doesn’t leave her house without at least six EpiPens — autoinjectors about the size and shape of a whiteboard marker that contain medication that can calm a body’s allergic reaction. (Roberts, 2/25)
The Washington Post:
U.S. Launches Probe Into Possible Fraud By Organ Collection Groups
Federal authorities have launched a wide-ranging investigation of the nonprofit organizations that collect organs for transplant in the United States, according to six people familiar with the inquiry, which seeks to determine whether any of the groups have been defrauding the government. The probe involves U.S. attorneys in various parts of the country who are investigating organ procurement organizations in at least five states. Their team includes investigators from the Department of Health and Human Services and the office of Michael Missal, the inspector general of the Department of Veterans Affairs. They are seeking to determine, among other things, whether any of these groups have been overbilling the government for their costs. (Bernstein, Johnson and Rein, 2/26)
Stat:
Obesity Drugs Seen As Possible Treatment For Liver Disease MASH
As drugmakers race to join the obesity drug market ignited by the approval of Wegovy and Zepbound, they’re not just competing on their drugs’ weight loss effects. They’re also competing on their products’ ability to treat a severe form of liver disease. (Chen, 2/26)
The New York Times:
Your Inhalers And EpiPens Aren't Very Healthy For The Environment
For eco-conscious consumers of personal medical devices, recycling options are limited. Some companies are trying to change that. (Alcorn, 2/26)
USA Today:
Galantamine Supplements Lack Amounts Required For Alzheimer's
Galantamine, a plant extract, is sold as a generic – approved by the Food and Drug Administration – that requires a prescription to treat mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. ... The labels on the generic drugs and dietary supplements all say they include identical amounts of galantamine, however, a Harvard University-led study published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed the products' contents vary widely. (Alltucker, 2/23)
The Colorado Sun:
A Colorado Center Is Using Genetic Testing To Improve Chemotherapy
You have, right now inside you, a gene known as UGT1A1. But that’s so formal. Let’s just call it Eugene. Eugene holds instructions for making enzymes that help your body break down certain substances, like bilirubin. This is great because it helps prevent babies from developing severe jaundice. But Eugene also works on other molecules, including the chemotherapy drug irinotecan. (Ingold, 2/26)
Supreme Court Case May Influence Social Media's Future
An important First Amendment case will be heard today, concerning how publications on social media outlets may be judged. Politico argues that conservative values have already "largely won," as Bloomberg says Mark Zuckerberg is pushing for zero personal liability in Facebook addiction cases.
The New York Times:
Supreme Court To Decide How The First Amendment Applies To Social Media
The most important First Amendment cases of the internet era, to be heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, may turn on a single question: Do platforms like Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and X most closely resemble newspapers or shopping centers or phone companies? The two cases arrive at the court garbed in politics, as they concern laws in Florida and Texas aimed at protecting conservative speech by forbidding leading social media sites from removing posts based on the views they express. (Liptak, 2/25)
Politico:
Social Media Cases Head To SCOTUS — But Conservatives May Have Already Won
Big Tech platforms and their Republican critics are bracing for a faceoff in the Supreme Court on Monday over the policing of online speech. But in the real-world argument over who gets to post their views on social media, conservatives have largely won. The two cases in front of the court have their roots in the post-Jan. 6 banning of Donald Trump from multiple social media platforms. When the then-president was kicked off for violating policies against incitement to violence, state lawmakers in Florida and Texas jumped in. They passed laws later in 2021 to tie the hands of tech companies and force them to keep all views online, and not deplatform political candidates. (Kern, 2/25)
Bloomberg:
Zuckerberg Wants No Personal Legal Blame For Instagram, Facebook Addiction
Mark Zuckerberg is seeking to avoid being held personally liable in two dozen lawsuits accusing Meta Platforms Inc. and other social media companies of addicting children to their products. The Meta chief executive officer made his case at a hearing Friday in California federal court, but the judge didn’t immediately make a decision. A ruling in Zuckerberg’s favor would dismiss him as a personal defendant in the litigation with no impact on the allegations against Meta. (Graf, 2/23)
News Service of Florida:
DeSantis Receives The Florida Legislature's Bill To Ban Kids From Social Media
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday formally received a bill aimed at keeping children off social media and will have until March 1 to decide whether to sign it. (2/25)
Toxic Mix Of Substances Playing Role In Overdose Crisis In Massachusetts
The Boston Globe covers what it says is a "more powerful" wave of overdoses across the state, driven by polysubstance abuse. Separately, there's rising use of the horse sedative drug known as "tranq," in fentanyl drug abuse. And NPR reports on how Portugal's drug overdose death rates are a tiny fraction of U.S. fatalities.
The Boston Globe:
Mass. Overdose Victims Become Harder To Save Amid Spread Of Polysubstance Use
A new and more powerful wave of overdoses is spreading rapidly across Massachusetts, and it’s putting severe pressure on front-line medical workers trying to save lives. In some cases, overdose victims are so heavily sedated on a toxic mix of substances that they can remain in a blackout stupor for hours. In other cases, victims overdose so quickly that there’s not enough time to revive them. These new and complex cases are confounding health agencies and leading front-line workers to rethink how they respond to overdoses. (Serres, 2/24)
KFF Health News:
Horse Sedative Use Among Humans Spreads In Deadly Mixture Of ‘Tranq’ And Fentanyl
Andrew McClave Jr. loved to lift weights. The 6-foot-4-inch bartender resembled a bodybuilder and once posed for a photo flexing his muscles with former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan. “He was extremely dedicated to it,” said his father, Andrew McClave Sr., “to the point where it was almost like he missed his medication if he didn’t go.” But the hobby took its toll. According to a police report, a friend told the Treasure Island Police Department that McClave, 36, suffered from back problems and took unprescribed pills to reduce the pain. (Ogozalek, 2/26)
NPR:
Portugal's Overdose Death Rates Are A Tiny Fraction Of U.S. Fatalities
Portugal has roughly the same population as the state of New Jersey. But while New Jersey alone sees nearly 3,000 fatal drug overdoses a year, Portugal averages around 80. ... What's different in Portugal? In the late 1990s, the country faced an explosion of heroin use. ... Portugal's leaders responded by pivoting away from the U.S. drug war model. Instead, Portugal focused scarce public dollars on health care, drug treatment, job training and housing. (Mann, 2/24)
Minnesota Public Radio:
Ramsey Justice Department Celebrates 10 Years Of Helping Veterans Reach Sobriety
After serving in the military, Jessica Kirby experienced PTSD, anxiety, depression and survivor’s guilt. She said she turned to alcohol and cannabis to numb the symptoms, but it led to her hitting a stopped car while under the influence. She was arrested and connected with the Veterans Treatment Court program. (Miles, 2/24)
Axios:
Dry January Is Now Dry February And Beyond
For many, the "damp" or "dry" lifestyle has gone beyond January. This year, huge interest in the annual booze-free challenge Dry January marked a change in the way American adults think about alcohol. The shift has to do with the fact that longevity and sleep have become major health priorities. (Mallenbaum and Feng, 2/24)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Places For People Joins Brightli To Expand Mental Health Services In St. Louis Region
Mental health services provider Places for People announced Friday plans to partner with Springfield, Missouri-based Brightli — one of the country’s largest nonprofits providing behavioral and addiction recovery care — to expand services in the St. Louis region. (Munz, 2/23)
Fox News:
Grandparents May Have Significant Impact On A Mom’s Mental Health, Study Finds: 'Wisdom And Experience'
Grandparents could be good for women's health.The support and presence of grandparents can have a significant impact on the mental health of mothers, according to a new study published this week in the journal Population Studies. Researchers at the University of Helsinki in Finland found that grandparental support could protect mothers from depression — especially those who have separated from their partners and have become single parents. (Stabile, 2/23)
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Researchers Find Association Between Air Pollution And Alzheimer’s
A new study from Emory University researchers has found an association between traffic-related air pollution and Alzheimer’s disease in humans. (Poole, 2/23)
Jury Finds South Carolina Man Guilty Of Hate Crime Killing Of Trans Woman
Authorities note this is the first conviction at federal trial level for a gender identity-based hate crime. Also in the news, how shrinking Medicaid is hitting clinics in poorer areas; New Hampshire passes a gun rights bill; a bill to provide services to deaf people in Wyoming advances; and more.
The Washington Post:
Man Guilty Of Killing Transgender Woman In Historic Hate Crime Trial
A federal jury found a South Carolina man guilty Friday of killing a Black transgender woman, marking the first conviction at federal trial for a hate crime motivated by gender identity, according to authorities. The jury unanimously found Daqua Lameek Ritter guilty of a hate crime, a firearms charge and obstruction for the 2019 fatal shooting of Dime Doe, a 24-year-old transgender woman, the Justice Department announced Saturday. (Wu, 2/24)
The New York Times:
As Medicaid Shrinks, Clinics For The Poor Are Trying To Survive
Appointment cancellations and financial distress have become a constant at Bethesda Pediatrics, a nonprofit medical clinic in East Texas that is heavily dependent on Medicaid, the health insurance program for the poor. On a recent Monday, the mother of a toddler who had a primary care appointment broke down in tears after learning the child had just lost Medicaid coverage, wondering how she could pay the bill. (Weiland, 2/24)
New Hampshire Bulletin:
NH House Passes Gun Rights Bill, Defeats Voluntary ‘Do Not Sell’ List
The New Hampshire House took up the first of several gun rights bills Thursday, rejecting a voluntary “do not sell” list and approving a new process for returning firearms after the expiration of a restraining order or bail conditions. Meanwhile, one of the year’s most closely watched bills is set to get its first vote by the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee Friday. House Bill 1711 would add certain mental health records to gun background checks to prevent people who are federally prohibited from buying guns from doing so. (Timmins, 2/23)
Wyoming Public Radio:
A Senate Bill That Would Provide Services To Deaf Wyomingites Is Working Its Way To The House
There are roughly 40 million people in the United States living with a hearing impairment. The average cost of hearing aids for those with severe impairments is between $4,000-6,000, which makes it difficult for low-income families to get the help they need. Wyoming is the only state in America that doesn't have a committee to advocate for the Deaf community. When members of that community called upon Laramie Senator Dan Furphy to fix that problem, he listened. (Dudley, 2/23)
The Baltimore Sun:
Medically Assisted Suicide Bill In Maryland Faces Uncertain Future
Fearing the bill won’t have enough votes to pass, Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson said Friday that legislation to allow medically assisted suicide may meet its end in the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee. “This is not a bill that we’re going to be twisting arms on,” Ferguson, a Baltimore City Democrat, said at a news conference Friday morning. “This is one where it’s deeply personal, and people are taking a very personal look. And so we’ll want to know where the votes are before things move forward, but it’s going to be very tight, should it move forward.” (Gaskill, 2/23)
The Texas Tribune:
Travis County To Launch $23 Million Project To Keep Mentally Ill From Jail
For years, veteran Texas sheriffs like Travis County’s Sally Hernandez have watched how countless tax dollars are spent to break the endless cycle of taking mentally ill or intoxicated individuals who commit minor crimes to treatment or the jail, only to see them released within hours. (Simpson, 2/26)
San Francisco Chronicle:
California’s Prop. 1 Forces Choice Between Prevention, Treatment
Proposition 1, the only statewide ballot measure in California’s March 5 primary, asks voters to make a fundamental choice about the state’s mental health system: Should California shift money away from preventative programs to spend more on intensive care for the most severe cases? ... Supporters argue the mental health crisis on California streets demands that more be spent on the people with the most severe problems. But opponents argue such a shift would cut important funding from prevention services, which they say save people from needing higher-level care in the first place. (Bollag, 2/23)
KFF Health News:
California Gov. Newsom Wants Voters To Approve Billions More To Help The Homeless. Will It Help?
California voters will decide March 5 whether to pump billions more dollars into combating the nation’s worst homelessness crisis, an investment Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom argues will finally provide the housing and treatment so badly needed by tens of thousands of homeless people. Newsom is spearheading Proposition 1, a $6.4 billion bond he says would fund 11,150 new beds and housing units for people living on the streets with untreated mental illness or addiction, and ongoing capacity for 26,700 additional outpatient appointments. It would also alter how $3 billion to $4 billion in existing annual tax funding for mental health services is spent, funneling a hefty portion of it into housing. (Hart, 2/26)
Viewpoints: We Need To Find New Ways To Treat Anorexia; States Must Act On Eliminating Medical Debt
Editorial writers examine eating disorders, medical debt, academic medical institutions, and the latest in reproductive health care.
The Washington Post:
Terminal Anorexia Is A Dangerous Diagnosis
More than 13 percent of girls will suffer symptoms of disordered eating by age 20. Only about half of anorexics and bulimics who receive treatment will ever fully recover (often after multiple relapses), and at least 20 percent will develop chronic illnesses or die. A recent report estimated the annual death count in the United States alone at more than 10,000. (Emmeline Clein, 2/26)
The Washington Post:
Clearing Health Debt Was A Great Activist Tool. The State Can Do Much More
Last month, New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced a plan to spend $18 million to buy and forgive about $2 billion in medical debt over three years, relieving as many as half a million people. He’s not the only government leader to try out this tactic. City leaders in New Orleans and Washington have announced similar plans, as have the governors of Pennsylvania, Illinois and Connecticut. (Luke Messac and Astra Taylor, 2/26)
The Star Tribune:
Why Rankings Matter For Academic Health
Every winter, we at medical schools across the nation anticipate the release of research rankings that show how we measure up to our peers. Based on funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research crunches the numbers and compares how much funding we competitively earned through grants. (Jakub Tolar, 2/25)
The Washington Post:
Alabama Might Avert An IVF Disaster, But The Antiabortion Activists Won’t Stop There
That didn’t take long. On Feb. 16, Alabama’s state Supreme Court ruled, 8-1, that frozen embryos are children, entitled to protection under an 1872 state law that allows parents to sue over the wrongful death of a minor child. Within a week, members of the state’s Republican-majority legislature and the GOP governor were promising to enact laws protecting in vitro fertilization, a fertility procedure that involves creating and freezing embryos in a lab. (2/25)
Los Angeles Times:
After Dobbs, Republicans Promised To Redefine 'Pro-Life.' How's That Working Out?
It’s not yet spring, but think ahead to June. Kids will be out of school, and we’ll mark the second anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which ended guaranteed access to abortion nationwide. Those two facts — kids on vacation and post-Dobbs realities — may seem unconnected. But there is a link, and it’s a sorry one. Let me explain. (Jackie Calmes, 2/26)
WBUR:
I Was The First Baby Born Via IVF In The US. For The First Time In My 42 Years, ‘I Feel Like An Endangered Species’
For the first time in my 42 years of life, I feel like an endangered species. Back in 1981, I was born the first in vitro fertilization (IVF) baby in the United States, thanks to the foresight of Drs. Howard and Georgeanna Jones at the Jones Institute in Norfolk, Virginia, who brought the then-groundbreaking procedure of IVF to this country. I was born in Virginia because at that time, IVF was unavailable in my parents’ home state of Massachusetts. (Elizabeth Carr, 2/26)