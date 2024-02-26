Toxic Mix Of Substances Playing Role In Overdose Crisis In Massachusetts

The Boston Globe covers what it says is a "more powerful" wave of overdoses across the state, driven by polysubstance abuse. Separately, there's rising use of the horse sedative drug known as "tranq," in fentanyl drug abuse. And NPR reports on how Portugal's drug overdose death rates are a tiny fraction of U.S. fatalities.

The Boston Globe: Mass. Overdose Victims Become Harder To Save Amid Spread Of Polysubstance Use

A new and more powerful wave of overdoses is spreading rapidly across Massachusetts, and it’s putting severe pressure on front-line medical workers trying to save lives. In some cases, overdose victims are so heavily sedated on a toxic mix of substances that they can remain in a blackout stupor for hours. In other cases, victims overdose so quickly that there’s not enough time to revive them. These new and complex cases are confounding health agencies and leading front-line workers to rethink how they respond to overdoses. (Serres, 2/24)

KFF Health News: Horse Sedative Use Among Humans Spreads In Deadly Mixture Of ‘Tranq’ And Fentanyl

Andrew McClave Jr. loved to lift weights. The 6-foot-4-inch bartender resembled a bodybuilder and once posed for a photo flexing his muscles with former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan. “He was extremely dedicated to it,” said his father, Andrew McClave Sr., “to the point where it was almost like he missed his medication if he didn’t go.” But the hobby took its toll. According to a police report, a friend told the Treasure Island Police Department that McClave, 36, suffered from back problems and took unprescribed pills to reduce the pain. (Ogozalek, 2/26)

NPR: Portugal's Overdose Death Rates Are A Tiny Fraction Of U.S. Fatalities

Portugal has roughly the same population as the state of New Jersey. But while New Jersey alone sees nearly 3,000 fatal drug overdoses a year, Portugal averages around 80. ... What's different in Portugal? In the late 1990s, the country faced an explosion of heroin use. ... Portugal's leaders responded by pivoting away from the U.S. drug war model. Instead, Portugal focused scarce public dollars on health care, drug treatment, job training and housing. (Mann, 2/24)

Minnesota Public Radio: Ramsey Justice Department Celebrates 10 Years Of Helping Veterans Reach Sobriety

After serving in the military, Jessica Kirby experienced PTSD, anxiety, depression and survivor’s guilt. She said she turned to alcohol and cannabis to numb the symptoms, but it led to her hitting a stopped car while under the influence. She was arrested and connected with the Veterans Treatment Court program. (Miles, 2/24)

Axios: Dry January Is Now Dry February And Beyond

For many, the "damp" or "dry" lifestyle has gone beyond January. This year, huge interest in the annual booze-free challenge Dry January marked a change in the way American adults think about alcohol. The shift has to do with the fact that longevity and sleep have become major health priorities. (Mallenbaum and Feng, 2/24)

In related news about mental health —

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Places For People Joins Brightli To Expand Mental Health Services In St. Louis Region

Mental health services provider Places for People announced Friday plans to partner with Springfield, Missouri-based Brightli — one of the country’s largest nonprofits providing behavioral and addiction recovery care — to expand services in the St. Louis region. (Munz, 2/23)

Fox News: Grandparents May Have Significant Impact On A Mom’s Mental Health, Study Finds: 'Wisdom And Experience'

Grandparents could be good for women's health.The support and presence of grandparents can have a significant impact on the mental health of mothers, according to a new study published this week in the journal Population Studies. Researchers at the University of Helsinki in Finland found that grandparental support could protect mothers from depression — especially those who have separated from their partners and have become single parents. (Stabile, 2/23)

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Researchers Find Association Between Air Pollution And Alzheimer’s

A new study from Emory University researchers has found an association between traffic-related air pollution and Alzheimer’s disease in humans. (Poole, 2/23)

