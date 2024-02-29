- KFF Health News Original Stories 5
- Hacking at UnitedHealth Unit Cripples a Swath of the US Health System: What to Know
- Toxic Gas That Sterilizes Medical Devices Prompts Safety Rule Update
- Bathroom Bills Are Back — Broader and Stricter — In Several States
- California Takes Up White House Call to Toughen Gun Storage Rules
- Readers Call on Congress to Bolster Medicare and Fix Loopholes in Health Policy
- Political Cartoon: 'Military Marching?'
Hacking at UnitedHealth Unit Cripples a Swath of the US Health System: What to Know
Change Healthcare, a firm recently bought by insurance giant UnitedHealth Group, reportedly suffered a cyberattack. The company processes 14 billion transactions annually, including payments and requests for insurance authorizations. (Darius Tahir, )
Toxic Gas That Sterilizes Medical Devices Prompts Safety Rule Update
The Environmental Protection Agency is tightening regulation of ethylene oxide, a carcinogenic gas used to sterilize medical devices. The agency is trying to balance the interests of the health care industry supply chain with those of communities where the gas creates airborne health risks. (Andy Miller and Sam Whitehead, )
Bathroom Bills Are Back — Broader and Stricter — In Several States
State lawmakers are resurrecting and expanding efforts to prohibit transgender people from using public restrooms and other spaces that match their gender. Some have sought to ban trans people from “sex-designated spaces,” including domestic violence shelters and crisis centers, which experts say could violate anti-discrimination laws and jeopardize federal funding. (Jazmin Orozco Rodriguez, )
California Takes Up White House Call to Toughen Gun Storage Rules
State lawmakers are weighing legislation that would require gun owners to keep their firearms locked up most of the time, a move advocated by the Biden administration. (Samantha Young, )
Readers Call on Congress to Bolster Medicare and Fix Loopholes in Health Policy
KFF Health News gives readers a chance to comment on a recent batch of stories. ( )
Political Cartoon: 'Military Marching?'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Military Marching?'" by Sarah Morrissette.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
THE SCOURGE OF FENTANYL
Fentanyl crisis:
People die at home, on streets —
Is there an answer?
- Deborah Patterson
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
CDC Panel Advises A Fresh Round Of Covid Shots For Those Over 65
Also in the news: A study examines long covid "brain fog" and the potential impact on IQ; scientists look at the medical challenges children hospitalized with covid continue to face; an uptick in post-covid prescriptions for depression and anxiety; covid's impact on health care quality; and more.
Stat:
CDC Panel: People 65 And Older Should Get A Covid Spring Booster Shot
An expert panel advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccines on Wednesday recommended that people 65 and older should get an additional Covid-19 vaccine shot this spring. (Branswell, 2/28)
Stat:
NEJM Study Measures Covid Brain Fog, Impact On IQ
Of all the lingering symptoms of long Covid, difficulty focusing and thinking, known as brain fog, may be the most frightening and baffling. A new study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, which looks at how much cognition is impaired in the months after a coronavirus infection, shows that Covid-19’s impact can be measured in the equivalent of IQ points. (Cooney, 2/28)
The Baltimore Sun:
Many Children Hospitalized With COVID Continue To Face Challenges.
A new study by the Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore and 11 other medical sites found that up to a third of children who were hospitalized because of COVID-19 experienced persistent symptoms one to two years after they were released. (Roberts, 2/28)
USA Today:
Post-COVID, Depression, Anxiety-Related Prescriptions See Major Uptick
The COVID-19 pandemic was a breaking point for 43-year-old Tamalyn Paredes, an addiction counselor at a methadone clinic in Portland, Oregon. Living in California at the time, she worked at a group home for children with serious emotional disturbances – a job she described as taxing, especially when kids would lash out. Helping those with mental health conditions hit close to home for Paredes. She lived with depression and suicidal thoughts for years, but the hormonal side effects of ovary removal surgery in 2019 made things worse. (Garzella, 2/29)
Axios:
Health Care Quality Took A Big Hit During COVID, Medicare Report Finds
Progress on many key health care quality measures was reversed during the first two years of the pandemic, according to a new comprehensive federal review. The report identified a "significant worsening" of patient safety measures and "persistent" health equity gaps for historically disadvantaged patients as COVID-19 overwhelmed the health care system. (Goldman, 2/29)
Also —
The Atlantic:
Why Are We Still Flu-Ifying COVID?
Four years after what was once the “novel coronavirus” was declared a pandemic, COVID remains the most dangerous infectious respiratory illness regularly circulating in the U.S. But a glance at the United States’ most prominent COVID policies can give the impression that the disease is just another seasonal flu. ... These changes are a stark departure from the earliest days of the crisis. ... COVID might still carry a bigger burden than flu, but COVID policies are getting more flu-ified. (Wu, 2/28)
Republican Senator Blocks Bill To Protect IVF Nationwide
A bill introduced by Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois, was blocked Wednesday by Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, a Republican from Mississippi. The legislation would have provided federal protections for in vitro fertilization treatments. The Biden campaign linked the move to former President Donald Trump, arguing that he would have urged Republicans to pass it if he truly supported IVF access.
AP:
Republicans Block Senate Bill To Protect Nationwide Access To IVF Treatments
Senate Republicans have blocked legislation that would protect access to in vitro fertilization, objecting to a vote on the issue Wednesday even after widespread backlash to a recent ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court that threatens the practice. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, a Mississippi Republican, objected to a request for a vote by Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., who used IVF treatments to have her two children after struggling with years of infertility. Duckworth’s bill would establish a federal right to the treatments as the Alabama ruling has upended fertility care in the state and families who had already started the process face heartbreak and uncertainty. (Jalonick and Groves, 2/28)
Axios:
Biden Campaign Torches Trump After GOP Blocks IVF Bill
The Biden campaign is seizing on Senate Republicans' decision to block a bill enshrining federal protections for in-vitro fertilization (IVF), arguing that former President Trump would have intervened if he truly supported IVF. (Basu, 2/29)
Axios:
How Fertility Coverage Mandates Could Clash With IVF Restrictions
Proposed "personhood" laws getting a closer look after Alabama's IVF ruling could vastly complicate reproductive care in some states that require insurance coverage of fertility treatments and drugs, by setting up potentially clashing mandates on what to do with frozen embryos. (Reed, 2/29)
Politico:
How The IVF Fight Splits Republicans And Anti-Abortion Activists
The Alabama Supreme Court ruling effectively cutting off access to in-vitro fertilization in the state created a firestorm for Republicans. Many of their friends in the anti-abortion movement were celebrating. The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade marked a decades-long triumph for the right. But it’s also exposed tensions in the alliance between Republican politicians, who face voter backlash, and anti-abortion activists who seek even further restrictions. (Messerly, 2/29)
The New York Times:
First, a Cancer Diagnosis. Then a Split-Second Decision About Fertility
Two weeks before her 23rd birthday, Roshni Kamta was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. That was the first shock. The second came a few days later, when she found out that the chemotherapy that would save her life might prevent her from having children. Her oncologist told her that freezing her eggs would give her the best chance at a future pregnancy. But she would need to do it immediately, before starting her cancer treatment. (Burns, 2/28)
Report Finds US Abortion Rate Is The Same As During Roe Era
About the same number of abortions are happening each month now as before the reversal of Roe v. Wade, a new report by the Society of Family Planning says. The report also shows abortions via telehealth have been rising, with pills mailed to patients after online consultations.
AP:
About As Many Abortions Are Happening In The US Monthly As Before Roe Was Overturned, Report Finds
The number of abortions performed each month is about the same as before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the nationwide right to abortion more than a year and a half ago, a new report finds. The latest edition of the #WeCount report conducted for the Society of Family Planning, a nonprofit organization that promotes research on abortion and contraception, finds that between 81,150 and 88,620 abortions took place each month from July through September of last year, the most recent period for which survey results are available. Those numbers are just slightly lower than the monthly average of about 86,800 from April through June 2022, before Roe and just after was overturned. (Mulvihill, 2/28)
ABC News:
Abortions Via Telehealth Medication Have Been On The Rise, Report Finds
In the first nationwide count of telehealth abortions, researchers estimated that the number of such abortions had steadily increased over an 18-month period and that in September, 16% of abortions in the U.S -- approximately 14,000 -- were done via pills dispensed by mail after consultations with virtual clinicians online. The report, released on Wednesday conducted by the Society of Family Planning, examined the seismic shift in abortion access from April 2022 to September 2023, a period of time that mostly includes months since the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade. (Stewart, 2/29)
Also —
The Hill:
Witness Calls Out Sen. Kennedy In Abortion Hearing: ‘Nothing But Fearmongering’
Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) gave a graphic description of an abortion procedure during a Senate hearing Wednesday, leading one witness to say his statements did not reflect her experience and were “nothing but fearmongering. ”Kennedy pushed back on the theme of the Senate Committee on the Budget hearing, with Chair Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) saying in his opening statement that “reproductive justice” would lead to “economic justice.” (Dunlap, 2/28)
The Guardian:
Group Linked To Anti-Abortion Mega-Donors Pours Money Into Alabama Supreme Court Race
A group connected to anti-abortion billionaire Trump mega-donors has funneled more than half a million dollars to an Alabama supreme court judicial candidate who said “embryos were human beings whose lives begin at fertilization”. Alabama’s supreme court was thrust into the limelight earlier this month when eight of the court’s nine justices ruled that embryos created for in vitro fertilization (IVF) were “extrauterine children” in the eyes of the law. (Glenza, 2/29)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Missouri Abortion Rights Backers Feel Momentum But Face Hurdles
Missouri’s abortion rights supporters have not had an easy couple of years. Minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to an abortion in June 2022, the ruling triggered Republican-backed legislation for a near-total ban on the procedure — with no exceptions for rape or incest, just medical emergencies. And efforts to get a ballot initiative that repealed the ban off the ground faced a torrent of obstacles, including lawsuits with Republican officials, a dueling proposal and infighting among abortion rights activists. (Rosenbaum, 2/29)
The CT Mirror:
CT Proposal Would Ban Religious Objections To Reproductive Care
Reproductive rights advocates are eyeing a change in state law that would no longer allow medical providers to deny a patient reproductive health care based on a religious or conscientious objection. The proposal is one of several outlined recently by the legislature’s Reproductive Rights Caucus and Reproductive Equity Now, an advocacy organization. (Carlesso, 2/28)
Iowa Public Radio:
In The Midwest, It's Hard To Count How Many Hispanic Women Die From Pregnancy Issues
In Missouri and Nebraska, information about maternal mortality rates among Hispanic women is not reliable. That’s a challenge for health care organizations that depend on those statistics to send resources to that population. (Arena and Spidel, 2/27)
Biden's Physical Didn't Include A Cognitive Test
The latest physical evaluating President Joe Biden's health reportedly drew on 20 doctors' expertise, but did not involve a cognitive exam of the 81 year-old politician. Also in the news, protections for disabled travelers; a challenge to the bump stock device weapons ban; and more.
NPR:
Biden Just Got A Physical. But A Cognitive Test Was Not Part Of It
President Biden got his latest physical on Wednesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center — an evaluation that the White House said drew on the expertise of 20 doctors but did not involve a cognitive exam. The summary of the exam will be closely scrutinized since Biden, now 81, is the oldest person ever to hold the office of U.S. president, and voters have expressed concern that he is too old for a second four-year term in the job. (Shivaram, 2/28)
The Wall Street Journal:
President’s Physical Gives Only Partial View Of Commander In Chief’s Health
For decades, the public release of the president’s annual physical has provided a window into the White House inhabitant’s well-being, listing their medications, weight and at times signaling a benign condition. But it typically offers a fairly narrow update that hasn’t revealed bombshells about any president’s health, and it is often framed by the administration to portray the president in robust condition. President Biden’s physical, conducted Wednesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, is the latest in this trend. Even before the results were released, Biden said there was “nothing different” in his physical this year from last year. He joked at a White House event, “they think I look too young.” (Thomas, 2/28)
More health news from the federal government —
USA Today:
How This DOT Proposal Aims To Boost Protections For Disabled Travelers
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg unveiled a new proposal Thursday aimed at improving air travel for passengers with disabilities. Under the proposed rule set forth by the Department of Transportation, airlines would be mandated to adhere to stringent standards, guaranteeing prompt and dignified assistance for passengers with disabilities. (Rivera, 2/29)
Axios:
How Biden's Housing Push For Medicaid Could Help Migrants
States struggling to house recently arrived immigrants may have a new way to get financial help from the federal government: through Medicaid. The Biden administration's push for Medicaid to cover housing and other social needs comes as blue cities and states overwhelmed by the number of immigrants arriving from the border have been demanding more federal support to provide them shelter and care. (Owens, 2/29)
Reuters:
US Defense Secretary Austin Faces Congress Grilling Over Health Secrecy
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin faces a reckoning in Congress on Thursday over his decision to keep secret his prostrate cancer surgery and subsequent hospitalization from President Joe Biden and even his deputy at the Pentagon. Austin has apologized for the way he handed the matter, including to Biden himself, but his appearance before the Republican-led House of Representatives Armed Services Committee at 10 a.m. will be the first time lawmakers will directly question him. (2/29)
The Washington Post:
Supreme Court Divided Over Gun-Rights Challenge To Trump Bump Stock Ban
A divided Supreme Court seemed to struggle Wednesday with the legality of a federal ban on bump stock devices, which allow semiautomatic rifles to fire hundreds of bullets per minute. Liberal justices suggested the devices were exactly what Congress had in mind when it long ago imposed restrictions on machine guns. Some conservative justices, however, said the law’s language was not so clear. (Marimow, 2/28)
Congress Reaches Deal To Buy More Time To Finalize Spending Agreement
Congressional leaders have reached agreement on a stopgap bill that will extend two-tier federal funding deadlines to March 8 and March 22, in an effort to secure enough time to finalize the spending deal that's been secured "in principle."
Modern Healthcare:
Short-Term Spending Deal To Fund Government Announced
Congressional leaders reached a "deal in principle" on government spending Wednesday that extends government funding deeper into March and likely includes key health programs. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and the other senior lawmakers who announced the agreement did not provide details on its contents. (McAuliff, 2/28)
KFF Health News:
Readers Call On Congress To Bolster Medicare And Fix Loopholes In Health Policy
Occupational therapists are critical in helping patients adjust to new circumstances, empowering them with the tools they need to overcome barriers and regain control over their lives. Whether you’re transitioning from homelessness into a home (“In Los Angeles, Occupational Therapists Tapped to Help Homeless Stay Housed,” Jan. 24) or relearning how to do everyday tasks following a stroke, OTs are key to patients’ care plan. (2/29)
Roll Call:
Lawmakers Push Changes To CBO Scoring For Preventive Health
Almost every lawmaker remembers their first “bad” score from the Congressional Budget Office, the nonpartisan entity that estimates the budgetary and economic impacts of legislation. For Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., it was when she tried to get a bill passed that would mandate Medicare and Medicaid coverage of tobacco cessation services, including counseling and drugs. At the time, the CBO told her that such a provision would raise the bill’s costs, despite her view that, as a preventive health measure, it would cost money upfront but save money in later years by reducing cancer and disease. (Hellmann, 2/29)
Doctors Told To Conserve Tetanus Shots; Has Your Measles Vax Worn Off?
The CDC is urging physicians to switch from the Td vaccine to the Tdap vaccine whenever possible because of a shortage risk prompted by MassBiologics' decision to discontinue production of its Td vaccine, CBS News reported. Also: updates on the measles, chikungunya, and flu vaccines.
CBS News:
CDC Braces For Shortage After Tetanus Shot Discontinued, Issues New Guidance
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging doctors to conserve shots of a kind of tetanus vaccine, as the agency braces for a potential shortage of those shots this year. Doctors should switch from using the so-called Td vaccine – the immunization that protects against both tetanus and diphtheria infections – to giving the broader Tdap vaccine instead whenever possible, the CDC now says. ... This year's shortage risk stems from a decision by nonprofit vaccinemaker MassBiologics to discontinue production of its Td vaccine, branded as TdVax. (Tin, 2/28)
Fox 13 News:
If You Were Vaccinated For Measles In The 1970s And 80s You May Not Be Protected: Doctors
If you thought you were vaccinated for measles, you may want to double-check. Doctors say the shot some people got who were born in the 70s and the 80s actually wore off after about 20 years, putting them at risk of contracting the virus. (Bowen, 2/28)
AP:
Flu Shots Are Doing OK Vs. Virus, US Numbers Indicate
Early estimates suggest flu shots are performing OK in the current U.S. winter flu season. The vaccines were around 40% effective in preventing adults from getting sick enough from the flu that they had to go to a doctor’s office, clinic or hospital, health officials said during a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccines meeting Wednesday. Children who were vaccinated were roughly 60% less likely to get treatment at a doctor’s office or hospital, CDC officials said. Officials generally are pleased if a flu vaccine is 40% to 60% effective. (Stobbe, 2/28)
CIDRAP:
Analysis Finds Flu Vaccine Protection Wanes 9% Per Month In Adults
Data across nine pre-COVID flu seasons in Ontario reveal that flu vaccine effectiveness (VE) wanes 9% every 28 days beginning 41 days post-vaccination in adults but not in children, according to a study yesterday in Eurosurveillance. (Wappes, 2/23)
CIDRAP:
Chikungunya Vaccine Recommended For US Travelers In Outbreak Settings
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccine advisory group today recommended the chikungunya vaccine for people ages 18 and older who will be traveling to a country or territory experiencing an outbreak of the disease. The vote passed with 12 yes votes and 1 abstention. Last November the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the nation's first chikungunya vaccine, which is a live attenuated vaccine made by Valneva that is given as one intramuscular dose. (Schnirring, 2/28)
Novo Nordisk Pursuing Vaccine-Like Yearly Dose Weight-Loss Drug
The pharma company behind runaway success weight-loss drug Wegovy is looking into future obesity drug technology. Separately, a long-term study shows that exercise can help people keep from gaining weight after they've been taking a weight-loss drug.
Stat:
'Vaccine-Like’ Obesity Drug Is On The Drawing Board At Novo Nordisk
New obesity drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound are currently taken once a week, indefinitely. But what if they could be taken once a year instead, like a vaccine? That’s a question that Novo Nordisk, the pharma company behind Wegovy, is exploring as it faces increased competition from other drugmakers aiming to develop similar GLP-1-based treatments for obesity. (Chen, 2/29)
The Washington Post:
Exercise Helps Keep Pounds Off After Taking A Weight-Loss Drug, Study Shows
An important, new, long-term study of people who used and then quit one of the weight-loss drugs suggests there may be a simple, accessible way to stave off unhealthy weight regain after stopping the drugs: exercise. In the study, people who exercised while using a weight-loss drug kept off far more of their weight after quitting the medication than people who didn’t work out, and they maintained more muscle. (Reynolds, 2/28)
CBS News:
1 In 3 Women Are Impacted By Obesity, But Treatments Are Often Uncovered
One in three women are impacted by obesity, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The disease is associated with more than 200 different health conditions, but treatments are often not covered by insurance. The Alliance for Women's Health and Prevention is advocating for change with a new campaign. (2/28)
CNBC:
Oprah Is Leaving WeightWatchers Board, Giving Away All Her Stock
Oprah Winfrey — who had joined the company program, acquired a significant stake and also become a board member in 2015 — announced she was leaving the executive position in May and donating her shares to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Shares were down by as much as 25% in trading after the news. Winfrey said in a statement she will continue to advise and collaborate with WeightWatchers and CEO Sima Sistani in “elevating the conversation around recognizing obesity as a chronic condition, working to reduce stigma, and advocating for health equity.” (Rosenbaum, 2/28)
In other pharmaceutical industry news —
Bloomberg:
Bayer Gets $332 Million Roundup Verdict Slashed By More Than 90%
Bayer AG’s Monsanto unit persuaded a California judge to slash by more than 90% a $332 million jury award to a former land surveyor who blamed his cancer on the company’s Roundup weedkiller. Judge Kevin Enright in San Diego rejected Monsanto’s bid for a new trial in Michael Dennis’ lawsuit but agreed to reduce the verdict to $28 million. (Feeley, 2/28)
Stat:
Pfizer Is About To Make A Big Push In Cancer. Will Investors Listen?
Pfizer has a big problem. The drug giant hopes that new drugs to treat cancer are the solution. Shares in the drugmaker fell 44% last year, and it now has a market capitalization of only $150 billion — a quarter that of Eli Lilly and half that of longtime rival Merck. (Herper, 2/29)
Stat:
An Inside Look At PIPEs, Biotech's Buzzy New Financing Tool
Biotech is awash in PIPEs. The numbers behind these privately negotiated purchases of public-company stock are astounding. By my count, there have been 30 PIPE transactions involving public biotechs and institutional investors (mostly hedge funds) that have raised $4 billion in the first two months of the year. (Feuerstein, 2/29)
KFF Health News:
Toxic Gas That Sterilizes Medical Devices Prompts Safety Rule Update
Over the past two years, Madeline Beal has heard frustration and even bewilderment during public meetings about ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing gas that is used to sterilize half of the medical devices in the U.S. Beal, senior risk communication adviser for the Environmental Protection Agency, has fielded questions about why the agency took so long to alert people who live near facilities that emit the chemical about unusually high amounts of the carcinogenic gas in their neighborhoods. (Miller and Whitehead, 2/29)
Alarm Raised About Quality, Services From Health Providers Amazon Bought
Patients are voicing concerns about changes to health service quality and offerings from providers that Amazon bought, such as Iora Health clinics' parent company One Medical. Meanwhile, construction of a new Kaiser Permanente hospital in San Jose is set for 2025.
The Washington Post:
Changes At Amazon-Owned Health Services Cause Alarm Among Patients, Employees
Elderly patients used to take cooking classes and do puzzles at Iora Health clinics, which also paid for taxi rides so they wouldn’t miss appointments. The late-night phone calls, free transportation and ability to text with clinical staff helped pull Deborah Wood of Kennesaw, Ga., out of a spiraling health crisis, she said. But since Amazon bought Iora parent company One Medical and rebranded it as One Medical Seniors, appointments have gotten shorter, clinical staff have lost their jobs and some of the unique offerings have disappeared, patients and former employees told The Washington Post in interviews. (O'Donovan, 2/28)
More health care industry updates —
The Mercury News:
Kaiser Expects To Launch Construction Of New San Jose Hospital In 2025
Construction on a brand-new Kaiser hospital could begin next year in San Jose, the centerpiece of the health care organization’s plans to replace a 50-year-old medical center and revamp an adjacent campus. Kaiser Permanente plans to develop a modern hospital at its South San Jose medical campus, documents on file with San Jose officials show. The new hospital would replace the existing medical center that was built in 1974. (Avalos, 2/28)
Modern Healthcare:
Walgreens’ VillageMD To Close All Illinois Clinics
Walgreens' VillageMD plans to close all its primary care clinics in Illinois in April, abandoning an expansion that was underway in its home state. The six clinics that will close April 19 are all in the Chicago area, according to VillageMD's website. Five are stand-alone locations and one is attached to a Walgreens store. The one co-located clinic in Elk Grove Village opened just six months ago. A VillageMD spokesperson confirmed the closures. (Hudson, 2/28)
Modern Healthcare:
Henry Ford Health Expansion Lands $3B For Detroit Campus
Henry Ford Health's $3 billion Detroit expansion is taking another step forward. After hours of debate, the Detroit City Council on Tuesday night approved community benefits and rezoning requests for the project, which was announced last February. The project, a partnership between Henry Ford, Michigan State University and Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, will invest close to $3 billion into hospital expansions, a medical research center, housing developments, retail and public spaces around Henry Ford’s Detroit campus over the next 10 to 15 years. (Hudson, 2/28)
Modern Healthcare:
Northwell Health, Nuvance Health Plan To Merge By End Of 2024
Northwell Health plans to acquire Nuvance Health in a deal that would create a system with 28 hospitals and more than 1,000 care sites across New York and Connecticut. Under the proposed no-cash deal announced Wednesday, Northwell said it would make "significant investments" in Nuvance, but an exact sum was not provided. Nuvance President and CEO Dr. John Murphy said the system has requested hundreds of millions of dollars from Northwell to support programs and facilities. (Hudson, 2/28)
Modern Healthcare:
How Intermountain, Tenet, SMM Are Growing Outpatient Care
Providers are making big investments to quickly bulk up outpatient offerings as more patients seek less invasive and less time-consuming procedures closer to home. Orthopedic, gastrointestinal, urologic, cardiac and ear, nose and throat procedures—once labeled "hospital-only" and sometimes requiring multiple-night stays—are increasingly being offered in ambulatory surgery centers, allowing patients to go home that day. In response, providers are adding more of the facilities. (Hudson, 2/28)
Modern Healthcare:
Epic, Google Cloud Partner With Highmark Health
Highmark Health is partnering with electronic health record system company Epic and Google's cloud arm to streamline prior authorizations, the companies said Monday. Pittsburgh-based Highmark's health plan is going to put its version of Epic's Payer Platform, a software program that gives payers access to EHR data, on the Google Cloud. By doing this, Highmark Health's chief analytics officer Richard Clarke said the company can use Google Cloud's data analytics capabilities to generate insights on a patient's insurance coverage ... and more. (DeSilva, 2/28)
KFF Health News:
Hacking At UnitedHealth Unit Cripples A Swath Of The US Health System: What To Know
Early in the morning of Feb. 21, Change Healthcare, a company unknown to most Americans that plays a huge role in the U.S. health system, issued a brief statement saying some of its applications were “currently unavailable.” By the afternoon, the company described the situation as a “cyber security” problem. Since then, it has rapidly blossomed into a crisis. (Tahir, 2/29)
San Francisco Might Test Welfare Recipients For Drug Use
Two law-and-order ballot measures will, if passed, represent a new tack against public drug use and property crime in the famously progressive city, the Wall Street Journal says. Meanwhile, California is reacting to White House prompts, and may tighten gun storage rules.
The Wall Street Journal:
San Francisco Poised To Start Drug-Testing Welfare Recipients
Voters in this famously progressive city appear poised to pass a pair of law-and-order ballot measures Tuesday that would represent a turn to the political center amid mounting frustration with public drug use, homelessness and property crime. Proposition F would mandate drug screening for recipients of public benefits, while Proposition E would expand police surveillance tools and reduce oversight of the force. (Elinson and Carlton, 2/28)
KFF Health News:
California Takes Up White House Call To Toughen Gun Storage Rules
California lawmakers are weighing a pitch from the White House for states to toughen gun storage rules as legislation languishes in Congress. Even though many states, including California, have laws in place for safely storing guns when children are present, the Biden administration wants them to go further by requiring gun owners to secure firearms most of the time. (Young, 2/29)
Other health news from across the U.S. —
The Washington Post:
Idaho Fails To Execute Serial Killer Thomas Creech By Lethal Injection
Authorities in Idaho halted the execution of serial killer Thomas Eugene Creech on Wednesday after medical workers were unable to insert an IV for lethal injection. Creech was brought into the execution chamber and strapped down, according to Josh Tewalt, director of the Idaho Department of Correction. “The team attempted eight times, through multiple limbs and appendages, to establish IV access,” he said at a news conference, but those efforts were unsuccessful and the execution was called off. (Masih, 2/29)
The Colorado Sun:
Colorado Medicaid Accused Of Discriminating Against People With Disabilities
Delays and convoluted policies that have plagued Colorado Medicaid for years are violating the rights of people with disabilities, according to a federal complaint against the program. (Brown and Flowers, 2/28)
CBS News:
Fort Worth ISD Approves Abstinence-Based Sexual Ed Curriculum, Reactions Mixed
Parents and students had mixed reactions Wednesday after the Fort Worth school board unanimously approved purchasing an abstinence-based sexual education curriculum this week. ... "Instead of learning about my body functions, I put my education in the hands of the people who do not understand, nor care for my risk of being uninformed," one Fort Worth high school student said at Tuesday's meeting. (Mugavero, 2/28)
KFF Health News:
Bathroom Bills Are Back — Broader And Stricter — In Several States
Republican lawmakers in several states have resurrected and expanded the fight over whether transgender people may use bathrooms and other facilities that do not match their sex assigned at birth. At least one bill goes so far as making it a crime for a transgender person to enter a facility that doesn’t match the sex listed on their birth certificate. The debate has been popping up in statehouses across the nation in recent months, predominantly in conservative, rural states, including at a hearing of the Arizona Senate’s Health and Human Services Committee in February. (Orozco Rodriguez, 2/29)
The Washington Post:
Virginia House And Senate Agree On Bill Creating Legal Marijuana Market
Democrats who control the Virginia House of Delegates and state Senate agreed Wednesday on a framework establishing a legal market for recreational marijuana, teeing up the issue for Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), who has not signaled whether he will sign, veto or amend the bills. (Schneider and Vozzella, 2/28)
Concerned About Microplastics In Your Tap Water? Consider Boiling It
The Hill reports on new research suggesting that at least 80% of the three most common plastic compounds found in tap water are destroyed when the water is boiled. Other public health news is on PFAS in food packaging, ultra-processed foods, and the "fasting-mimicking diet."
The Hill:
Boiling Tap Water May Be Solution To Microplastics
Worried about plastic pollution in your tap water? Try boiling in it, a new study suggests. Boiling tap water can destroy at least 80 percent of three of the most common plastic compounds that can be found in your water, according to findings published Wednesday in Environmental Research Letters. (Elbein, 2/28)
NBC News:
FDA Says Toxic Chemicals In Pizza Boxes And Popcorn Bags No Longer Used In Food Packaging
Chemicals once commonly found in a range of products, including pizza boxes and microwave popcorn bags, are no longer being used in food packaging in the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday. Eliminating the grease-proofing substances ends a yearslong campaign by the agency to phase out per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, toxic chemicals that may be linked to serious health problems, including cancer, birth defects and immune system suppression. (Lovelace Jr., 2/28)
The Washington Post:
New Review Links Ultra-Processed Foods To 32 Health Problems: What To Know
A review of research involving almost 10 million people has found a direct association between eating too many ultra-processed foods — those breads, cereals, snacks and frozen meals that have been industrially manufactured with flavors and additives to make them more palatable — and more than 30 health conditions, including heart disease, anxiety and early death. (Pannett, 2/29)
Fox News:
Fasting-Like Diet Could Slow The Aging Process, Study Suggests: ‘Living Longer And Healthier’
Could adopting a fasting-like diet help slow down aging? That’s the claim of researchers from the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology in Los Angeles, who led a study on the benefits of a "fasting-mimicking diet" (FMD). In addition to reducing biological age and immune system aging, the diet was linked to reductions in insulin resistance and liver fat, according to a press release from the university. (Rudy, 2/29)
Research Roundup: Cancer; Covid; Obesity; Marijuana; Preemies
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
As Home Death Rates In Cancer Patients Rose Unequally During COVID-19 In 2020, Less Palliative Care Given
The home death rate among cancer patients in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic increased 8.3% at the same time as the provision of specialized palliative care (SPC) declined 5.3%, with a smaller increase in home deaths among socioeconomically deprived patients given no SPC, according to a Canadian study published yesterday in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 2/28)
CIDRAP:
New Large Study Indicates Vaccines Protective Against Long COVID
All study participants were followed for up to 1 year after infection, and clinical symptoms were noted. "Completely vaccinated and patients with booster dose of vaccines did not incur significant higher risk of health consequences from 271 and 91 days of infection onwards, respectively," the authors wrote. Unvaccinated and incompletely vaccinated patients, however, continued to have a greater risk of clinical symptoms (sequelae) for up to a year following SARS-CoV-2 infection. (Soucheray, 2/27)
ScienceDaily:
A Moonshot For Obesity: New Molecules, Inspired By Space Shuttles, Advance Lipid Nanoparticle Delivery For Weight Control
Inspired by the design of space shuttles, researchers have invented a new way to synthesize a key component of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), the revolutionary delivery vehicle for mRNA treatments including the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, simplifying the manufacture of LNPs while boosting their efficacy at delivering mRNA to cells for medicinal purposes. (University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science, 2/26)
American Academy Of Pediatrics:
Marijuana Use And Breastfeeding: A Survey Of Newborn Nurseries
Marijuana use has increased nationally and is the most common federally illicit substance used during pregnancy. This study aimed to describe hospital practices and nursery director knowledge and attitudes regarding marijuana use and breastfeeding and assess the association between breastfeeding restrictions and provider knowledge, geographic region, and state marijuana legalization status. We hypothesized that there would be associations between geography and/or state legalization and hospital practices regarding breastfeeding with perinatal marijuana use. (Chang et al, 1/22)
American Academy Of Pediatrics:
Corrected Age At Bayley Assessment And Developmental Delay In Extreme Preterms
Bayley-III assessments performed at 21–24 months’ CA were more likely to diagnose a significant developmental delay compared with 18- to 20-month assessments in extremely preterm children. (Garfinkle et al, 1/8)
Viewpoints: Global Use Of Chlormequat Must Be Eliminated; Hospital 'Boarding' Has Gotten Out Of Control
Editorial writers discuss a deadly pesticide, hospital boarding, self-defense laws, and more.
Newsweek:
Global Pesticide Ban Is Only Way To Stop Us From A Health Epidemic Nightmare
A recent study from the Environmental Working Group made the startling discovery that a large percent of Americans tested positive for chlormequat, a crop-warping pesticide which is laced through a staggering 92 percent of oat-based foods bought in May 2023 alone. (Saboto Caesar, 2/28)
The Washington Post:
My Emergency Patients Wait Hours — Or Days — For A Hospital Bed
It has been well-documented that covid-19 took a devastating toll on emergency departments nationwide, revealing and exploiting the fragility of our acute-care system. Less has been written, however, about the side effects of hospitals’ attempts to recover from that era — one of the most serious of which is the proliferation of boarding. (Hashem Zikry, 2/28)
The Washington Post:
Self-Defense Laws Ought To Protect Victims Of Domestic Violence
For years, I have interviewed women around the world who resorted to violence to survive. I have studied hundreds of cases of abused women who were prosecuted for defending themselves and interviewed dozens more in prison. The more I’ve learned about these women, many of whom picked up a gun or knife after decades of abuse, the better I’ve come to understand that sometimes, the vulnerable must turn to violence to live — and that the American legal system is not built to conform to this reality. (Elizabeth Flock, 2/29)
USA Today:
Chest Pain, Nausea, Fatigue Isn't In Your Head. It May Be Your Heart
February is American Heart Month – when cardiovascular disease, the No. 1 killer of women, gets its moment in the spotlight. Every year when this month comes around, as co-founders of a women’s heart health organization dedicated to fighting gender inequity in cardiovascular research, treatment and prevention, we wonder the same thing: How far have we come? (Barbra Streisand and Dr. Noel Bairey Merz, 2/29)
The Star Tribune:
Embrace, Don’t Restrict, Use Of IVF
Like many Minnesotans who've relied on IVF, Dybvig is increasingly concerned about access to this medical procedure for others struggling to have children. These concerns are valid. After an Alabama court ruling declared that frozen embryos are human beings, high-profile health care systems in that state suspended IVF care. Unfortunately, a bill introduced in Congress called the "Life At Conception Act" would likely have a similar chilling effect on IVF availability nationwide. (2/28)
Kansas City Star:
Racism Leaves Black, Brown Kansans Out Of Medical Cannabis
Racism in the Kansas Legislature’s actions is subtle, but powerful. Lawmakers don’t even have to see us or acknowledge us. Our issues and positions are largely overlooked. (Ford Carr, 2/29)