Doctors Told To Conserve Tetanus Shots; Has Your Measles Vax Worn Off?
The CDC is urging physicians to switch from the Td vaccine to the Tdap vaccine whenever possible because of a shortage risk prompted by MassBiologics' decision to discontinue production of its Td vaccine, CBS News reported. Also: updates on the measles, chikungunya, and flu vaccines.
CBS News:
CDC Braces For Shortage After Tetanus Shot Discontinued, Issues New Guidance
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging doctors to conserve shots of a kind of tetanus vaccine, as the agency braces for a potential shortage of those shots this year. Doctors should switch from using the so-called Td vaccine – the immunization that protects against both tetanus and diphtheria infections – to giving the broader Tdap vaccine instead whenever possible, the CDC now says. ... This year's shortage risk stems from a decision by nonprofit vaccinemaker MassBiologics to discontinue production of its Td vaccine, branded as TdVax. (Tin, 2/28)
Fox 13 News:
If You Were Vaccinated For Measles In The 1970s And 80s You May Not Be Protected: Doctors
If you thought you were vaccinated for measles, you may want to double-check. Doctors say the shot some people got who were born in the 70s and the 80s actually wore off after about 20 years, putting them at risk of contracting the virus. (Bowen, 2/28)
AP:
Flu Shots Are Doing OK Vs. Virus, US Numbers Indicate
Early estimates suggest flu shots are performing OK in the current U.S. winter flu season. The vaccines were around 40% effective in preventing adults from getting sick enough from the flu that they had to go to a doctor’s office, clinic or hospital, health officials said during a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccines meeting Wednesday. Children who were vaccinated were roughly 60% less likely to get treatment at a doctor’s office or hospital, CDC officials said. Officials generally are pleased if a flu vaccine is 40% to 60% effective. (Stobbe, 2/28)
CIDRAP:
Analysis Finds Flu Vaccine Protection Wanes 9% Per Month In Adults
Data across nine pre-COVID flu seasons in Ontario reveal that flu vaccine effectiveness (VE) wanes 9% every 28 days beginning 41 days post-vaccination in adults but not in children, according to a study yesterday in Eurosurveillance. (Wappes, 2/23)
CIDRAP:
Chikungunya Vaccine Recommended For US Travelers In Outbreak Settings
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccine advisory group today recommended the chikungunya vaccine for people ages 18 and older who will be traveling to a country or territory experiencing an outbreak of the disease. The vote passed with 12 yes votes and 1 abstention. Last November the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the nation's first chikungunya vaccine, which is a live attenuated vaccine made by Valneva that is given as one intramuscular dose. (Schnirring, 2/28)