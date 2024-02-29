Research Roundup: Cancer; Covid; Obesity; Marijuana; Preemies
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
As Home Death Rates In Cancer Patients Rose Unequally During COVID-19 In 2020, Less Palliative Care Given
The home death rate among cancer patients in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic increased 8.3% at the same time as the provision of specialized palliative care (SPC) declined 5.3%, with a smaller increase in home deaths among socioeconomically deprived patients given no SPC, according to a Canadian study published yesterday in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 2/28)
CIDRAP:
New Large Study Indicates Vaccines Protective Against Long COVID
All study participants were followed for up to 1 year after infection, and clinical symptoms were noted. "Completely vaccinated and patients with booster dose of vaccines did not incur significant higher risk of health consequences from 271 and 91 days of infection onwards, respectively," the authors wrote. Unvaccinated and incompletely vaccinated patients, however, continued to have a greater risk of clinical symptoms (sequelae) for up to a year following SARS-CoV-2 infection. (Soucheray, 2/27)
ScienceDaily:
A Moonshot For Obesity: New Molecules, Inspired By Space Shuttles, Advance Lipid Nanoparticle Delivery For Weight Control
Inspired by the design of space shuttles, researchers have invented a new way to synthesize a key component of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), the revolutionary delivery vehicle for mRNA treatments including the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, simplifying the manufacture of LNPs while boosting their efficacy at delivering mRNA to cells for medicinal purposes. (University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science, 2/26)
American Academy Of Pediatrics:
Marijuana Use And Breastfeeding: A Survey Of Newborn Nurseries
Marijuana use has increased nationally and is the most common federally illicit substance used during pregnancy. This study aimed to describe hospital practices and nursery director knowledge and attitudes regarding marijuana use and breastfeeding and assess the association between breastfeeding restrictions and provider knowledge, geographic region, and state marijuana legalization status. We hypothesized that there would be associations between geography and/or state legalization and hospital practices regarding breastfeeding with perinatal marijuana use. (Chang et al, 1/22)
American Academy Of Pediatrics:
Corrected Age At Bayley Assessment And Developmental Delay In Extreme Preterms
Bayley-III assessments performed at 21–24 months’ CA were more likely to diagnose a significant developmental delay compared with 18- to 20-month assessments in extremely preterm children. (Garfinkle et al, 1/8)