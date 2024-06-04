State Watch

Louisiana Advances Bill Allowing Castration For Certain Sex Crimes

If Gov. Jeff Landry, a Republican, signs the legislation, his state would be the first in the nation with such a punishment. Also in the news: 10 states will receive Medicaid funding for 24-hour, all-in-one mental health and substance use clinics.

AP: Louisiana Lawmakers Approve Surgical Castration Option For Those Guilty Of Sex Crimes Against Kids

Louisiana judges could order surgical castration for people convicted of sex crimes against young children under legislation approved Monday, and if Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signs it into law, the state apparently would be the first with such a punishment. The GOP-controlled Legislature passed the bill giving judges the option to sentence someone to surgical castration after the person has been convicted of certain aggravated sex crimes — including rape, incest and molestation — against a child under 13. (Cline, 6/3)

In Medicaid news —

The Hill: HHS: 10 States Joining Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Medicaid Demonstration Program

More states will receive Medicaid funding for all-in-one mental health and substance use clinics offering 24-hour crisis services. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Tuesday that a newish model of the clinic, called certified community behavioral health clinics, in 10 states will now be eligible to receive Medicaid reimbursements under the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Demonstration Program. (O'Connell-Domenech, 6/4)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News' 'An Arm And A Leg': Medicaid Recipients Struggle To Stay Enrolled

In this episode of “An Arm and a Leg,” the show takes its first look at Medicaid. The program has dropped more than 22 million people since spring 2023, when covid-era protections ended. (Weissmann, 6/4)

More health news from across the U.S. —

CBS News: Michigan Sees First Mosquito-Borne Virus Of 2024

Michigan health officials are urging residents to take precautions against mosquito bites after mosquitoes collected in Saginaw County tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV). The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the mosquitoes were collected on May 22. They are the first infected mosquitoes detected in Michigan in 2024. (Buczek, 6/3)

The Wall Street Journal: New York Set To Restrict Social-Media Algorithms For Teens

New York plans to prohibit social-media companies from using algorithms to steer content to children without parental consent under a tentative agreement reached by state lawmakers, people familiar with the matter said. The legislation is aimed at preventing social-media companies from serving automated feeds to minors. Critics say the feeds lead children to violent and sexually explicit content. The bill, which is still being completed but expected to be voted on this week, also would prohibit platforms from sending minors notifications during overnight hours without parental consent. (Vielkind, 6/3)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Baldwin, Moore Introduce MAMA Act To Help New Moms With Mental Health

When the Wisconsin Maternal Mortality Review Team examines the state’s pregnancy-related deaths, the cause is, more often than not, behavioral health conditions. In such cases, every death is preventable. ... That’s why, along with other federal Democratic lawmakers, they’ve introduced the federal bill called the Mental Health and Making Access More Affordable (MAMA) Act. This prospective legislation aims to expand access to services for mental health and substance use disorders during pregnancy and postpartum. (Eilbert and Lammert, 6/4)

KFF Health News: Urged On By LGBTQ+ Activists, California Cities Weigh Stricter Smoking Rules

California has long been at the forefront of the fight against smoking, but some local officials in the San Francisco Bay Area, backed by activists who are especially concerned about high rates of smoking in the LGBTQ+ community, are spearheading proposals to further restrict how tobacco is sold and where it is smoked. In the city of Vallejo on the northeastern edge of San Pablo Bay, Council member Peter Bregenzer is leading an effort to crack down on smoke shops, which he says make it much too easy for children to smoke and vape. (Stephens, 6/4)

Also —

The Washington Post: A Nursing Home Ruled Her Dead. Two Hours Later, She Was Found Breathing

Two hours after a 74-year-old Nebraska woman was pronounced dead at her nursing home, workers at a funeral home made an astonishing discovery — she was still breathing. After the authorities were alerted, Constance Glantz was given CPR and rushed to a hospital, where she is alive, Lancaster County Chief Deputy Ben Houchin told reporters at a news briefing Monday. “This is a very unusual case,” he said. “Been doing this for 31 years, and nothing like this has ever gotten to this point before.” (Masih, 6/4)

Kansas City Star: KC Area Mom Loses Arms, Legs At Birth Of Son, But Not Spirit

The joy of the birth of their third son turned to fear, tragedy and now — after the partial loss of Brie Morgan Bauer’s legs and arms to toxic shock — has turned to hope and inspiration for hundreds of thousands of the Kansas City area mother’s followers on social media. A GoFundMe page, with a $100,000 goal to help with medical and other bills, on Monday had already surpassed $350,000. Mother and baby son have more than 360,000 Instagram followers from around the world. (Adler, 6/3)