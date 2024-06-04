Viewpoints: White House Improved Rules For Research On Dangerous Pathogens; New Parents Need Help
Editorial writers discuss dangerous pathogens, mental health, Alzheimer's, and tobacco bans.
The Dispatch:
New U.S. Rules For Dangerous Pathogen Research, Explained
On May 6, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy announced new guidelines for research on dangerous pathogens and toxins, including microorganisms that can cause highly transmissible, high-mortality diseases, including H5N1 avian influenza, anthrax, and Ebola virus. The regulations become effective in May 2025. (Joseph Polidoro, 6/3)
The Boston Globe:
Hotlines Can Help Parents In Mental Health Crisis
In April the White House announced $105 million in funding for community resources to improve maternal and infant health across the country. The money, while not nearly enough to meet the overwhelming need for maternal mental health resources, is a glimmer of hope. Last month, a federal task force to improve maternal mental health published a report that found “the unmet need for treatment of maternal mental health conditions and [substance use disorders] has reached a crisis point.” (Tanzina Vega, 6/3)
Dallas Morning News:
Texas Is Investing In Better Mental Health
Mental health is Texas’ foremost public health challenge today and a leading contributor to disability and death, especially among adolescent Texans. Compounded by historic underservice, Texas has faced an uphill battle when it comes to providing sufficient mental health resources to its growing population, but state leaders — including the University of Texas System — are committed to turning the tide. (David Lakey and John Zerwas, 6/3)
The Kansas City Star:
Diagnosed With Alzheimer’s At 57, There’s Hope For A Cure
My memory problems began in 2022, but didn’t become pronounced or even apparent to me until 2023 while seeing patients. I finished medical training in 1997, and I’ve taken care of hundreds of patients with dementia over the following years. But when your doctor begins repeating questions he’s already asked, it doesn’t make a patient feel very confident. (Brent W. Beasley, 6/2)
Scientific American:
How Tobacco Companies Use Chemistry To Get Around Menthol Bans
In 2020, lawmakers in California and Massachusetts banned menthol, a chemical that causes a cooling sensation, as an additive in cigarettes. The idea was, in part, to curb youth smoking; menthol makes cigarettes more palatable by creating a “cooling” sensation. Regulators had deemed the chemical unsafe for its role in promoting nicotine addiction. (Julie B. Zimmerman, et al, 6/3)