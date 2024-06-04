Fauci Faces Combative Questioning On Covid Origins, Masks, And Vaccines
During his much-anticipated public appearance Monday at a hearing of the House Oversight and Accountability Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci defended the federal government's response to the health crisis in fiery exchanges with Republican members of the panel.
The Washington Post:
Fauci Dismisses ‘Preposterous’ Allegations That He Led Covid Coverup
Anthony S. Fauci defended himself Monday against claims that he orchestrated a coverup of the coronavirus pandemic’s origins, with the former government official rejecting some allegations as “simply preposterous.” The prominent infectious-disease expert, who served as a senior leader at the National Institutes of Health for four decades before leaving government at the end of 2022, said Republicans have distorted emails between himself and other scientists as they discussed whether a laboratory leak of the coronavirus was possible. (Diamond, 6/3)
The Wall Street Journal:
Anthony Fauci Defends Federal Covid Response
Grilled about comments he made in January about a protocol that people maintain a distance of 6 feet from one another, Fauci said that the policy had been developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, not his agency. He said that when he said in January that he wasn’t aware of studies supporting the 6-foot rule, he meant that he wasn’t aware of formal clinical trials. (McKay, 6/3)
The Hill:
5 Takeaways From Fauci’s Heated House Hearing
The longtime government scientist made no effort to hide his dismay when grilled on various conspiracy theories or unfounded claims about his actions regarding COVID-19. And the hearing was marked by some chaotic moments, involving both the House members and Fauci critics in the audience. Here are some takeaways from the hearing. (Choi, 6/3)
Axios:
Fauci: "Performances" Like Greene's At COVID Hearing Drive Up Death Threats
The former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Biden appeared emotional as he told a Republican-led House panel that the repeated threats he and his family have faced since the pandemic began were "very troublesome." During his testimony, Greene repeatedly berated Fauci and refused to address him with the honorific "doctor," instead referring to him as "Mr. Fauci." "You're not doctor," she said. "You're Mr. Fauci in my few minutes." (Rubin, 6/4)