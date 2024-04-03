Bavarian Nordic Launches Mpox Vaccine As Commercial Product
The vaccine can now be made available outside of designated clinics that were administering doses from the U.S. government's supply. U.S. mpox cases are racing ahead of last year's levels. Also in the news: Genmab, Providence, Aegis, and more.
CIDRAP:
Bavarian Nordic Announces Commercial Launch Of Mpox Vaccine
Bavarian Nordic today announced the commercial launch of its vaccine against mpox and smallpox, which means the vaccine will now be available outside of designated clinics that were tapped to administer doses from the US government's vaccine supply. The development comes as US mpox cases are outpacing activity reported last year at this time. (Schnirring, 4/2)
On other industry developments —
Stat:
Genmab To Buy ProfoundBio, Picking Up Targeted Chemotherapies
The Danish firm Genmab said Wednesday it would acquire ProfoundBio for $1.8 billion in cash, the latest in a string of 10-figure deals tied to the booming field of targeted chemotherapies. The purchase will give Genmab ProfoundBio’s three drug candidates in trials, including one called Rina-S that is in a Phase 2 study for ovarian cancer, as well as preclinical programs. Rina-S is also being explored as a therapy in other solid tumors. (Joseph, 4/3)
Modern Healthcare:
Providence Launches Praia Health Following $20M Funding Round
Providence is spinning off a patient portal company from its incubator program, the health system said Tuesday. The Renton, Washington-based Catholic health system Providence is spinning out consumer engagement technology company Praia Health. Praia also received a $20 million Series A funding round as part of the spinoff. (Turner, 4/2)
Modern Healthcare:
Aegis Ventures Launches Digital Consortium With 9 Providers
Nine health systems, including Northwell Health and Memorial Hermann Health, System joined a digital consortium led by startup studio Aegis Ventures. Aegis, which creates, invests and operates digital health companies, said Tuesday the consortium will develop, invest in and deploy digital health solutions. (Perna, 4/2)
Modern Healthcare:
Risant Health Emerges As Kaiser-Geisinger Deal Closes
Kaiser Permanente has acquired Geisinger Health and folded it into Risant Health, a new nonprofit formed to create a national value-based care network. The deal between Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, part of Kaiser Permanente, and Geisinger closed Sunday, almost a year after it was announced. It may be more years before it's known whether Kaiser's ambitious strategy, which hinges on the acquisitions of multiple health systems into Risant, is achievable. (Hudson, 4/2)
Modern Healthcare:
Intermountain Health's Closed Saltzer Health Sites Find Buyers
Four care sites formerly operated by Intermountain Health's shuttered multispecialty physician group Saltzer Health are under new ownership. Boise, Idaho-based Saint Alphonsus Health System has acquired Saltzer's Ten Mile Ambulatory Surgery Center in Meridian, Idaho, along with two urgent care centers, according to a Monday news release. (DeSilva, 4/2)