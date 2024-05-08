Cancer Society To Study Black Women’s Disproportionate Death Rate
The American Cancer Society's study may be the largest investigation in the country into low cancer survival rates among Black women. Separately, scientists raise alarm over cancer risk of in-car flame retardant chemicals.
CNN:
Largest Study Of Its Kind To Investigate Why Black Women Are More Likely To Die From Most Types Of Cancer
The American Cancer Society said Tuesday that it is seeking participants for what may be the largest national study of its kind, one that aims to solve the mystery of why Black women have the lowest survival rate of any racial or ethnic group in the US for most cancers. (Christensen, 5/7)
CBS News:
Study Raises Concern Over Exposure To Flame Retardant Chemicals Used In Some Car Seats
According to a study published Tuesday in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, "vehicles are likely important sources of human exposure to potentially harmful [flame retardants]." Those most likely to be exposed are commuters, full-time vehicle drivers and children. According to the study, children are at greater risk than adults even for equivalent commuting times. (Werner, 5/7)
The Washington Post:
Olive Oil Use Associated With Lower Risk Of Dying From Dementia
Is olive oil really a health boon? Or is it just a sign of healthy eating habits? A study published in JAMA Network Open on Monday rekindles that debate. The observational study led by researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health examined two groups of U.S. health professionals and found daily olive oil consumption is associated with a lower risk of dying from dementia. (Amenabar, 5/7)
CBS News:
New Study Finds Using Hearing Aids Can Reduce Risk Of Death By Nearly 25%
Many people don't take action when their hearing needs help. A new study found that this could affect how long they live. At the Swallow Cliff stairs in Palos Park, visitors can huff and puff while their eyes and ears take in nature. One can imagine not being able to enjoy the sounds due to hearing loss. Audiologist Kristen Conners, of Prescription Hearing, explained some of the signs that mean it might be time for a hearing test. (Victory, 5/7)
NBC News:
Panera Says It's Phasing Out Its Controversial Charged Lemonade Nationwide
A Panera Bread spokesperson says the restaurant chain is phasing out its Charged Lemonade, a highly caffeinated beverage that has been blamed for at least two deaths in lawsuits. ... A spokesperson for Panera said Tuesday that the nationwide discontinuation of the Charged Lemonade comes after a “recent menu transformation.” (Chuck, 5/7)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
This week on the KFF Health News Minute: Young adults who got hooked on vaping struggle to kick the habit and vehicle tires emerge as a major source of air pollution. (5/7)