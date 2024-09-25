Watch: What You Reveal, You Heal — Meeting the Makers of ‘Silence in Sikeston’

KFF Health News Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony sat down with WORLD executive producer Chris Hastings to discuss the origins of the “Silence in Sikeston” project, which explores the impact of a 1942 lynching and a 2020 police shooting on a rural Missouri community. The collaboration with Retro Report includes a documentary film, educational videos, digital articles, and a limited-series podcast on the toll racism has on health.

The 1942 lynching of Cleo Wright in Sikeston, Missouri, and conversations with one of the few remaining witnesses launch a discussion about the health consequences of racism and violence in the United States. Host Cara Anthony speaks with history scholar Eddie R. Cole and racial equity scholar Keisha Bentley-Edwards about the physical, mental, and emotional burdens on Sikeston residents and Black Americans in general.

Racial violence is an experience shared by residents of Sikeston, Missouri, and many Black Americans. Staying silent in the face of this threat is a survival tradition families have passed down to their children to keep them safe. After host Cara Anthony uncovers details of a police killing in her family, she and psychologist Aiesha Lee discuss the silence that surrounds racism and its effects on health across generations — including the reverberations Anthony and her family live with today.

