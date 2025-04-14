A Dose Of Upbeat And Inspiring News
Today's stories are on blindness, tremors, tattoos, fatherhood, and more.
ABC News:
Stem Cell Transplant Restores Vision In Patient Who Was Blinded In Left Eye After Injury
Nick Kharufeh said he never thought he would see out of his left eye again after suffering an injury several years ago. Now, he is advocating for the procedure that restored his vision. The accident that cost Kharufeh his vision occurred on July 4, 2020, when he was at his aunt's house in Rialto, California -- about 10 miles north of Riverside -- for a block party, he said. Fireworks were lit for the holiday, with one of them exploding onto the ground instead of shooting up in the air, he told ABC News. (Forrester, 4/9)
The New York Times:
An Advance in Brain Research That Was Once Considered Impossible
Scientists achieved “a milestone” by charting the activity and structure of 200,000 cells in a mouse brain and their 523 million connections. (Zimmer, 4/9)
MedPage Today:
Wristband Nerve Stimulator Improves Essential Tremor Outcomes
An investigational peripheral nerve stimulator worn as a wristband helped people with upper limb essential tremor perform daily activities better than a sham device, the pivotal TRANQUIL trial showed. (George, 4/9)
KQED:
Past Lives Fade At This San Francisco Tattoo Removal Clinic
The tattoo removal clinic, run by a UCSF doctor at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, forges deep bonds with patients who are trying to mend old wounds. (Gonzalez, 4/7)
The New York Times:
The Brooklyn Stroll Club Has Brought Together Fathers In Search Of Friendship
On a warm Saturday morning in March, while the 20-something influencers and young finance bros of Williamsburg were still asleep, a group of more than 30 men gathered in McCarren Park. Some were coming from as far as the Catskills and others from a few steps away. Greetings transitioned to talk of sleep training and stroller envy, and the bonding happened quickly. After all, they all had one major thing in common: babies. “How old is yours?” they asked one another as the group grew. (Benveniste, 4/12)