Journalists Talk Hot Health Topics: Urgent Care Clinics Performing Abortions and Doulas’ Pay

KFF Health News Michigan correspondent Kate Wells discussed urgent care clinics offering abortions on Apple News Today on April 15.
- Click here to hear Wells on Apple News Today.
- Read Wells’ “Urgent Care Clinics Move To Fill Abortion Care Gaps in Rural Areas.”
KFF Health News Montana correspondent Katheryn Houghton discussed doula Medicaid reimbursements on Montana Public Radio on April 9.
- Click here to hear Houghton on Montana Public Radio.
- Read Houghton’s “This Northern Cheyenne Doula Was About To Start Getting Paid — Then Medicaid Cuts Hit.”
KFF Health News contributor Michelle Andrews discussed farm bureau health plans on The Yonder Report on April 8.
- Click here to hear Andrews on The Yonder Report.
- Read Andrews’ “Farm Bureau Health Plans Beat the ACA on Prices With an Age-Old Tactic: Rejecting Sick People.”