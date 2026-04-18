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Journalists Talk Hot Health Topics: Urgent Care Clinics Performing Abortions and Doulas’ Pay
KFF Health News On Air

Journalists Talk Hot Health Topics: Urgent Care Clinics Performing Abortions and Doulas’ Pay

KFF Health News Michigan correspondent Kate Wells discussed urgent care clinics offering abortions on Apple News Today on April 15.

KFF Health News Montana correspondent Katheryn Houghton discussed doula Medicaid reimbursements on Montana Public Radio on April 9.

KFF Health News contributor Michelle Andrews discussed farm bureau health plans on The Yonder Report on April 8.

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