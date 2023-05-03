A Single HPV Shot Can Protect For At Least 3 Years: Research
Just one dose is highly effective at preventing infections over three years, according to a study, potentially extending supplies and lowering costs. Meanwhile, researchers have managed for the first time to get some chemo drugs through the blood-brain barrier.
The New York Times:
One Dose Of HPV Vaccine Prevents Infection For At Least Three Years
A single dose of the human papillomavirus vaccine is highly effective at preventing infections over three years, most likely lowering rates of cervical cancer and other diseases linked to the virus, according to a new study in Kenya. A single-dose strategy would dramatically extend supplies of the vaccine, lower costs and simplify distribution, which would make vaccination a more viable option in countries with limited resources, experts said. (Mandavilli, 5/2)
Chicago Tribune:
Northwestern Team Bypasses Blood-Brain Barrier In Brain Cancer Breakthrough
For the first time, previously unusable chemotherapy drugs reached brain tumors in humans after a cutting-edge procedure by a Northwestern University team. Doctors achieved the breakthrough with an innovative mix of ultrasound and microbubbles that opened the blood-brain barrier to allow the drugs to pass through. (Sheridan, 5/2)
Bloomberg:
Flu Vaccines Don't Always Work. This New Shot May Be More Effective
Half a million people across the world die of the influenza virus each year in what pharmaceutical executives and researchers believe is a tragedy they can help prevent. Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. and other companies are using the mRNA technology behind the Covid-19 vaccines to improve the flu shot. Though as that work has progressed, it’s become apparent the task is far more challenging and urgent than expected. (Peebles, 5/3)
Stat:
Eli Lilly’s Experimental Alzheimer’s Therapy: What To Know
Eli Lilly is nearing the readout from a pivotal study of its experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. The approval of a similar medicine earlier this year has wrung risk from the outcome, but for the same reason, expectations for strong results are higher. (Feuerstein and Garde, 5/2)
The Atlantic:
Ozempic Has A Weird—And Burpy—Side Effect
On the November morning when the sulfur burps began, Derron Borders was welcoming prospective students at the graduate school where he works in New York. Every few minutes, no matter how hard he tried to stop, another foul-smelling cloud escaped his mouth. “Burps that taste and smell like rotten eggs—I think that’s what I typed in Google,” he told me. (Gutman-Wei, 5/2)
KFF Health News:
Stat:
RJ Reynolds Is Threatening To Sue Vape Shops
The tobacco giant RJ Reynolds is threatening to sue small vape shops if they do not stop selling flavored vapes, according to two letters obtained by STAT. (Florko, 5/3)