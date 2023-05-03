Lifestyle and Health

If Grandma Uses The Net, It May Help Lower Her Dementia Risk

A new study finds that being online may help boost the brain health of older adults. Separately, half of parents in a survey said they think social media is bad for their children's mental health. And a legal push for parental control over kids' social media use becomes complicated.

CNN: Regular Internet Use May Be Linked To Lower Dementia Risk In Older Adults, Study Says

If your parents or grandparents ask you how to post on Instagram or how to send a birthday message to a Facebook friend, a new study suggests you might want to help them – not just to be nice but because getting them online may help their brain health, too. (Christensen, 5/3)

More on mental health and the internet —

The Hill: Half Of Parents Think Children’s Mental Health Worse Due To Social Media, Survey Finds

Parents are noticing a troubling change in their children after using social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram, according to a new survey. The survey of 2,035 American adults found that 50 percent of parents with children younger than 18 years old feel their child or children’s mental health has suffered in the last year because of social media use. (O'Connell-Domenech, 5/3)

The Hill: Parental Consent Proposal Throws Wrench Into Kids’ Online Safety Talks

New proposals that would require parental consent for teens to use social media are throwing a wrench into bipartisan support for kids’ online safety proposals. Momentum in Congress to tackle concerns raised by the impact of social media on minors has been building over the past year. President Biden urged Congress to take action during his State of the Union Address in February, following a warning from the surgeon general. (Klar, 5/2)

In other health and wellness news —

Fox News: Dog Flu Adapts In The Direction Of Being Able To Infect Humans, Chinese Study Says

Dog flu has shown adaptations that allow the virus to recognize a human-like receptor, according to a Chinese study, possibly indicating it may be closer to infecting humans. A receptor is a molecule inside or on the surface of a cell that binds to a specific substance and causes an effect in the cell. (Musto, 5/2)

CIDRAP: Study Links International Travel To Increased Risk Of Drug-Resistant Salmonella

An analysis of reported non-typhoidal Salmonella (NTS) infections in the United States suggests international travel is a significant risk factor for antibiotic resistance, US researchers reported today in the Journal of Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 5/2)

CBS News: Toxic "Forever Chemicals" Found In U.S. Farmland Soil

Adam Nordell and his wife Johanna bought Songbird Farm in Maine back in 2014 with the hopes of raising organic produce and a family. Seven years later, they learned their land was riddled with chemicals called PFAS, a family of thousands of toxic compounds known as "forever chemicals" because of how long they last in the environment. (Saberi, 5/2)

KFF Health News: Federal Rules Don’t Require Period Product Ingredients On Packaging Labels. States Are Stepping In.

Tens of millions of Americans use menstrual products, and while manufacturers contend they are safe, most disclose little about the chemicals they contain. Now, amid calls for more disclosure and research into the health effects of these products, some states require more transparency. The manufacture and sale of period and related products is a big business, with revenue expected to top $4.5 billion in the United States this year. On average, a person uses up to 17,000 tampons or pads in their lifetime, and they might also use rubber or silicone cups, or absorbent period underwear. The FDA regulates and classifies menstrual products as medical devices, meaning they are not subject to the same labeling laws as other consumer items. But companies can voluntarily disclose what’s in their products. (Zurek, 5/3)

KFF Health News: Ask A Chatbot: ‘What’s For Dinner?’

Olivia Scholes, 28, of Vancouver, British Columbia, has polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS. She is among the estimated 1 in 10 women globally who are diagnosed with this hormonal condition, which can cause multiple ovarian cysts, infertility, weight gain, and other issues. After being diagnosed with PCOS about 10 years ago, Scholes managed her condition in part by trying to consume — or abstain from — certain foods and drinks. But at times, transferring her knowledge from her brain to her plate proved complicated and time-consuming. “Just because I know that information doesn’t mean that I’m planning my meals with that information all the time,” Scholes said. (Lofton, 5/3)

Also —

The Hill: Michael J. Fox Touts ‘Breakthrough’ Parkinson’s Test

Actor Michael J. Fox in a new op-ed for USA Today promoted the discovery of a test he’s hailing as “one of the most significant Parkinson’s breakthroughs in decades.” A newly developed and “remarkably accurate” spinal fluid test can detect Parkinson’s in the cells of living people, according to Fox, who suffers from the disease. (Polus, 5/2)