About 1,000 Minneapolis–Saint Paul Nursing Home Staff Go On Strike
CBS News notes it's one of the biggest strikes seen in the industry in Minnesota. In Connecticut, Gov.Ned Lamont and the state's largest health workers union announced a deal for a 26% rise for home care aides.
CBS News:
Roughly 1,000 Nursing Home Workers Hit The Picket Lines Across Twin Cities
Nearly 1,000 nursing home workers are away from their residents and marching on a picket line. It's one of the biggest strikes the industry has seen in our state. "We need protection, pay and respect," Estates at St. Lous Park nurse Jared Mitga said. Mitga is among the dozens of nursing home workers picketing outside the Estates at St. Louis Park Tuesday morning. The workers striking come from 12 different facilities across the Twin Cities. It's not just nurses like Mitga, but maintenance, laundry and kitchen staff too. (Leone, 3/5)
The CT Mirror:
Lamont Negotiates 26% Wage Increase For CT Home Care Aides
Gov. Ned Lamont and Connecticut’s largest health care workers union announced a tentative three-year contract Tuesday that would boost minimum wages for home health aides by 26% to $23 per hour by the 2025-26 fiscal year. (Phaneuf, 3/5)
Stateline:
Absence Of AI Hospital Rules Worries Nurses
Some experts say AI technology can improve the health care industry by automating administrative work, offering virtual nursing assistance and more. AI systems can predict whether a patient is likely to get sicker while in the hospital. Virtual assistant chatbots in telehealth services enable remote consultations. ... But some nurses are concerned that the scarcity of laws regarding AI’s use in hospitals and beyond means a lack of protections for individuals who could suffer from the technology’s mistakes. (Fitzgerald, 3/5)
