Outbreaks and Health Threats

Flu Vaccines Set To Change Because Some Strains May Be Extinct

Meanwhile, Stat reports that Florida health officials aren't being forthcoming with data on measles cases. Also in the news: a plea deal in a case over 2012 fungal meningitis deaths from mold-tainted drugs; spreading avian flu; and more.

Stat: Streamlined Flu Vaccines Recommended By FDA Advisory Panel

When Americans line up for flu vaccines next fall, they will almost certainly be getting vaccines that no longer contain protection against a family of flu viruses that appears to be extinct. (Branswell, 3/5)

Stat: Florida Health Officials Providing Scant Details On Measles Cases

On Sunday, public health officials in two Michigan counties warned their residents that they may have been exposed to measles. In Wayne County, an adult who had contracted the virus abroad had been in health-related settings in Dearborn on two days last week — two urgent care clinics, a CVS pharmacy, and a hospital emergency department. Health officials in neighboring Washtenaw County issued a similar alert about a different case — also an adult, also infected abroad — who was in the emergency department of a hospital in Ypsilanti on March 1. (Branswell, 3/6)

Reuters: Pharmacy Exec In Plea Deal In Michigan Over 2012 Meningitis Outbreak Deaths

A former owner of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy whose mold-tainted drugs sparked a deadly U.S. fungal meningitis outbreak in 2012 has pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter charges over the deaths of 11 Michigan residents. The plea by Barry Cadden, the former president of New England Compounding Center, was announced on Tuesday by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and resolves a criminal case her office brought against him in state court in 2018. (Raymond, 3/5)

CBS News: Avian Flu Spreading To Marine Mammals Grows Concern Of Potential Risk To Humans, Study Says

Concern is growing about the avian flu now spreading to marine mammals and a new study says that it increases the potential risk to humans. The danger to humans is low right now, but as long as the avian flu is spreading to other animals, there's a risk it could spread to people, which is why scientists say close surveillance and research is needed. ... Researchers say there have been cases where the virus spreads from infected birds to mammals. Now, researchers fear it may be moving from one mammal to another. (Stahl, 3/5)