After Getting 217 Covid Shots, German Man Becomes A Walking Experiment
The 62-year-old got the shots on purpose over 29 months. The "hypervaccination" didn't harm his health but also didn't boost his immune response.
CNN:
A Man Deliberately Got 217 Covid Shots. Here’s What Happened
One German man has redefined “man on a mission.” A 62-year-old from Magdeburg deliberately got 217 Covid-19 vaccine shots in the span of 29 months, according to a new study, going against national vaccine recommendations. That’s an average of one jab every four days. In the process, he became a walking experiment for what happens to the immune system when it is vaccinated against the same pathogen repeatedly. A correspondence published Monday in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases outlined his case and concluded that while his “hypervaccination” did not result in any adverse health effects, it also did not significantly improve or worsen his immune response. (Cheng, 3/6)
AP:
White House Lifting Its COVID-19 Testing Rule For People Around Biden
The White House on Monday lifted its COVID-19 testing requirement for those who plan to be in close contact with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses, bringing to an end the last coronavirus prevention protocol at the White House. The White House said the change aligns its policies with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. (Miller, 3/4)
The New York Times:
Andrew Cuomo Faces House Subpoena Over Covid Deaths In Nursing Homes
Former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York has been subpoenaed to appear before a House subcommittee to answer for his administration’s handling of nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic, reigniting a flashpoint that could further damage his chances at a political comeback. ... The subpoena is the latest in a multiyear saga surrounding the former governor’s decision to require nursing homes to accept residents who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the spring of 2020. The decision, which presaged a virus outbreak in those facilities leading to thousands of deaths, has drawn broad scrutiny from state and federal investigators. (Ashford, 3/5)
Fox News:
Chip Roy Unveils Bill To Let Americans Sue COVID-19 Vaccine Makers Over Injury, Negative Effects
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, is unveiling a new bill on Tuesday that would allow Americans to sue COVID-19 vaccine makers over adverse health effects allegedly caused by the shot. The Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered (LIABLE) Act is aimed at wiping away COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers’ statutory protections, opening them up to civil lawsuits. (Elkind, 3/5)
Stat:
WTO Proposal For Covid Diagnostics, Therapeutics Waiver Is Abandoned
After 18 months of debate, the World Trade Organization failed to adopt a controversial proposal to waive intellectual property protection for Covid-19 diagnostics and treatments, ending a furious attempt by civil society groups to bolster global access to needed medical products. (Silverman, 3/5)