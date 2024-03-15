Attendees Of A Disney On Ice Show Warned Of Measles Exposure Risk
The Cincinnati Health Department is warning that anyone who went to the performance on March 8 is at risk of being exposed to measles. Meanwhile, in Stanislaus County, California, an unvaccinated child was confirmed with measles.
WCPO:
Cincinnati Health Officials Warns Of Measles Exposure At Disney On Ice
Anyone who attended the Disney On Ice performance on March 8 may have been exposed to measles, the Cincinnati Health Department announced. The CHD said it has been notified of a measles exposure at Heritage Bank Center during the show. People who attended or were in the building up to two hours after the 7 p.m. show ended may have been exposed. (Weiter, 3/14)
CBS News:
Unvaccinated Child Has Confirmed Case Of Measles In Stanislaus County, Officials Say
An unvaccinated Central Valley child has a confirmed case of measles, health officials say. Stanislaus County Public Health announced the confirmed case on Thursday. The child had recently traveled out the country, but health officials didn't reveal exactly where. While relatively rare in the US, confirmed cases are often traced back to other parts of the world where measles is still present. Officials noted that all known public exposures related to this new case have occurred in healthcare settings. (Padilla, 3/14)
Also —
CNN:
Deadly Illness Outbreak Linked To Morel Mushrooms May Have Stemmed From Preparation, CDC Says
Although morels are generally considered safe, the mushrooms were at the heart of a deadly illness outbreak in Montana last year. An investigation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, detailed in a report published Thursday, tried to solve the mystery about exactly what went wrong. (Christensen, 3/14)
ABC News:
The Growing Threat Of Fungal Infections
"Killer fungus" may sound like science fiction, but fungal infections kill an estimated 1.7 million people worldwide per year -- more than tuberculosis or malaria. Now, driven by climate change, population growth, and drug resistance, the danger is growing, reinforced by new warnings from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Salzman, Aronson, and Wetsman, 3/14)
CIDRAP:
Data Show Global Declines In TB Incidence, Deaths In Young People
Global tuberculosis (TB) incidence, mortality, and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) have decreased significantly in adolescents and young adults since 1990, but the incidence of drug-resistant TB increased, Chinese researchers reported today in Pediatrics. Using data from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019, researchers from Peking University and Tsinghua University calculated the percentage of relative changes in TB incidence, deaths, and DALYs in people aged 10 to 24 from 1990 to 2019. (Dall, 3/14)