How Your In-Network Health Coverage Can Vanish Before You Know It
One of the most unfair aspects of medical insurance is this: Patients can change insurance only during end-of-year enrollment periods or at the time of “qualifying life events.” But insurers’ contracts with doctors, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies can change abruptly at any time. (Elisabeth Rosenthal, )
A New Orleans Neighborhood Confronts the Racist Legacy of a Toxic Stretch of Highway
New federal funds aim to address an array of problems created by highway construction in minority neighborhoods. These are economic, social, and, perhaps above all, public health problems. In New Orleans’ Treme neighborhood, competing plans for how to deal with harm done by the Claiborne Expressway reveal the challenge of how to mitigate them meaningfully. (Drew Hawkins, Gulf States Newsroom, )
When Copay Assistance Backfires on Patients
Drugmakers offer copay assistance programs to patients, but insurers are tapping into those funds, not counting the amounts toward patient deductibles. That leads to unexpected charges. But the practice is under growing scrutiny. (Julie Appleby, )
KFF Health News' 'What the Health?' Podcast: Maybe It’s a Health Care Election After All
Health care wasn’t expected to be a major theme for this year’s elections. But as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump secured their respective party nominations this week, the future of both Medicare and the Affordable Care Act appears to be up for debate. Meanwhile, the cyberattack of the UnitedHealth Group subsidiary Change Healthcare continues to do damage to the companies’ finances with no quick end in sight. Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times, Anna Edney of Bloomberg News, and Joanne Kenen of Johns Hopkins University and Politico Magazine join KFF Health News’ Julie Rovner to discuss these issues and more. Also this week, Rovner interviews Kelly Henning of Bloomberg Philanthropies about a new, four-part documentary series on the history of public health, “The Invisible Shield.” ( )
EPA Limits Carcinogenic Gas That Is Used To Sterilize Medical Devices
Sterilizing facilities must drastically limit their emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical that has been linked to cancer cases in communities around such buildings.
Stat:
EPA Restricts Cancer-Causing Chemical Used To Sterilize Medical Devices
On Thursday, the Environmental Protection Agency finalized limits on a carcinogenic gas called ethylene oxide that is used to sterilize most medical devices. Sterilizing facilities had polluted the air unchecked for decades, leading to disproportionately high cancer risks in surrounding communities. (Lawrence, 3/14)
The 19th:
Louisiana's Toxic Air Is Linked To Low-Weight And Pre-Term Births
All three of Ashley Gaignard’s children were born preterm and at low birth weights. It was a fact that Gaignard didn’t think about much at the time — her children are now in their twenties — because it felt so common among her friends and family. (Kutz, 3/14)
The Texas Tribune:
How Texas Air Quality Monitoring Fails Latino Communities
The emissions include particulate matter — microscopic particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs and cause irregular heartbeats, aggravate asthma and other respiratory ailments — which some scientists call the deadliest form of air pollution. A recent air quality analysis by Air Alliance Houston using industry emissions data submitted to the state found a higher annual average concentration of particulate matter the closer people live to the Ship Channel. The plants also spew cancer-causing chemicals like benzene that can irritate the throat and eyes when large amounts are inhaled. (Martinez and Perez, 3/14)
CIDRAP:
Could Cleaner Air Be Driving Rise In Legionnaire's Disease?
Legionnaire's disease (LD) cases rose ninefold between 2000 and 2018, and the reasons for the dramatic global rise have been a scientific mystery. This week, a research team proposed a surprising factor: a drop in air pollution. The study shedding new light on LD cases comes amid new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showing that Legionella-related outbreaks were the leading cause of drinking water–related outbreaks from 2015 to 2020. (Schnirring, 3/14)
Senators Grill Becerra On Cybersecurity Rules, Marijuana Restrictions
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra testified before the Senate Finance Committee Thursday. The ransomware attack on Change Healthcare dominated a lot of the questioning, along with other topics such as drug prices, the FDA's cannabis recommendations, migrant health, and more.
Stat:
HHS Secretary Becerra Pressed On Change HealthCare Cyberattack
Senators want answers from the Biden administration on the recent cyberattack that froze millions of hospital and physician insurance claims. During a hearing Thursday, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) pressed Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to institute cybersecurity requirements for both hospitals and insurers and to “start holding these executives [accountable] who are not doing their job in line with the kind of safety standards Americans have the right to expect on cyber.” (Owermohle, 3/14)
Politico:
HHS Secretary Defends Scientific Rigour Of Cannabis Review On Capitol Hill
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra defended the FDA's review of cannabis science and its recommendation to loosen federal marijuana restrictions during a Thursday hearing on Capitol Hill. "There has been a lot of science that's been collected over the years on cannabis," Becerra said during the hearing before the Senate Finance Committee. "We have far more information now." (Fertig, 3/14)
Modern Healthcare:
How HHS Rule Could Improve Access For Patients With Disabilities
Healthcare providers must ready themselves to comply with new standards for accommodating patients with disabilities. The Health and Human Services Department issued a proposed rule in September that would require providers to retrofit facilities and medical equipment to meet patients’ physical and sensory needs, ensure websites, mobile apps and virtual care programs are user-friendly for people with disabilities, and remove disability status as a factor in clinical support tools. The final rule could appear within weeks. (Hartnett, 3/14)
The Hill:
HHS Officials To Tout Biden’s Health Care Agenda On ‘Match Day’ For Medical Students
Roughly a dozen Biden administration health officials will mark “Match Day” for medical students on Friday, traveling to different medical schools across the country and speaking about President Biden’s health care agenda. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra will visit a medical school in Washington, D.C., while other officials will be at medical schools in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville and other cities in Wisconsin, California and North Carolina. (Samuels, 3/14)
Stat:
Pushing For An NIH Office For Post-Infection Chronic Illness
When the White House released President Biden’s 2025 budget requests this week, funding for biomedical research was stagnant. The more conservative wishlist from the president acknowledges a reduced appetite in Congress for non-defense government spending. (Cueto, 3/15)
Trump Walks Back Comments On 'Cutting' Medicare, Social Security
Former President Donald Trump clarified his earlier comments about the entitlement programs, telling Breitbart News that he would do nothing to "jeopardize or hurt Social Security or Medicare," if elected to a second term.
The Hill:
Trump Cleans Up Remarks About ‘Cutting’ Social Security And Medicare
Former President Trump in a new interview sought to clarify comments from earlier in the week in which he said there are ways to go about “cutting” entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare. “I will never do anything that will jeopardize or hurt Social Security or Medicare,” Trump told Breitbart News on Wednesday. “We’ll have to do it elsewhere. But we’re not going to do anything to hurt them.” (Samuels, 3/14)
CNN:
Biden Has Shelved The Age Issue – For Now
The president’s vigorous State of the Union address has partly reset the political narrative and is still delivering dividends. The prime-time look at Biden in his element, dominating the stage, offered a robust counter-image to the one Americans have sometimes seen – of a bewildered statesman who cited phone chats with dead European leaders and confused Mexico and Egypt in a news conference meant to fix the age issue. (Collinson, 3/13)
Politico:
5 Takeaways From POLITICO’s Health Care Summit
Top Biden administration officials went on the offensive at POLITICO’s 2024 Health Care Summit Wednesday in Washington, laying out the health care issues President Joe Biden will emphasize in his rematch with Donald Trump. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and Domestic Policy Adviser Neera Tanden said Biden would push to restore abortion rights, lower drug prices and bolster the Affordable Care Act. (Paun and Payne, 3/13)
KFF Health News' 'What The Health?' Podcast:
Maybe It’s A Health Care Election After All
Health care wasn’t expected to be a major theme for this year’s elections. But as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump secured their respective party nominations this week, the future of both Medicare and the Affordable Care Act appears to be up for debate. Meanwhile, the cyberattack of the UnitedHealth Group subsidiary Change Healthcare continues to do damage to the companies’ finances with no quick end in sight. (3/14)
The Washington Post:
Biden Offers Advice To Boy With Stutter While Campaigning In Milwaukee
Last year, Harry Abramson wrote President Biden a letter, asking him one big question: How did he overcome his stutter? According to Biden’s campaign, Harry, 9, wrote to the president for advice — saying that maybe, if he learned how to control his stutter, he, too, could one day be president. Biden, who regularly talks about his struggles with a stutter and the work he’s put into overcoming it, wrote back. And, on Wednesday, he met with Harry during a visit to Milwaukee to personally deliver some advice. (Alfaro, 3/14)
Stat:
Erich Jarvis Studies Song Birds To Learn About Human Stuttering
A symphony of synapses fires every time a songbird sings. For Erich Jarvis, a neurobiologist at Rockefeller University, the neural pathways he finds particularly interesting inside a birds’ brain are those that enable the bird to make new sounds from listening to their environment. (StFleur, 3/15)
Senators Mount Effort To Have PBM Regulations Included In Spending Bill
Measures to tighten regulations for pharmacy benefit managers may be included in the March 22 spending bill if key lawmakers get their way.
Modern Healthcare:
Senators Push To Include PBM Bills In March 22 Spending Bill
A congressional effort to stiffen regulations on pharmacy benefit managers may not be dead after all. Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and ranking member Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) aim to attach measures their panel has already approved to a spending bill Congress must pass by next Friday to avoid a partial government shutdown, they said at a Capitol Hill news conference Thursday. (McAuliff, 3/14)
The Hill:
Immigration Fight Could Trigger Shutdown At End Of Next Week
Lawmakers say the next package of bills, which would fund the departments of Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services (HHS), State and Homeland Security (DHS) as well as foreign operations, will be a much heavier lift because of deep partisan divisions over President Biden’s immigration policy. Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patty Murray (D-Wash.) told The Hill on Tuesday that the DHS funding bill is “the most challenging one,” an assessment shared by other senators. (Bolton, 3/13)
FiercePharma:
AIDS Advocates Welcome 'Greedy Gilead' To Miami With Protests
The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has repeatedly gone after Gilead since 2021, accusing the company of taking “unlawful” actions to avoid offering its HIV drugs at a discount and highlighting an increase in the pay of CEO Daniel O'Day. In the latest attacks, AHF advocates protested outside two hotels in Miami where Andy Dickinson, chief financial officer at Gilead, and Kite executive Cindy Perettie were talking to analysts this week. (Taylor, 3/14)
HealthExec:
Amazon Brings Shipping Muscle To Lilly Drug Delivery
Pharmaceutical maker Lilly added Amazon Pharmacy as the second online pharmacy option in its LillyDirect service, allowing patients to receive free delivery of certain diabetes, obesity and migraine medications. (Godt, 3/14)
Stat:
Bayer Exec: U.S. Is Key In Reviving Beleaguered Pharma’s Drug Pipeline
German pharmaceutical company Bayer is expanding its U.S. pharma business significantly, despite corporate turmoil and pricing pressures that have led many in the drug industry to bemoan the potential end of the American biotech innovation boom. (DeAngelis, 3/15)
Pharmaceutical Technology:
Noramco Launches Pharma Supply Chain Services Provider
Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) manufacturer Noramco has announced the launch of Noramco Group, a North American pharmaceutical supply chain services provider. It integrates the capabilities of two Noramco subsidiaries: drug product contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Halo Pharma, and Purisys. The strategic move aims to address the escalating drug shortages and quality concerns in the US by improving supply chain performance and increasing domestic production. (3/15)
KFF Health News:
When Copay Assistance Backfires On Patients
In early 2019, Jennifer Hepworth and her husband were stunned by a large bill they unexpectedly received for their daughter’s prescription cystic fibrosis medication. Their payment had risen to $3,500 from the usual $30 for a month’s supply. That must be a mistake, she told the pharmacy. But it wasn’t. It turned out that the health insurance plan through her husband’s job had a new program in which it stopped applying any financial assistance they received from drugmakers to the family’s annual deductible. (Appleby, 3/15)
Study Links Teen Pregnancies With Increased Premature Death Risk
A study in Canada found women who were pregnant as teens, even if they miscarried, were more likely to die before their 31st birthday. Meanwhile in Texas, the state medical board is set to consider guidance on medical abortion exceptions.
The New York Times:
Teen Pregnancy Linked to Premature Death, Study Finds
Teen pregnancy increases the chances that a young woman will drop out of school and struggle with poverty, research has shown. Teenagers are also more likely to develop serious medical complications during pregnancy. Now a large study in Canada reports another disturbing finding: Women who were pregnant as teenagers are more likely to die before their 31st birthday. The trend was observed among women who had carried teen pregnancies to term, as well as among those who had miscarried. (Rabin, 3/14)
AP:
Bill Shelved That Sought Changes To Iowa Law Outlining Penalties For Terminating A Pregnancy
A bill that would have made changes to Iowa’s fetal homicide law has been shelved after a Senate Republican joined Democrats in voicing concerns about the potential impact on in vitro fertilization after an Alabama court found frozen embryos can be considered children. The Senate declined to consider the bill, which was approved by the House last week. Iowa’s law currently outlines penalties for terminating or seriously injuring a “human pregnancy.” The bill would have changed that language to be about the death of, or serious injury to, an “unborn person” from fertilization to live birth. (Fingerhut, 3/14)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Medical Board To Consider Abortion Laws’ Medical Exceptions Guidance For Doctors
The Texas Medical Board will consider language to clarify what qualifies as a medical exception to the state’s abortion laws at an upcoming March 22 board meeting. The meeting agenda was published in the Texas Register Thursday morning. (Rubin, 3/14)
The Washington Post:
In History-Making Visit, Harris Tours Minnesota Abortion Clinic
Vice President Kamala Harris arrived at the St. Paul facility Thursday afternoon, where she was greeted by Sarah Traxler, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood North Central States, and embarked on a tour. She was joined on the tour by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.). (Vazquez, 3/14)
Republican Senator Objects To IVF Access Bill For Veterans
Sen. James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, says he objects to the bill's language and undefined costs, though he asserts he does support IVF. Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson said he doesn't believe Congress need to act on IVF-protecting legislation.
ABC News:
Senator Objects To Bill Supporting IVF For Veterans, Members Of Military
Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. has opposed an in vitro fertilization access bill for veterans saying that while he supports IVF, he doesn't support the bill's vague language and undefined cost. This comes after the Department of Veterans Affairs earlier this week announced it would soon expand its IVF care policy to include eligible veterans who are single or in same-sex marriages. (Frazier, 3/13)
CNN:
Johnson Dismisses Need For IVF Legislation As GOP Wrestles With Reproductive Issues
Speaker Mike Johnson said Thursday that he does not believe Congress has a role to play when it comes to IVF legislation, as some members within the House Republican Conference have been pushing for in the wake of the controversial Alabama Supreme Court ruling. “It’s not my belief that Congress needs to play a role here,” the Louisiana Republican told reporters at the annual Republican issues conference held at The Greenbrier, a resort in West Virginia. “I think this is being handled by the states.” (Zanona and Talbot, 3/14)
The Washington Post:
Republicans Want To Stay Away From The IVF Issue. Abortion Foes Won’t Let Them
Antiabortion lawmakers on Capitol Hill are facing a quiet pressure campaign by some of their most influential supporters to ramp up their defense that frozen embryos should legally be considered people and advocate for legislation that would codify a central driving force of antiabortion policies. (Alemany, 3/14)
The Washington Post:
Some Families Opt To Destroy Frozen Eggs And Embryos Due To Rising Costs
Caitlyn Plaskett and her wife, Wanda, finally felt like they had to make a decision: keep paying high monthly storage fees to keep their five embryos frozen, or have them destroyed to save money. The couple used donor sperm to conceive their two sons, ages 3½ and 18 months. They were paying $65 per month to keep their remaining embryos stored — a cost, they said, that steadily rose each year by $10 to $15 per month. (Ferguson, 3/15)
The 19th:
How The Alabama IVF Ruling Is Shaking Up Fertility Patients’ Choices Nationwide
Mary Dolan doesn’t live in Alabama. But she isn’t taking any chances. Dolan, 35, lives in Tennessee, just one state away, and watched as an Alabama court halted in vitro fertilization until lawmakers let it resume. (Luthra, 3/14)
Survey Finds Nearly 7% Of American Adults Have Long Covid Symptoms
A new CDC survey revealed what's being called an "alarming" rise in long covid cases in recent months. Separately, the CDC is also continuing to receive reports of MIS-C in children following a covid infection.
The Guardian:
‘Alarming’ Rise In Americans With Long Covid Symptoms
Some 6.8% of American adults are currently experiencing long Covid symptoms, according to a new survey from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), revealing an “alarming” increase in recent months even as the health agency relaxes Covid isolation recommendations, experts say. That means an estimated 17.6 million Americans could now be living with long Covid. (Schreiber, 3/15)
CIDRAP:
CDC Continues To Receive Reports Of MIS-C In Kids Following COVID Infections
Cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), a rare but serious COVID-19 complication in children, have decreased from the earlier pandemic months but continue to be reported, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported today in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR). The CDC saw a relative increase in MIS-C cases in the fall of 2023, when the United States was experiencing a rise in COVID activity in the general population. (Schnirring, 3/14)
USA Today:
COVID-19 Misinformation Undermines Public Health 4 Years After Pandemic Began
Jesse Ehrenfeld, an anesthesiologist at a Wisconsin hospital, asked a patient about to have heart surgery if she would consent to a blood transfusion should it become necessary. It's a standard question. But the patient refused. It was 2021, and the COVID-19 vaccine had become publicly available only a few months earlier. This patient, though, made it clear she did not want it – or blood from anyone who already had it. "It was at that moment I knew we were in for it," Ehrenfeld said. (Mueller, 3/15)
CIDRAP:
Study: Men With Key Anti-Inflammatory Genetic Variant Almost 80% Less Likely To Die Of COVID
Hospitalized male COVID-19 patients younger than 75 who have a certain variant of a key anti-inflammatory gene are at much lower risk of experiencing severe inflammation and dying of the disease, New York University researchers reported yesterday in The Journal of Infectious Diseases. ... Men with rs419598 had significantly lower inflammatory biomarker concentrations and a lower death rate than those with another studied genotype (10.0% vs 17.8%). (Van Beusekom, 3/14)
Axios:
Hypothetical Disease X Drives Real Spending
Disease X may still be a hypothetical threat. But the risk from a new pathogen many times deadlier than COVID-19 is driving more spending decisions on rapid tests, antimicrobial drugs and other countermeasures. (Bettelheim, 3/15)
FDA Approves First Treatment For MASH Liver Disease
The drug, called Rezdiffra, is manufactured by Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. Separately, Gilead Pharmaceuticals says it will be able to quadruple production of its CAR-T cancer therapy by 2026 due to manufacturing process improvements.
Stat:
First U.S. Drug Developed To Treat Liver Disease MASH Is Approved
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first medicine developed specifically to treat the serious liver disease known as MASH. The pill, called Rezdiffra, is made by Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. (Feuerstein, 3/14)
Reuters:
Gilead CAR-T Cancer Therapy Capacity To Quadruple By 2026
Gilead Sciences will be able to quadruple production of its cell therapy cancer treatments by 2026 due to improvements in the U.S. biotech's manufacturing processes, an executive in charge of that business told Reuters. (Erman, 3/15)
Axios:
Safety Risks Hang Over CAR-T Therapies For Myeloma
Food and Drug Administration advisers Friday will weigh the risk of premature patient deaths from adverse events when they consider expanding the use of two CAR-T therapies for multiple myeloma. (Reed, 3/15)
Stateline:
New Way For States To Cover Pricey Gene Therapies Will Start With Sickle Cell Disease
The new sickle cell treatments have brought hope to those with the debilitating blood disorder, which is hereditary and disproportionately affects Black people. But the therapies come with a price tag of as much as $3 million for a course of treatment, which can take up to a year. Despite those high upfront costs, cell and gene therapies have the potential to reduce health care spending over time by addressing the underlying cause of the disease. (Hassanein, 3/14)
The Washington Post:
Ibogaine Is Hailed For Healing Powers. U.S. Patients Ask Why It’s Illegal
The increased interest in ibogaine arrives amid urgent efforts to ease the nation’s deadly addiction crisis and comes as companies race to develop psychedelics to treat mental health ailments. In Ohio, a prominent ibogaine advocate in February partnered with a nonprofit that supports people with addiction and called for using state opioid-settlement money to study the drug. It mirrors a much-publicized plan in Kentucky that sought to allocate up to $42 million in settlement money for research, an effort that fizzled amid shifting politics. (Ovalle and Gilbert, 3/14)
Stat:
Ebola: Gilead Sciences Antiviral Shows Promise As New Treatment
Anew study suggests the antiviral drug obeldesivir may be effective in curing Ebola Sudan infections, for which there are currently no approved vaccines or treatments. (Branswell, 3/14)
Attendees Of A Disney On Ice Show Warned Of Measles Exposure Risk
The Cincinnati Health Department is warning that anyone who went to the performance on March 8 is at risk of being exposed to measles. Meanwhile, in Stanislaus County, California, an unvaccinated child was confirmed with measles.
WCPO:
Cincinnati Health Officials Warns Of Measles Exposure At Disney On Ice
Anyone who attended the Disney On Ice performance on March 8 may have been exposed to measles, the Cincinnati Health Department announced. The CHD said it has been notified of a measles exposure at Heritage Bank Center during the show. People who attended or were in the building up to two hours after the 7 p.m. show ended may have been exposed. (Weiter, 3/14)
CBS News:
Unvaccinated Child Has Confirmed Case Of Measles In Stanislaus County, Officials Say
An unvaccinated Central Valley child has a confirmed case of measles, health officials say. Stanislaus County Public Health announced the confirmed case on Thursday. The child had recently traveled out the country, but health officials didn't reveal exactly where. While relatively rare in the US, confirmed cases are often traced back to other parts of the world where measles is still present. Officials noted that all known public exposures related to this new case have occurred in healthcare settings. (Padilla, 3/14)
CNN:
Deadly Illness Outbreak Linked To Morel Mushrooms May Have Stemmed From Preparation, CDC Says
Although morels are generally considered safe, the mushrooms were at the heart of a deadly illness outbreak in Montana last year. An investigation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, detailed in a report published Thursday, tried to solve the mystery about exactly what went wrong. (Christensen, 3/14)
ABC News:
The Growing Threat Of Fungal Infections
"Killer fungus" may sound like science fiction, but fungal infections kill an estimated 1.7 million people worldwide per year -- more than tuberculosis or malaria. Now, driven by climate change, population growth, and drug resistance, the danger is growing, reinforced by new warnings from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Salzman, Aronson, and Wetsman, 3/14)
CIDRAP:
Data Show Global Declines In TB Incidence, Deaths In Young People
Global tuberculosis (TB) incidence, mortality, and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) have decreased significantly in adolescents and young adults since 1990, but the incidence of drug-resistant TB increased, Chinese researchers reported today in Pediatrics. Using data from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019, researchers from Peking University and Tsinghua University calculated the percentage of relative changes in TB incidence, deaths, and DALYs in people aged 10 to 24 from 1990 to 2019. (Dall, 3/14)
Lurie Children’s Hospital Reopens Patient Portal After Cyberattack
It's been more than a month since Lurie Children’s Hospital was hit by a cyberattack, but it's now bringing the MyChart portal back online. Also in the news: University of Chicago Medical Center must pay $14 million over a boy's death.
Chicago Tribune:
Lurie Reactivating MyChart After Cyberattack
Lurie Children’s Hospital has started to reactivate its MyChart online patient portal, more than a month after falling victim to a cyberattack. Lurie plans to bring back MyChart over the coming days, the health system said in a statement. Patients will soon be able to use MyChart again for online scheduling, e-check-in, to send messages to providers, to request medication refills and to pay bills, Lurie said. (Schencker, 3/14)
Chicago Tribune:
Jury Hits UChicago Medicine With $14 Million Verdict After Boy's Death
University of Chicago Medical Center must pay $14 million to the estate of a boy who died several years after he was born with severe brain damage at the hospital, a Cook County jury decided. (Schencker, 3/14)
Modern Healthcare:
Mass General Brigham Reorganizes Departments, Executive Roles
Mass General Brigham is planning to merge the clinical departments and academic programs at two major medical centers in the next few years. Comparable departments at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital will become one department, each led by a chairperson, Boston-based Mass General Brigham said Wednesday. (Hudson, 3/14)
Bloomberg:
Doctors Raise $30 Million For Cancer Treatment AI Startup
Pi Health, a startup that deploys artificial intelligence in the field of cancer treatment trials, raised more than $30 million in funding to further develop its technology and tie new partnerships. AlleyCorp and Obvious Ventures led the Series A round, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based startup said Thursday. The funding will launch Pi Health as an independent company, three years after it was incubated as a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed BeiGene Ltd. (Rai, 3/14)
KFF Health News:
How Your In-Network Health Coverage Can Vanish Before You Know It
Sarah Feldman, 35, received the first ominous letters from Mount Sinai Medical last November. The New York hospital system warned it was having trouble negotiating a pricing agreement with UnitedHealthcare, which includes Oxford Health Plans, Feldman’s insurer. “We are working in good faith with Oxford to reach a new fair agreement,” the letter said, continuing reassuringly: “Your physicians will remain in-network and you should keep appointments with your providers.” (Rosenthal, 3/15)
Michigan School Shooter's Father Guilty Of Involuntary Manslaughter
James Crumbley's son killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. Other news is from California, New York, New Hampshire, and Louisiana.
The Washington Post:
Father Of Oxford School Shooter Found Guilty Of Involuntary Manslaughter
James Crumbley, whose teenage son killed four students in the 2021 Oxford High School shooting, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter by an Oakland County jury Thursday in a verdict that caps two separate trials that made Crumbley and his wife the first parents of a school shooter to face homicide-level charges for their child’s crime. The jury of six men and six women deliberated for nearly 11 hours before finding Crumbley, 47, guilty of all four involuntary manslaughter counts. The verdict concluded the brisk eight-day trial that largely lacked the drama and hostility between the defense and prosecutors seen in Jennifer Crumbley’s trial, which ended last month with her conviction on four counts of involuntary manslaughter. (Bellware, 3/14)
The New York Times:
5 Cases When Parents Were Convicted After a Shooting by Their Child
Here is a look at other cases in which parents have been found criminally liable after a shooting by their child. (Hassan, 3/14)
The New York Times:
California Prosecutors Filing Murder Charges In More Fentanyl Deaths
Just about every state in America has cracked down on fentanyl distribution, by stepping up arrests and increasing prison sentences. But few places are as aggressive as Riverside County, Calif., in prosecuting people who supply fatal doses of fentanyl. Since late 2021, the Riverside County district attorney, Mike Hestrin, has charged 34 suspected fentanyl suppliers with murder and is said to be the first prosecutor in California to achieve a guilty verdict from a jury in a fentanyl-related homicide trial. (Corkery, 3/14)
The Washington Post:
California Police Shot, Killed Autistic 15-Year-Old, Body Cam Shows
Authorities released body-camera footage Wednesday showing the lead-up to deputies shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy with autism who was charging at a deputy with a large gardening tool, in a case that has sparked outrage. Two deputies shot Ryan Gainer in front of his Apple Valley, Calif., home after the teen came at a deputy with a raised hula hoe — a tool with a metal head used to remove weeds — on Saturday afternoon, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said Wednesday during a news conference. (Brasch, 3/14)
Politico:
Legislature Proposes Major Medicaid Hikes, Setting The Stage For Funding Fight
The state Senate and Assembly proposed record-high Medicaid rate increases in their one-house budget bills this week, rebuffing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s efforts to tamp down the program’s ballooning cost in the upcoming fiscal year. Both houses called for a 3 percent rate increase and supplementary hikes for hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities. (Kaufman, 3/14)
The Boston Globe:
Parental Notification On Sexual Orientation And Gender Education Clears N.H. House
Schools are already required to notify parents two weeks before teaching sex education, so families can opt out. But a new Republican-backed proposal passed by the New Hampshire House in a 186 to 185 vote Thursday would expand that notification requirement to allow families to opt out of instruction on sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, and gender expression as well. The move, which drew condemnation from Democrats, comes amid a heightened national focus on schools, teachers, and gender. (Gokee, 3/14)
KFF Health News:
A New Orleans Neighborhood Confronts The Racist Legacy Of A Toxic Stretch Of Highway
Aside from a few discarded hypodermic needles on the ground, the Hunter’s Field Playground in New Orleans looks almost untouched. It’s been open more than nine years, but the brightly painted red and yellow slides and monkey bars are still sleek and shiny, and the padded rubber tiles feel springy underfoot. For people who live nearby, it’s no mystery why the equipment is in relatively pristine shape: Children don’t come here to play. (Hawkins, 3/15)
The 19th:
How States Laws Are Still Targeting People Who Live With HIV
The morning of February 4, 2007, started off like any other for 25-year-old Lashanda Salinas. She got up and made the 20-minute commute to her job as a front desk clerk at a Nashville hotel where she greeted guests and checked them in. Hours later, her life changed. Salinas was speaking with a customer when two police officers walked into the hotel lobby. (Norwood, 3/12)
NBC News:
How A Small City In Oregon Could Shape The Way Major U.S. Cities Handle Homelessness
For more than five years, Helen Cruz lived on the streets of Grants Pass. A small, rural town of roughly 40,000 people, the city has now found itself at the center of a homeless crisis plaguing major cities across the U.S. “We’re in this situation not because we want to be. We’re in this situation because we don’t have a choice right now,” Cruz, 49, said in an interview. For years, Grants Pass has been embroiled in a contentious lawsuit with homeless residents like Cruz, who argue that anti-camping ordinances enacted by the city — including fines for sleeping in any park or public space — violate their constitutional rights. (Kreutz and Keyes, 3/12)
The Washington Post:
Turf Fields May Have ‘Forever Chemicals.’ Should Kids Be Playing On Them?
The three 6-year-old girls stood on the sidelines as their coach swabbed their hands. Then they ran onto a lush green turf field and played soccer for 90 minutes straight — no stepping off the pitch. This wasn’t just a practice. It was part of a small experiment conducted in the suburban foothills of San Diego last summer. Salar Parvini, 44, the children’s assistant soccer coach, swabbed his hands too, and shipped the samples taken before and after the practice to a lab in Lancaster, Pa. There, scientists would test them for “forever chemicals,” also known as PFAS, a broad class of man-made chemicals linked with a variety of health concerns, from high cholesterol to cancer. (Amenabar, 3/12)
The New York Times:
The Promise of the PCOS Diet Falls Apart
For years, people who had polycystic ovary syndrome and were also overweight were told that their symptoms would improve if they lost weight via a restrictive diet. In 2018, a leading group of PCOS experts recommended that overweight or obese women with the hormonal disorder consider reducing their caloric intake by up to 750 calories a day. That guidance helped to spawn questionable diet programs on social media, and reinforced an impression among people with PCOS that if only they could successfully alter their diets, they would feel better. But the recommendations were not based on robust PCOS studies, and researchers now say that there is no solid evidence to suggest that a restrictive diet in the long-term has any significant impact on PCOS symptoms. (Gupta, 3/11)
The Washington Post:
How A Cheap, Generic Drug Became A Darling Of Longevity Enthusiasts
To keep himself healthy into his eighth decade, David Sandler recently decided to go beyond his regular workouts and try something experimental: taking rapamycin, an unproven but increasingly popular drug to promote longevity. The medication has gained a large following thanks to longevity researchers and celebrity doctors who, citing animal studies, contend that rapamycin could be a game changer in the quest to fend off age-related diseases. The drug is going mainstream as an anti-aging treatment, even though rapamycin’s regulatory approval is for treating transplant patients. There is no evidence that it can extend human life. (Gilbert, 3/15)
Viewpoint: New Legislation Equals Lower Costs For Chemo; Women Demand Better Than Roe
Editorial writers tackle chemotherapy costs, reproductive rights, long covid and more.
The Washington Post:
‘Site-Neutral’ Payments For Chemotherapy Could Save Medicare Billions
As if to prove that every rule has an exception, the usually dysfunctional Republican-majority House of Representatives has at least one sensible piece of bipartisan legislation on its record: In December it passed a health-care measure called the Lower Costs, More Transparency Act on a 320-71 vote. (3/14)
Bloomberg:
Roe V Wade Isn't Enough. Women Deserve More
Dr. Sarah Traxler, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood North Central States, said her St. Paul, Minnesota clinic has seen a 25% increase in patients seeking abortion services since Roe was overturned. (Patricia Lopez, 3/15)
USA Today:
Long COVID, With No Treatment In Sight, Took My Life As I Knew It
My life changed on March 17, 2021. I went to bed completely unaware of how badly I could be impacted, as a healthy person, by COVID-19, and woke up to the start of a chronic illness that has profoundly altered my life. (Rachel Beale, 3/15)
USA Today:
Racial Disparity In Healthcare Cost Lives. Medical School Must Be Free
Memories of our medical school years at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine still linger – lifelong friends, memorable professors, caring for sick patients across the Bronx. And finally, a decade removed from graduation, our monthly student loan payments. (Dr. Jessica Faiz and Dr. Utibe R. Essien, 3/15)
Stat:
Why Scientists Need Input From Humanists On Sensitive Research
Scientists are taught early in our training that criticism is a fundamental part of the job. What we are not usually trained to navigate, however, is public backlash, which is exactly what followed the publication of the comprehensive genomic sequencing results from the All of Us Research Program. (Thiago Arzua, 3/15)