Biden Touts Record On Medicare Drug Pricing And Proposes Expansion
In a preview of his 2024 campaign messaging, President Joe Biden spotlighted his health care priorities during his State of the Union speech. Focusing on drug pricing in particular, he wants to expand the number of medications for which Medicare can negotiate pricing and took aim at "Big Pharma" more broadly.
Modern Healthcare:
State Of The Union Address Lays Out Biden’s Healthcare Priorities
President Joe Biden mostly painted in broad strokes in his State of the Union Address Thursday when it came to healthcare, touting a raft of healthcare accomplishments and proposals aimed at lowering costs for patients but perhaps raising costs for companies. He also pointed to some new proposals, including expanding the number of drugs that can be negotiated by Medicare to 50 a year, extending a $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket drug costs to all Americans, and launching a $12 billion women's healthcare initiative. (McAuliff, 3/7)
Stat:
In His State Of The Union, Biden Takes Clear Aim At 'Big Pharma'
Often, a president’s State of the Union address is a staid affair, with platitudes and calls for bipartisanship and unity. But President Biden blasted the pharmaceutical industry with its unflattering moniker, “Big Pharma,” not once, but three times Thursday night, only the second time ever that sobriquet has been used in such a setting, after Biden’s address last year. (Wilkerson, 3/7)
Stat:
The Drug Industry Has Found Itself All Alone In Washington
If you’re a drug company executive, you probably feel like you got up on the wrong side of bed. On Thursday night, President Biden proposed expanding one of his most popular policies: the Medicare price negotiation process that was put in place as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. “Americans pay more for prescription drugs than anywhere else,” Biden said. “It’s wrong and I’m ending it.” (Herper, 3/8)
Also —
KFF Health News' 'What The Health?' Podcast:
The State Of The Union Is ... Busy
At last, Congress is getting half of its annual spending bills across the finish line, albeit five months after the start of the fiscal year. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden delivers his annual State of the Union address, an over-the-counter birth control pill is (finally) available, and controversy erupts over new public health guidelines for covid-19 isolation. Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico, Sarah Karlin-Smith of the Pink Sheet, and Sandhya Raman of CQ Roll Call join KFF Health News’ Julie Rovner to discuss these issues and more. (3/7)
Stat:
Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Hearing Pits Pharma V Biden Admin
Pharma industry giants including Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, and Novo Nordisk deployed a half-dozen lawyers to a courtroom here Thursday in a bid to dismantle Medicare’s new drug price negotiation program, just hours before President Biden is set to glorify it in his State of the Union. (Cohrs, 3/7)