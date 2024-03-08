- KFF Health News Original Stories 4
- VIP Health System for Top US Officials Risked Jeopardizing Care for Soldiers
- Biden Team, UnitedHealth Struggle to Restore Paralyzed Billing Systems After Cyberattack
- California May Face More Than $40M in Fines for Lapses in Prison Suicide Prevention
- The State of the Union Is ... Busy
- Administration News 3
- Abortion Rights And IVF Issues Kick Off State Of The Union
- Biden Touts Record On Medicare Drug Pricing And Proposes Expansion
- In Face Of Questions About Age, Biden Delivers 'Vigorous' And Rapid Speech
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
VIP Health System for Top US Officials Risked Jeopardizing Care for Soldiers
The historically troubled White House Medical Unit is just one part of a government health system that gives VIP care to top officials, military officers, military retirees, and families. Pentagon investigators say some were prioritized over rank-and-file soldiers. (David Hilzenrath, )
Biden Team, UnitedHealth Struggle to Restore Paralyzed Billing Systems After Cyberattack
The cyberattack on a unit of UnitedHealth Group’s Optum division is the worst on the health care industry in U.S. history, hospitals say. Providers struggling to get paid for care say the response by the insurer and the Biden administration has been inadequate. (Darius Tahir and Bernard J. Wolfson and Daniel Chang, )
California May Face More Than $40M in Fines for Lapses in Prison Suicide Prevention
A court expert reported that California prisons continue to lag on 14 of 15 suicide prevention measures, and even regressed in some areas. The state could face more than $40 million in fines after a federal judge warned more than a year ago that she would impose penalties for each violation. (Don Thompson, )
KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': The State of the Union Is ... Busy
At last, Congress is getting half of its annual spending bills across the finish line, albeit five months after the start of the fiscal year. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden delivers his annual State of the Union address, an over-the-counter birth control pill is (finally) available, and controversy erupts over new public health guidelines for covid-19 isolation. Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico, Sarah Karlin-Smith of the Pink Sheet, and Sandhya Raman of CQ Roll Call join KFF Health News’ Julie Rovner to discuss these issues and more. Also this week, Rovner interviews Neera Tanden, the White House domestic policy adviser, about Biden’s health agenda. Plus, for “extra credit,” the panelists suggest health policy stories they read this week that they think you should read, too. ( )
Here's today's health policy haiku:
SHORTAGE OF ADHD MEDICATION PERSISTS
Spent 60 bucks on
my kid's Vyvanse prescription —
why no generic?
- Anonymous
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
Abortion Rights And IVF Issues Kick Off State Of The Union
President Joe Biden predicted that voters who support abortion rights would influence Election Day, and said: “If Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you: I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again." One of the invited guests was an Alabama woman whose IVF treatment was disrupted by the Alabama Supreme Court's frozen embryo ruling.
Stat:
Biden Calls For Election Wake-Up Call On Abortion Rights — But New Upheavals Are Fast Approaching
President Biden started his sprawling national address Thursday night with a warning to Republicans: Women have rebuked attempted abortion limits in past elections, and they will do it again. (Owermohle, 3/7)
The Washington Post:
Biden Delivers State Of The Union With Fiery Political Tone
The president never used the word abortion — a word he is deeply uncomfortable with as a devout Catholic — but he vowed to protect and champion reproductive freedom, which has been a powerful booster of Democrats’ political fortunes since the Supreme Court in 2022 overturned Roe. “Those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade have no clue about the power of women,” Biden said, in an apparent reference to Trump. (Pager and Olorunnipa, 3/7)
The Wall Street Journal:
Takeaways From Biden’s State Of The Union Address
Biden confronted the Supreme Court—with some justices in the audience looking on—over the decision that eliminated the right to an abortion. “With all due respect, justices, women are not without electoral or political power,” Biden said. “You’re about to realize just how much.” It was an unusually direct rebuke of the court by Biden, an institutionalist who has long said he respects the independence of the court. (Lucey, 3/8)
The 19th:
Latorya Beasley, Jill Biden’s State Of The Union Guest, Highlights Alabama IVF Ruling
Latorya Beasley was supposed to undergo an embryo transfer this week at her clinic, Alabama Fertility, in hopes of having her second child through in vitro fertilization (IVF). But her plans were thwarted by a state Supreme Court ruling that halted IVF for many in the state. Now, she’s attending President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address as a guest of First Lady Jill Biden. (Panetta and Luthra, 3/7)
Time:
Biden Targets Republicans on IVF and Abortion Access in State of the Union
As a sign of what a political liability the IVF issue has become for Republicans, Senator Katie Britt of Alabama was selected to provide the party's rebuttal to Biden's address. "We support continued nationwide access to in vitro fertilization," she said during her rebuttal. Last month, Senate Republicans blocked a bill to protect IVF nationwide. Biden’s defense of IVF treatments was a shift in the messaging he had been delivering on reproductive rights for nearly two years, since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs decision. He also lambasted former President Donald Trump and other Republicans for boasting about having nominated three of the Supreme Court justices that helped overturn the nearly 50-year constitutional right of access to abortions. (Bennett, 3/8)
The New Republic:
Will Biden’s Pledge To Restore Roe Go Far Enough?
Some advocates believe that merely reinstating access as it existed under Roe is insufficient for truly protecting abortion rights. Biden’s remarks on Thursday, and the larger messaging by Democrats ahead of a difficult election season, reflect an ongoing struggle within the movement to determine how to truly ensure everyone who wants an abortion can obtain one. (Segers, 3/8)
Biden Touts Record On Medicare Drug Pricing And Proposes Expansion
In a preview of his 2024 campaign messaging, President Joe Biden spotlighted his health care priorities during his State of the Union speech. Focusing on drug pricing in particular, he wants to expand the number of medications for which Medicare can negotiate pricing and took aim at "Big Pharma" more broadly.
Modern Healthcare:
State Of The Union Address Lays Out Biden’s Healthcare Priorities
President Joe Biden mostly painted in broad strokes in his State of the Union Address Thursday when it came to healthcare, touting a raft of healthcare accomplishments and proposals aimed at lowering costs for patients but perhaps raising costs for companies. He also pointed to some new proposals, including expanding the number of drugs that can be negotiated by Medicare to 50 a year, extending a $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket drug costs to all Americans, and launching a $12 billion women's healthcare initiative. (McAuliff, 3/7)
Stat:
In His State Of The Union, Biden Takes Clear Aim At 'Big Pharma'
Often, a president’s State of the Union address is a staid affair, with platitudes and calls for bipartisanship and unity. But President Biden blasted the pharmaceutical industry with its unflattering moniker, “Big Pharma,” not once, but three times Thursday night, only the second time ever that sobriquet has been used in such a setting, after Biden’s address last year. (Wilkerson, 3/7)
Stat:
The Drug Industry Has Found Itself All Alone In Washington
If you’re a drug company executive, you probably feel like you got up on the wrong side of bed. On Thursday night, President Biden proposed expanding one of his most popular policies: the Medicare price negotiation process that was put in place as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. “Americans pay more for prescription drugs than anywhere else,” Biden said. “It’s wrong and I’m ending it.” (Herper, 3/8)
Also —
KFF Health News' 'What The Health?' Podcast:
The State Of The Union Is ... Busy
At last, Congress is getting half of its annual spending bills across the finish line, albeit five months after the start of the fiscal year. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden delivers his annual State of the Union address, an over-the-counter birth control pill is (finally) available, and controversy erupts over new public health guidelines for covid-19 isolation. Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico, Sarah Karlin-Smith of the Pink Sheet, and Sandhya Raman of CQ Roll Call join KFF Health News’ Julie Rovner to discuss these issues and more. (3/7)
Stat:
Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Hearing Pits Pharma V Biden Admin
Pharma industry giants including Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, and Novo Nordisk deployed a half-dozen lawyers to a courtroom here Thursday in a bid to dismantle Medicare’s new drug price negotiation program, just hours before President Biden is set to glorify it in his State of the Union. (Cohrs, 3/7)
In Face Of Questions About Age, Biden Delivers 'Vigorous' And Rapid Speech
President Joe Biden tackled concerns over cognitive ability during his State of the Union, arguing that with his years comes key experience: “When you get to my age, certain things become clearer than ever.” News reports described the speech as "feisty" and one that went on the offensive against Republicans' positions.
Business Insider:
Biden Says The Question Isn't About His Age: 'It's About How Old Are Our Ideas'
President Joe Biden on Thursday used his State of the Union to take concerns about his age head on. Biden waited until almost the end of his address, but the president made it clear that he would not ignore the question consuming his reelection. "When you get to be my age, certain things become clearer than ever," he said. "I know the American story. Again and again I've seen the contest between competing forces in the battle for the soul of our nation." (Griffiths, 3/7)
Politico:
Biden Chooses A Hammer Over An Olive Branch
President Biden delivered a vigorous and rapid speech for 67 minutes at high volume. He had some stumbles but also delighted his staff with the way he jostled with Republicans. He painted himself as an experienced, steady hand, even if he was getting long in the tooth. The speech was well received by Democrats. “Nobody is going to talk about cognitive impairment now,” Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) told the president shortly after he was done. (Lemire, 3/7)
The Washington Post:
Biden, On His Age, Says, ‘Watch Me.’ At The State Of The Union, They Did.
Thursday’s prime-time address came just weeks after special counsel Robert Hur released a report that painted a devastating portrait of Biden’s memory as “significantly limited.” Hur is scheduled to testify before Congress next week, an event that could refocus attention on his claims that Biden could not recall the year his vice presidency began or when his son Beau died, which Biden has denied. (Viser, 3/7)
Going Against Voters' Wishes, Kansas Advances Another Anti-Abortion Bill
On Thursday, the state House approved a bill that would force abortion providers to quiz patients on 11 questions about why they want to end their pregnancies. Other states have similar restrictions, but none of them had a statewide vote on abortion rights, as Kansas did in 2022, AP reports.
AP:
Voters Backed Abortion Rights. Yet Kansas Could Make Doctors Ask Patients Why They Want Abortions
Kansas moved closer Thursday to requiring abortion providers to ask patients why they want to terminate their pregnancies and report the answers to the state. It would join other states with Republican legislatures that ban most abortions even though Kansas voters have affirmed abortion rights. The House approved, in an 81-39 vote, a bill that would require providers to ask patients 11 questions about their reasons for terminating a pregnancy, including that they can’t afford another child, raising a child would hinder their education or careers, or a spouse or partner wanted her to have an abortion. The bill goes next to the state Senate, where it also is likely to pass. (Hanna, 3/7)
The Guardian:
US Pharma Group Urges Supreme Court To Preserve FDA Power Over Abortion Pill But Also Paid Group Wanting Different Result
A top trade group for pharmaceutical companies has asked the US supreme court not to shred the power of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in an upcoming case that could cut access to a drug commonly used in abortions. But in a move that appears to undermine its own position, it has also given more than $125,000 to a GOP organization that backs the Republicans who want the supreme court to do exactly the opposite. (Sherman, 3/8)
The Boston Globe:
Abortion Doulas Help Patients Navigate Hard Decisions Post-Dobbs
A growing network of advocates helps patients navigate the emotional, physical, and logistical journey of terminating a pregnancy. (Yarvis and Mohammed, 3/8)
CNN:
Alabama Clinics Resume Treatment Under New IVF Law, But Experts Say It Will Take More Work To Protect Fertility Services
Providers in Alabama are resuming some in vitro fertilization services Thursday, the day after the state’s Republican governor signed a bill into law aimed at protecting IVF patients and providers from the legal liability imposed on them by a controversial state Supreme Court ruling. The new law does not address the issue of personhood at the heart of last month’s unprecedented ruling, which prompted some providers to halt some IVF services, and experts say it’s going to take more work to fully protect fertility services in the state. (Mascarenhas and Rosales, 3/7)
The Washington Post:
Alabama IVF Ruling Draws Attention To Technology’s Unregulated Frontiers
Vitaly Kushnir’s fertility clinic offers to screen an embryo to predict a baby’s sex, but the service can lead to ethically murky territory, like when a couple wanted it so their first child could be a boy. It struck him as a sexist motive, he said, and initially he declined. But the couple pushed back, saying that they would simply abort the baby if it was a girl. “I’m not in the business of bringing in unwanted children,” said Kushnir, who owns West Coast Fertility Centers and teaches at the University of California at Irvine. Kushnir, who ultimately agreed to the couple’s wishes, said he thinks there should be some restrictions on selecting a baby’s sex, but in the United States, there aren’t any. (Gilbert, 3/7)
Stat:
IVF Doctors Demand Details After CooperSurgical Lawsuit
Patients from all over the country are filing lawsuits against medical supply giant CooperSurgical, alleging that fluid the company sent to in vitro fertilization clinics destroyed their embryos. (Lawrence, 3/8)
Change Healthcare Partially Reopens System More Than 2 Weeks After Hack
Its e-prescribing platform is up and running after a Feb. 21 cyberattack pushed it offline. The company hopes to reactivate two other platforms — for electronic payments and medical claims — late next week.
Modern Healthcare:
Change Healthcare Update: Systems Coming Back Online Next Week
UnitedHealth Group reopened Change Healthcare's electronic prescribing platform, and expects to restore other key parts of the system next week, the company said in a notice on its website Thursday. Change Healthcare's electronic prescribing platform came back online Thursday, according to UnitedHealth Group, which operates Change Healthcare through its Optum subsidiary. The company anticipates reactivating the electronic payments platform on March 15 and restoring the medical claims network for customers the week of March 18. (Young, 3/7)
KFF Health News:
Biden Team, UnitedHealth Struggle To Restore Paralyzed Billing Systems After Cyberattack
Margaret Parsons, one of three dermatologists at a 20-person practice in Sacramento, California, is in a bind. Since a Feb. 21 cyberattack on a previously obscure medical payment processing company, Change Healthcare, Parsons said, she and her colleagues haven’t been able to electronically bill for their services. She heard Noridian Healthcare Solutions, California’s Medicare payment processor, was not accepting paper claims as of earlier this week, she said. And paper claims can take 3-6 months to result in payment anyway, she estimated. (Tahir, Wolfson and Chang, 3/8)
In other health care industry news —
Modern Healthcare:
Why Physician, Nursing Shortages Persist And What Can Be Done
Training bottlenecks, uneven distribution of certain providers and expected regulation are adding roadblocks to efforts to tackle pervasive staffing shortages throughout healthcare. The National Center for Health Workforce Analysis predicts that by 2036 the industry will have shortages of more than 68,000 primary care physicians, 62,400 psychologists, 42,100 psychiatrists, 6,600 obstetrician-gynecologists and 33,100 family medicine physicians, in addition to deficits of other specialties. (Devereaux, 3/7)
Modern Healthcare:
Epic Brings EHR Software To Apple App Store For Macs
Electronic health record company Epic said Thursday its software is available on Apple's App Store. Clinicians who use Apple's Mac computers can download the program directly through the technology giant's App Store. This version of Epic is designed specifically for Apple computers, the EHR company said. This is the first time Epic will run its application directly on Mac computers. (Turner, 3/7)
The Boston Globe:
AI Spotted Fake Health News Better Than People Per UNH Study
Researchers at the University of New Hampshire found that a machine learning model – a form of artificial intelligence – could better detect inadequacies in medical news than a layperson in a new study. Ermira Zifla, assistant professor of decision sciences at UNH’s Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics, said she decided to look into fake news during the pandemic, when dubious health claims circulated widely on social media. (Gokee, 3/7)
Stat:
Former Medical Device CEO Who Sold Dummy, Plastic Parts Convicted Of Fraud
A New York jury on Wednesday convicted the former CEO of Stimwave, a company that sold devices with dummy pieces of plastic, on two counts of health care fraud. The maximum jail sentence for each count is 20 years. (Lawrence, 3/7)
Radiation Exposure By Government Would Be Compensated Under Senate Bill
The Senate approved legislation by a 69-30 vote Thursday that would expand the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act to cover more Americans who were likely sickened by radiation exposure due to government activities. Other news from Capitol Hill focuses on health measure expiring at the end of this year and WIC funding.
AP:
Senate Passes Bill To Compensate Americans Exposed To Radiation By The Government
The Senate passed legislation Thursday that would compensate Americans exposed to radiation by the government by renewing a law initially passed more than three decades ago. The bill by Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., would expand the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act to include more people who believe that exposure caused their illnesses. While some Republicans have balked at the cost — an estimated $50 billion, according to Hawley’s office — the senators have argued that the government is at fault and should step up. (Jalonick and Salter, 3/7)
Roll Call:
Spending Debate Tees Up Potential Lame-Duck Health Bill
A collection of year-end health policy deadlines are increasing the chances that Congress will face another must-pass bill come December, after lawmakers punted a number of bipartisan health riders from the most recent spending package. (Clason, 3/7)
The 19th:
WIC Funding In Congress: Program's Clinics Also Step Up When Disaster Strikes
When Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas in 2018, causing $24 billion worth of damage, the South Carolina WIC agency jumped into action. Dispatching their mobile clinics to flooded areas across the region, the agency was able to reach participants to replace lost vouchers, which are used to purchase things like infant formula and healthy foods, and enroll newly eligible residents. (Kutz, 3/7)
Panel Looking At Maine Shooting Probes Army Reservists On Gunman
The New York Times reports on the commission that is investigating the October mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine. Other news is on Rear Adm. Ronny L. Jackson, former White House physician; a bill that would allow amputees hoping to join the military to serve in medical personnel fields; and more.
The New York Times:
Panel Examining Lewiston Shooting Presses Army Reservists on Gunman
A commission investigating the October mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, interrogated Army Reserve colleagues of the gunman, Robert R. Card Jr., at a hearing Thursday, pressing for answers about their failed efforts to prevent him from inflicting harm and eliciting some of the most detailed accounts yet of the months leading up to the rampage. Members of the commission drilled down on key moments of inaction by military supervisors who knew of the shooter’s threats, erratic behavior and access to weapons, seeking accountability among the multiple law enforcement agencies and military personnel who traded concerns about Mr. Card, as his mental state deteriorated last year. (Russell, 3/7)
AP:
Maine Mass Shooter Had A Brain Injury. Experts Say That Doesn't Explain His Violence.
Brain injury experts are cautioning against drawing conclusions from newly released and limited information about evidence of a brain injury in an Army reservist who killed 18 people last year in Maine’s deadliest mass shooting. (Ramer and Casey, 3/8)
KFF Health News:
VIP Health System For Top US Officials Risked Jeopardizing Care For Soldiers
Top U.S. officials in the Washington area have received preferential treatment from a little-known health care program run by the military, potentially jeopardizing care for other patients including active-duty service members, according to Pentagon investigators. White House officials, senior military and other national security leaders, retired military officers, and family members have all benefited. (Hilzenrath, 3/8)
The New York Times:
Ronny Jackson, Former White House Physician, Was Demoted By The Navy
In a report completed three years ago, the Pentagon found that Rear Adm. Ronny L. Jackson had mistreated subordinates while serving as the White House physician and drank and took sleeping pills on the job. The report recommended that he face discipline. Now it turns out that the Navy quietly punished him the next year. Though he had retired from the military in 2019, he was demoted to captain — a sanction that he has not publicly acknowledged. (Sullivan, Shear and Schmitt, 3/7)
Military.com:
A Nurse With An Amputation Hopes To Join The Air Force. A New Bill Could Allow Her To Do So.
Hannah Cvancara is the namesake of the "Hannah Cvancara Service Act," a bill introduced by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., in February. If passed, it would allow amputees interested in joining the military to serve in medical personnel fields in the National Guard, reserves and on active duty. Cvancara was born with a condition called fibular hemimelia, meaning she was born without a fibula bone and had a few other bone defects through her left leg and foot. As a one-year-old, she underwent a below-the-knee amputation and has been using prosthetics since. (Nostrant, 3/7)
CBS News:
Marine Veteran Fights To Expand Mandated Insurance Coverage Of Life-Changing Prosthetics In Maryland
In Maryland, those without limbs are fighting to make insurance companies pay for prosthetics that are essential for their mobility. There's a push in Maryland to mandate coverage that can change lives. "I'm a high-ranking, professional sprinter. I snowboard. I surf. There are so many things that I'm able to do by the access that I'm allowed. I want to be able to give that to other people," said John Edward Heath. Heath, a Marine veteran and Paralympian, lost his leg after being hit by a drunk driver. (Hellgren, 3/7)
Study: 8 In 10 Calls To Florida's Medicaid Call Center Get Disconnected
A study finds that dropped calls and long wait times are "hindering" access to health care for people with Medicaid coverage. Other regional health news comes from Minnesota, Kentucky, and California.
NBC News:
Florida's Medicaid Call Center's Wait Times, Disconnection Rates Preventing Health Care Access, Study Warns
The Medicaid call center in Florida is experiencing long wait times and high rates of disconnection that could be preventing qualifying families from renewing or accessing Medicaid coverage, according to a report by UnidosUS, a national Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization. Around 1 million people, 17% of Floridians enrolled, have lost coverage since April, which is when the state started redetermining Medicaid eligibility for the first time since 2020. (Sesin, 3/7)
WUSF:
A Florida Bill Creating 'Rural Emergency Hospitals' Is Going To The Governor
A bill that would create a new category of “rural emergency hospitals” in Florida is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis. The House on Wednesday unanimously passed the bill (SB 644), which was approved by the Senate last week. (3/7)
Minnesota Public Radio:
After Legionnaires’ Outbreak, Grand Rapids Will Consider Chlorinating Water
Dale Adams just thought he had a cold when he felt tired and run-down last November. “Northerners! We try and tough through everything,” he said. But after eight or nine days, the Grand Rapids city council member wasn’t getting any better. His son urged him to seek medical treatment. Doctors diagnosed Adams with Legionnaires’ disease, a serious form of pneumonia. He spent several days in the hospital for treatment. (Marohn, 3/8)
Stateline:
Fluoride In Public Water Has Slashed Tooth Decay, But Some States May End Mandates
Kentucky state Rep. Mark Hart has been drinking fluoridated water his entire life. In 1954, five years before Hart was born, his home state mandated adding or adjusting levels of the mineral, which occurs naturally in water, in drinking water systems of populations larger than 3,000. ... He’s been trying to reverse the state’s mandate since 2018, with several unsuccessful legislative attempts. ... Fluoridation lessens tooth decay in children and adults by 25%, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Sequeira, 3/7)
Minnesota Public Radio:
Suicide Rates Rising Fastest In Rural Minnesota
Suicide rates in the United States have increased 37 percent since 2000, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. And in Minnesota, it’s increasing faster in rural areas, when compared to urban and suburban numbers. (Wurzer, Levin and Moini, 3/7)
KFF Health News:
California May Face More Than $40M In Fines For Lapses In Prison Suicide Prevention
California could face more than $40 million in fines after it failed to improve suicide prevention measures in state prisons despite a federal judge’s warning that she would impose financial penalties for each violation. Chief U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller told state officials over a year ago that she would start imposing fines unless they implemented 15 suicide prevention protocols that had been lacking for nearly a decade. But court expert Lindsay Hayes reported March 1 that the state continues to lag on 14 of the 15 safeguards. (Thompson, 3/8)
Measles Cases Reported In Midwest While Outbreak Grows In Florida
The first measles case in five years was reported in Chicago, while three cases and the potential for more raised concern in Michigan. Also: news on meningitis, RSV, covid, and more.
Chicago Tribune:
First Case Of Measles Detected In Chicago In 5 Years
Chicago public health officials on Thursday said they had identified the first case of measles in the city since 2019 and urged city residents to make sure they were vaccinated against the disease. Illinois saw five measles cases in 2023, public health officials said. (Kubzansky, 3/7)
USA Today:
Michigan Reports Three Measles Cases As Numbers Grow In Florida, Other States
Three new measles cases and hundreds of potential exposure have been reported in Michigan, one of the latest states impacted by the spread of the infection across the U.S. (Walrath-Holdridge and Jordan Shamus, 3/7)
Houston Chronicle:
Meningitis Cases In Texas Prompt Vaccine Reminders
Multiple people in Houston have been infected with a severe bacterial disease that triggered a statewide health advisory last month, according to the Houston Health Department. Between November and February, four adults and three children in Houston were infected with meningococcal disease. This highly infectious but vaccine-preventable illness can lead to meningitis, or inflammation of the brain and spinal cord membranes. (Gill, 3/7)
On RSV and covid —
Stat:
RSV Shot Was 90% Effective At Preventing Hospitalizations In Kids
A new monoclonal antibody product to protect against respiratory syncytial virus was 90% effective at preventing little children from being hospitalized with RSV, according to new data from the first season it was in use. (Branswell, 3/7)
CIDRAP:
Body's Response To COVID Differs In Men, Women, Researchers Report
COVID-19 affects men and women differently, with men having greater increases in skin temperature, breathing rate, and heart rate, concludes a study published yesterday in PLOS One. (Van Beusekom, 3/7)
Bloomberg:
Why Do Women Get Worse Long Covid? Study Points To Testosterone
A new study by a prominent team of researchers from the Yale School of Medicine and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has found that women with long Covid had significantly lower levels of testosterone compared to those who had recovered from their infection. (Jarvis, 3/7)
Axios:
America's Split On Whether The Pandemic Is Over
Free COVID tests are over, for now. So are guidelines for infected people to isolate. Half of the country thinks the pandemic is finished. But, in reality, COVID-19 is still with us. Though the official trappings of the crisis keep fading away and it's increasingly being treated like the flu, the virus remains an ever-present threat that's killing hundreds of Americans every week and consuming health care dollars and resources. (Goldman, 3/8)
Eli Lilly Ad Calls Out Hollywood Obsession With Ozempic
Drugmaker Eli Lilly, which produces weight-loss drug Zepbound, is criticizing people who prescribe or take such drugs without an obesity diagnosis.
USA Today:
'Let's Get Serious': Eli Lilly Slams Hollywood's Ozempic Obsession Ahead Of Oscars
Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly is finally weighing in on Hollywood’s obsession with Ozempic. In a commercial spot released Thursday, the company criticizes people who prescribe or take weight loss drugs without an obesity diagnosis. The ad hits the airwaves days before the 96th Academy Awards, an epic Hollywood gathering where people tend to be laser-focused on celebrities and their bodies. Eli Lilly is the company behind tirzepatide, sold under the brand name Zepbound, which was approved in November to treat people with obesity. (Rodriguez, 3/7)
AP:
Weight-Loss Drugs Like Wegovy Are Meant For Long-Term Use. Some Patients Want To Stop
[Some] are gambling on a do-it-yourself strategy to ease off the drugs and stay slim by stretching out doses, taking the medication intermittently or stopping and starting again only if needed. (Aleccia, 3/7)
Reuters:
Cigna To Help Health Plans Limit Costs Amid Boom In Weight-Loss Drugs
Cigna Group said on Thursday its pharmacy benefit management unit had launched a program aiming to cap annual cost increases for health insurance providers and employers from new weight-loss drugs at 15%, as demand for the treatments soars. (Leo, 3/7)
Stat:
Boehringer Ingelheim Sets $35 Cap On Asthma Inhaler Out-Of-Pocket Costs
Facing criticism over its pricing, Boehringer Ingelheim plans to cap out-of-pocket costs at $35 a month for its entire line of inhalers that are used to combat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. (Silverman, 3/7)
CNN:
Single Dose Of LSD Provides Immediate, Lasting Anxiety Relief, Study Says
A clinical trial’s encouraging results won US Food and Drug Administration breakthrough therapy status for an LSD formulation to treat generalized anxiety disorder, Mind Medicine Inc. announced Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company is developing the drug. (LaMotte, 3/7)
ER Visits Rise 420% Among Kids Who Accidentally Ate Melatonin
The Wall Street Journal reports on federal data showing a four-fold rise from 2009 to 2020. Also in the news: domestic violence and brain damage; the effects of daylight saving time on heart health; a new report on female genital mutilation; and more.
The Wall Street Journal:
E.R. Visits Quadruple For Children Accidentally Eating Melatonin
More parents with young children are taking melatonin to sleep. And some of them are going to the emergency room after their children took melatonin accidentally. The number of children who visited emergency rooms for unsupervised melatonin consumption increased 420% from 2009-2020, federal data showed. Melatonin was implicated in some 7% of recent E.R. visits for children 5 and younger who had taken medication without supervision. (Wernau, 3/7)
NPR:
TBI: Domestic Violence Can Leave Telltale Patterns Of Brain Damage
About one in three women and a smaller proportion of men say they've experienced severe physical violence at the hands of an intimate partner. Studies suggest most women in this group have sustained at least one mild TBI, a brain injury commonly known as a concussion. The symptoms usually resemble those seen in sports or the military: headaches, dizziness, fatigue, sensitivity to noise and light, and problems with memory and thinking. (Hamilton, 3/8)
Mayo Clinic News Network:
Study Shows Daylight Saving Time Has Minimal Effect On Heart Health
A recent Mayo Clinic study examining the effects of daylight saving time (DST) on heart health suggests that the impact is likely minimal. (Jacobbi, 3/7)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Black Girls Need Spaces That Promote Self-Worth, Study Says
Research and data show that African American girls are disciplined more harshly in U.S. public schools than white girls. According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, Black girls are suspended from public schools six times more than white girls. In a study published last month in the Journal of Black Psychology, Washington University in St. Louis assistant professor Seanna Leath and co-authors found that spaces created by Black women for Black girls foster community, inspire and promote self-worth. (Henderson, 3/8)
AP:
UNICEF: 230 Million Females Are Circumcised Globally, 30 Million More Than In 2016
Over 230 million women and girls have undergone female genital mutilation, most of whom live in Africa, according to a report issued on Friday by the United Nations children’s agency. In the last eight years, some 30 million people have undergone the procedure, in which external genitalia are partially or fully removed, UNICEF estimated in the report, which was released on International Women’s Day. (Elhennaway, 3/8)
Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. This week's selections include stories on twins, ZTTK syndrome, diabetic retinopathy, and more.
The New York Times:
One Twin Was Hurt, The Other Was Not. Their Adult Mental Health Diverged.
A large study of “discordant twins,” in which only one suffered abuse or neglect, adds to evidence linking childhood trauma to adult illness. (Barry, 3/6)
Stat:
He's 19 Months Old And Has One Of The World’s Rarest Diseases
At 19 months old, Lucas Guo has never crawled, walked, or stood by himself. He babbles but can’t say words. He struggles to chew and swallow. He gets most of his nutrition through a feeding tube attached to his belly. Lucas has one of the world’s rarest diseases, ZTTK syndrome, a complex neurological disorder caused by a genetic mutation. Scientists have documented only about 60 cases worldwide and estimate that, at most, it afflicts several hundred people — far too few to encourage drug makers to find a treatment. (Saltzman, 3/4)
The New York Times:
Powerful Psychedelic Drug Gains New Notice As An Opioid Addiction Therapy
Ibogaine, a formidable psychedelic made from the root of a shrub native to Central Africa, is not for the timid. It unleashes a harrowing trip that can last more than 24 hours, and the drug can cause sudden cardiac arrest and death. But scientists who have studied ibogaine have reported startling findings. According to a number of small studies, between a third and two-thirds of the people who were addicted to opioids or crack cocaine and were treated with the compound in a therapeutic setting were effectively cured of their habits, many after just a single session. (Jacobs, 3/5)
AP:
How A Pennsylvania Prison Is Helping Men With Disabilities
A Pennsylvania prison unit is helping men with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities stay safe behind bars while learning life skills. (Lauer, 3/3)
The New York Times:
Apparently Healthy, But Diagnosed With Alzheimer’s?
Determining whether someone has Alzheimer’s disease usually requires an extended diagnostic process. A doctor takes a patient’s medical history, discusses symptoms, administers verbal and visual cognitive tests. The patient may undergo a PET scan, an M.R.I. or a spinal tap — tests that detect the presence of two proteins in the brain, amyloid plaques and tau tangles, both associated with Alzheimer’s. All of that could change dramatically if new criteria proposed by an Alzheimer’s Association working group are widely adopted. (Span, 3/4)
Modern Healthcare:
How Nebraska Medicine Uses AI To Detect Diabetic Retinopathy
An academic health system in America's heartland is testing the potential of artificial intelligence in a clinical setting. Nebraska Medicine, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is using AI at two of its primary care clinics to detect diabetic retinopathy in patients. Diabetic retinopathy is an eye condition that can lead to blindness in patients with diabetes. (Perna, 3/4)
Viewpoints: Kansas Extremists Are At It Again; How One Doctor Views Biden's Fitness For The Job
Editorial writers tackle abortion, aging, psychiatric drugs, and more.
Kansas Reflector:
Kansas Extremists Can't Ban Abortion. So They've Decided To Harass Women Instead.
A bunch of archconservative Kansas Republicans would love nothing more than to ban abortion for all women in all circumstances. Because our state Supreme Court ruled that the Kansas Constitution protects the right to bodily autonomy — and because Kansas voted overwhelmingly to preserve that right — that’s not going to happen anytime soon. So anti-abortion activists have settled on a new tactic: harassing women who want to terminate their pregnancies. (Clay Wirestone, 3/8)
Los Angeles Times:
What A Doctor Sees When Joe Biden Hesitates
As a geriatrician, I discuss the effects of aging with patients every day. I wish I had a chance to give my usual talk to everyone who chortles or tears their hair out about President Biden’s fitness for his job. First, memory. I explain to patients that there are three components to consider. One is formation. Then storage. And finally, recall. The most common issue among seniors is slow recall. This is the familiar “tip of the tongue” phenomenon, when a word seems to hide or a name won’t come to mind. You know the name, it’s in your bank of memories, it just can’t be accessed quickly. Given time, it usually arrives. (Daniel J. Stone, 3/7)
Stat:
A New Approach To Psychiatric Drug Development
In many ways, psychiatry is still flying blind. People experiencing mental health conditions are prescribed various drugs until one (or a combination) finally works — a painful process that can take years. As a psychiatrist and neuroscientist, I became increasingly impatient and frustrated with this ineffective way of treating patients. This guided the core question behind my research: Can biology explain how people with the same psychiatric disorder respond differently to the same treatment? (Amit Etkin, 3/8)
Kansas City Star:
If Missouri Conservatives Compromise On Guns, Will Liberals?
Shootings such as what happened at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade stir up debate about guns, with everyone seeing evidence supporting their own view — frankly, some of the opinion columns seemed as if they were prewritten by authors waiting for just this kind of a tragedy. But while policing and public safety are important debates, we need to do a better job of thinking them through. (Patrick Tuohey, 3/8)