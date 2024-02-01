eBay Settles, Will Pay $59 Million Over Pill Presses Used For Counterfeit Pills

AP reports that the $59 million settlement between eBay and the Justice Department comes after thousands of pill press machines, which can be used to make fake pills that look like prescription pills, were sold online. Other news on the opioid crisis is on settlement funds in Boston, Washington's King County morgue, and more.

AP: EBay Will Pay $59 Million Settlement Over Pill Presses Sold Online As US Undergoes Overdose Epidemic

The e-commerce giant eBay will pay $59 million in a settlement with the Justice Department over thousands of pill press machines sold on the platform, the Justice Department said Wednesday. The machines can be used to manufacture counterfeit pills that look just like prescription pills but instead can be laced with substances like fentanyl, a synthetic opioid drug that is largely fueling the deadliest overdose crisis in U.S. history. (Whitehurst, 1/31)

WBUR: Boston Dedicates Small Portion Of Opioid Settlement Funds To Grieving Families

In an unusual move, Boston will give some of the opioid settlement money it receives to families coping with an overdose death. Boston plans to create a $250,000 annual fund using a small portion of the more than $22 million the city expects to receive through 2038 from settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors. Families will be able to apply to the fund for help with funeral costs, legal expenses or child care. (Bebinger, 1/29)

National Review: Seattle Morgue Running Out Of Space To Store Bodies From Fentanyl-Related Deaths

The Medical Examiner’s Office of King County — home to Seattle, WA — says its morgue is running out of space to store bodies following a rise in fentanyl-related deaths. The Director of Public Health for King County, Dr. Faisal Khan, brought attention to the situation at a recent Board of Health meeting, “A key indication of just how bad things are at the end of 2022, and likely to get worse in 2023 — the Medical Examiner’s office is now struggling with the issue of storing bodies because the fentanyl-related death toll continues to climb.” (Bartsch, 1/31)

Los Angeles Times: California Could Require Workplaces To Stock Naloxone

A new bill would require California workplaces to stock their first-aid kids with a nasal spray that can prevent opioid overdoses. ... AB 1976, introduced Wednesday by Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco), would build on existing requirements for California employers to have “adequate first-aid materials” for workers. Including naloxone in the kits would ensure its availability in stores, repair shops and other work sites, giving bystanders more places to turn for the lifesaving medication when they see that someone is overdosing, Haney said. (Alpert Reyes, 1/31)

The Boston Globe: First State-Regulated Drug Use Site In US To Open In Rhode Island This Summer

A nonprofit street outreach organization is planning to open the state’s first supervised drug use site this summer, the culmination of years of efforts and a couple of changes in plans. It will be the nation’s first state-regulated overdose prevention center, organizers say. Project Weber/RENEW is teaming up with clinical partner VICTA to open the location at 45 Willard Ave., a building that’s near Rhode Island Hospital. (Amaral, 1/31)

In news about marijuana use —

The Hill: Texas AG Paxton Sues Cities Over Marijuana Decriminalization

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) is suing five Texas cities over their decriminalization of marijuana. In a Wednesday press release, the office of the attorney general (OAG) said it was suing the cities for “instructing police not to enforce Texas drug laws concerning possession and distribution of marijuana. (Elbein, 1/31)

North Carolina Health News: No Marijuana Use Before Dental Visit, Dentists Say

The thought of going to the dentist’s office and having tartar scraped off your teeth might send chills through you similar to those caused by the screech of fingernails on a chalkboard. There’s a word for that: dentophobia. Here’s something dentists want their patients to know as they try to calm those fears: It’s best not to smoke a joint or down a gummy or use other products containing tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, to try to chill out before an appointment. (Blythe, 2/1)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription