Mental Health

In Emotional Hearing, Lawmakers Blast Tech CEOs For Mental Health Crisis

Parents have blamed Meta, TikTok, X, Snap, and Discord for fueling cyberbullying and even their children’s suicides. In an extraordinary moment during his congressional testimony Wednesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stood and told parents in the room, "I’m sorry for everything you have all been through." Every CEO stressed that they are parents, too.

The New York Times: Senators Denounce Tech Companies Over Child Sex Abuse Online

Lawmakers on Wednesday denounced the chief executives of Meta, TikTok, X, Snap and Discord, accusing them of creating “a crisis in America” by willfully ignoring the harmful content against children on their platforms, as concerns over the effect of technology on youths have mushroomed. In a highly charged 3.5-hour hearing, members of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee raised their voices and repeatedly castigated the five tech leaders — who run online services that are very popular with teenagers and younger children — for prioritizing profits over the well-being of youths. Some said the companies had “blood on their hands” and that users “would die waiting” for them to make changes to protect children. At one point, lawmakers compared the tech companies to cigarette makers. (Kang and McCabe, 1/31)

The New York Times: Will Lawmakers Really Act To Protect Children Online? Some Say Yes.

The question is whether this time will be different. And already, there are indicators that the topic of online child safety may gain more traction legislatively. At least six legislative proposals waiting in the wings in Congress target the spread of child sexual abuse material online and would require platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok to do more to protect minors. The efforts are backed by emotional accounts of children who were victimized online and died by suicide. (McCabe and Kang, 2/1)

The Hill: 4 Takeaways From A Heated Hearing With Tech CEOs

Zuckerberg faced the brunt of criticism from senators on both sides of the aisle over how the company that owns Facebook and Instagram poses risks to children online. ... Zuckerberg turned his back to the Senate panel to face the audience filled with parents holding photos of children they said were victims of harms of social media. ”I’m sorry for everything you have all been through. No one should go through. The things that your families have suffered and this is why we invest so much and we are going to continue doing industry wide efforts to make sure no one has to go through the things your families have had to suffer,” he said. (Klar and Shapero, 1/31)

AP: Mark Zuckerberg's Long Apology Tour: A Brief History

Mark Zuckerberg has accumulated a long history of public apologies, often issued in the wake of crisis or when Facebook users rose up against unannounced — and frequently unappreciated — changes in its service. It’s a history that stands in sharp contrast to most of his peers in technology, who generally prefer not to speak publicly outside of carefully stage-managed product presentations. But it’s also true that Facebook has simply had a lot to apologize for. (Hamilton, 2/1)

More news on mental health —

ABC News: As 988 Centers Struggle To Hire, Burnout Plagues Some Crisis Staff

Data obtained by ABC News found that, in some states such as Oklahoma and Colorado, more than one-third of employees left within months of taking their first call. In addition, turnover rates continue to increase across the United States. In Washington, for example, state data shows attrition rates increased 1.5 times between 2022 and 2023. As calls to 988 balloon with ever-higher demand, and as the line continues to provide much-needed services at a pressing time, officials are expressing concern about what the burnout trends among employees mean for the hotline. (Cahan, 2/1)

BBC: Elmo Responds To Outpouring Of Angst On Social Media

The furry red-haired Muppet was not fazed by everyone dumping their troubles on him. Taking to X on Tuesday night, he wrote: "Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you. #EmotionalWellBeing."Other Sesame Street characters also spoke up to support their friend. The Cookie Monster wrote: "Me here to talk it out whenever you want. Me will also supply cookies. #EmotionalWellBeing" (Nanji, 1/31)

Fox News: Kids Who Consume Energy Drinks Are More Prone To Mental Health Disorders, Study Finds

Energy drinks could pose a risk to young brains, according to new research. Those who consumed energy drinks — which are intended to boost energy through the use of caffeine or other stimulants — were shown to have a higher risk of mental health issues, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts. These findings stem from a review by Fuse, the Centre for Translational Research in Public Health at Teesside University and Newcastle University in the U.K. (Rudy, 1/31)