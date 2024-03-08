Eli Lilly Ad Calls Out Hollywood Obsession With Ozempic
Drugmaker Eli Lilly, which produces weight-loss drug Zepbound, is criticizing people who prescribe or take such drugs without an obesity diagnosis.
USA Today:
'Let's Get Serious': Eli Lilly Slams Hollywood's Ozempic Obsession Ahead Of Oscars
Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly is finally weighing in on Hollywood’s obsession with Ozempic. In a commercial spot released Thursday, the company criticizes people who prescribe or take weight loss drugs without an obesity diagnosis. The ad hits the airwaves days before the 96th Academy Awards, an epic Hollywood gathering where people tend to be laser-focused on celebrities and their bodies. Eli Lilly is the company behind tirzepatide, sold under the brand name Zepbound, which was approved in November to treat people with obesity. (Rodriguez, 3/7)
AP:
Weight-Loss Drugs Like Wegovy Are Meant For Long-Term Use. Some Patients Want To Stop
[Some] are gambling on a do-it-yourself strategy to ease off the drugs and stay slim by stretching out doses, taking the medication intermittently or stopping and starting again only if needed. (Aleccia, 3/7)
Reuters:
Cigna To Help Health Plans Limit Costs Amid Boom In Weight-Loss Drugs
Cigna Group said on Thursday its pharmacy benefit management unit had launched a program aiming to cap annual cost increases for health insurance providers and employers from new weight-loss drugs at 15%, as demand for the treatments soars. (Leo, 3/7)
Stat:
Boehringer Ingelheim Sets $35 Cap On Asthma Inhaler Out-Of-Pocket Costs
Facing criticism over its pricing, Boehringer Ingelheim plans to cap out-of-pocket costs at $35 a month for its entire line of inhalers that are used to combat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. (Silverman, 3/7)
CNN:
Single Dose Of LSD Provides Immediate, Lasting Anxiety Relief, Study Says
A clinical trial’s encouraging results won US Food and Drug Administration breakthrough therapy status for an LSD formulation to treat generalized anxiety disorder, Mind Medicine Inc. announced Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company is developing the drug. (LaMotte, 3/7)