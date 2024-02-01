Experts: Conspiracy Theories Drive Rise Of Unproven Medical Treatments
An AP report draws attention to a rise of marketing unproven cures and treatments, driven by conspiracy theorists and rising social media use against a backdrop of skepticism about traditional health science. Meanwhile, the CDC's new vaccice schedule for kids addresses fears over egg allergies.
Miracle Cures: Online Conspiracy Theories Are Creating A New Age Of Unproven Medical Treatments
Tesla Biohealing, which has no connection to the car company, is part of a growth industry marketing unproven cures and treatments to conspiracy theorists and others who have grown distrustful of science and medicine. Experts who study such claims say they’re on the increase, thanks to the internet, social media and skepticism about traditional health care. “There have always been hucksters selling medical cures, but I do feel like it’s accelerating,” said Timothy Caulfield, a health policy and law professor at the University of Alberta who studies medical ethics and fraud. “There are some forces driving that: obviously the internet and social media, and distrust of traditional medicine, traditional science. Conspiracy theories are creating and feeding this distrust.” (Klepper, 1/31)
New CDC Vaccine Schedule For Kids Highlights Hesitancy
It happens every year around this time: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releases the new year’s immunization schedules, which describe when and how vaccines should be given. ... In addition, this year’s immunization schedule addresses ongoing confusion about those with egg allergies and how/if they should receive the influenza vaccine, which can be “egg-based.” (Mackey, 1/29)
Why Experts Worry More Pet Owners May Skip Rabies Shots Over Vaccine Hesitancy
“We’re aware that we live in a world where rabies transmission is relatively low,” said Matthew Motta, an assistant professor of health law, policy and management at Boston University. “But we worry very much about a world in which that won’t be the case, and the way you get there is through vaccine hesitancy." Very few humans die in the U.S. from rabies ... but that was no accident. ... “It’s really tied to our really largely successful dog and cat vaccine programs and livestock to a lesser extent over the last 50 years,” Rohde said. (Santhanam, 1/31)
Researchers Link HPV Vaccine Hesitancy To Lack Of Accurate Information
Limited or inaccurate information about the HPV vaccine has created apprehension among Arkansas parents to vaccinate their children against the virus, according to researchers in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Office of Community Health & Research. Researchers noted that increased efforts in health care providers’ offices to provide education about the shot could increase uptake. (Wise, 1/31)
WTO May Reject Proposed Waiver On Patents For Covid Diagnostics, Therapies
After more than a year of deliberation, the World Trade Organization appears close to rejecting a waiver on intellectual property protection for Covid-19 diagnostics and treatments, a divisive issue that has pitted low-income nations and civil society groups against medical products companies. (Silverman, 1/31)