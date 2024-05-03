Federal Noncompete Ban Triggers Worries For Rural Hospital Staffing
Attracting new recruits may be harder for rural providers now that the FTC ban is in place, Modern Healthcare says. Separately, Walmart and Walgreens are finding it difficult to make their health care operations profitable.
Modern Healthcare:
FTC Noncompete Ban May Leave Rural Providers Fighting To Recruit
The federal noncompete ban may squeeze rural nonprofit hospitals that continue to see labor costs rise, a new report shows. Last week, the Federal Trade Commission voted to finalize a rule preventing most employers from enforcing or issuing contracts that restrict employees from working for a competitor. (Kacik, 5/2)
Modern Healthcare:
Why Walmart, Walgreens Struggle To Make Healthcare Profitable
Walmart's healthcare strategy took an abrupt turn Tuesday, as the company announced plans to shutter all clinics and stop virtual care services. Industry watchers say Walmart's decision to close all 51 centers isn’t surprising, given the steep challenges retailers face to profitably deliver healthcare services. (Hudson, 5/2)
Modern Healthcare:
Cigna Medicare Advantage Sale Advances As Company Raises Outlook
Cigna Group has taken a big step forward to exit the Medicare Advantage business, a strategy that may pay off given industry headwinds. The Justice Department has completed its review of Cigna’s Medicare Advantage sale to Health Care Service Corp., a move that would allow the company to direct more attention toward its Evernorth Health Services segment, Cigna CEO David Cordani said on its first-quarter earnings call Thursday. (Kacik, 5/2)
Crain's Chicago Business:
Medline To Buy Ecolab’s Surgical Product Unit For $950M
Medline Industries, the Northfield-based medical products manufacturer and distributor, has agreed to acquire the surgical equipment segment of Ecolab for nearly $1 billion. The deal, announced this week, will give Medline innovative sterile drape products for surgeons, patients and operating room equipment as well as a fluid temperature management system. (Davis, 5/2)
Also —
Chicago Tribune:
After Two Strikes, Howard Brown Health Workers Ratify Contract
After a year and a half of negotiations and two strikes, a union representing 360 workers at Howard Brown has approved its first contract with the health care provider. The workers are represented by the Illinois Nurses Association but are non-nurses, including administrative staff, therapists, physician assistants and workers in the organization’s Brown Elephant thrift stores. It was ratified with 98% of members who participated voting in favor of it. (Schencker, 5/2)