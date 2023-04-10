Focus On Avian Flu’s Risk To Humans As It Circulates In Other Animals

Reports in Science and CIDRAP explain how avian flu has been found in animals as varied as Peruvian sea lions, grizzly bears in Montana, and a barn cat in Wyoming. Meanwhile, a report in the Atlantic says human flu may be radically changing, with one of the four main groups surprisingly having disappeared.

Science: From Bad To Worse: How Avian Flu Must Change To Trigger A Human Pandemic

The victims are varied, from thousands of sea lions off the coast of Peru to mink farmed for fur in Spain to grizzly bears in Montana and harbor seals in Maine. For months, the avian influenza virus that has been decimating birds across the world has also sickened and killed a menagerie of mammals, raising fears it might evolve to spread more efficiently between these animals, and ultimately between people. For that nightmare to unfold, however, the virus, a subtype known as H5N1, would have to undergo a major transformation, changing from a pathogen efficient at infecting cells in the guts of birds and spreading through feces-contaminated water into one adept at infecting human lung tissue and spreading through the air. So far, that has not happened. None of the few people who have caught the virus currently wiping out birds, called clade 2.3.4.4b, seems to have passed it on to other people. (Kupferschmidt, 4/6)

CIDRAP: Wyoming Reports High-Path Avian Flu In Cat

The Wyoming State Veterinary Lab (WSVL) said it has diagnosed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a barn cat, the state's first detection of the virus in a domestic cat. In a brief statement on its website, the WSVL said the cat is located near Thermopolis, in the central part of the state. It said that the cat probably contracted the virus from eating meat from wild waterfowl. In recent months, the lab has also detected the virus in other carnivores, including mountain lions and a red fox. (Schnirring, 4/7)

In other health and wellness news —

The Atlantic: A Radical Change To The Flu Vaccine May Be Coming

In March 2020, Yamagata’s trail went cold. The pathogen, one of the four main groups of flu viruses targeted by seasonal vaccines, had spent the first part of the year flitting across the Northern Hemisphere, as it typically did. As the seasons turned, scientists were preparing, as they typically did, for the virus to make its annual trek across the equator and seed new outbreaks in the globe’s southern half. That migration never came to pass. ... (Wu, 4/7)

Fox News: Asthma And Eczema Could Increase Risk Of Osteoarthritis, Study Finds

People who have asthma or eczema could be at a higher risk of developing osteoarthritis, a new study from Stanford University has found. Additionally, researchers postulate that existing allergy medications could block an allergic pathway to help slow the progression of the degenerative joint disease. (Sudhakar, 4/7)

NBC News: Gay Youths Are More Than Twice As Likely To Have Sleep Trouble, Study Finds

Gay, lesbian and bisexual youths are at far greater risk of sleep problems than their straight counterparts, according to a new study published in the journal LGBT Health. Researchers analyzed data on more than 8,500 young people ages 10 to 14, a critical time for mental and physical development. They found that 35.1% of those who identified as gay, lesbian or bisexual reported trouble falling or staying asleep in the previous two weeks, compared to 13.5% of straight-identifying adolescents. (Avery, 4/9)

KHN: For Uninsured People With Cancer, Securing Care Can Be Like Spinning A Roulette Wheel

Eighteen months after April Adcox learned she had skin cancer, she finally returned to Charleston’s Medical University of South Carolina last May to seek treatment. By then, the reddish area along her hairline had grown from a 2-inch circle to cover nearly her entire forehead. It oozed fluid and was painful. “Honestly, I was just waiting on it to kill me, because I thought that’s what was going to have to happen,” said the 41-year-old mother of three, who lives in Easley, South Carolina. (Huff, 4/10)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription