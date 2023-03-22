Hormonal Birth Control Linked To Small Rise In Breast Cancer Risk

A new study says that most hormonal birth control methods have more or less the same, small, impact on higher breast cancer risks. In other news, Gerber recalls infant formula; contaminated eye drop death toll climbs; worries over the rise of candida auris, and more.

Stat: Small Rise In Breast Cancer Risk Seen With Most Hormonal Birth Control

Pills, patches, implants, and injections — the various forms of hormonal birth control have different formulations and doses of estrogen, progestin, or both. One might think, then, that they may have an unequal influence on breast cancer risk, but a new study in PLOS Medicine on Tuesday suggests that’s not so. The analysis found that most forms of hormonal birth control, regardless of their formulation, seem to confer roughly the same, small increase to breast cancer risk. (Chen, 3/21)

In recall news —

ABC News: Gerber Powdered Infant Formula Voluntarily Recalled Due To Possible Bacteria Exposure

Some of Gerber's powdered infant formula products that were manufactured at a facility in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, have been voluntarily recalled due to possible bacterial contamination. The infant formulas are "being recalled out of an abundance of caution due to potential presence of cronobacter sakazakii," Perrigo Company, which makes the recalled formulas, announced Friday. (Yu, 3/21)

CBS News: Eye Drop Recalls: Death Toll Climbs In People Affected By Pseudomonas Aeruginosa

The death toll has now climbed in the outbreak of extensively drug-resistant bacteria that was linked to recalled eye drops, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday, confirming two more deaths in people infected by Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Eight people have lost their vision and four have had their eyeballs removed, according to the CDC's latest update, out of 68 patients identified across 16 states with the bacteria. One death had previously been reported in a Washington state man. (Tin, 3/21)

On HIV/AIDS —

Los Angeles Blade: National AIDS Policy Office: Congress Must Increase Funding

Harold Phillips, director of the White House Office of National AIDS Policy (ONAP), said Monday that Congress must increase funding to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic, including for programs designed around the lives and needs of Americans who are living with the disease. “We have the support of the Biden Harris administration, and we have the support at HHS, but without Congressional funding we can’t get there,” said Phillips, who delivered his remarks during the AIDS United annual AIDSWatch conference in Washington, D.C. (Kane, 3/20)

The Pink News: HIV Drug PrEP’s Popularity Soars – But Only Among White Men

PrEP has become extremely popular in the US with gay and bisexual men – but only among those who are white, according to new findings. ... The research has also found that although long-acting injectable forms of PrEP are now available, few are actually receiving it. This is despite injectable forms of the anti-HIV drug being massively more effective compared to its oral counterpart. (Ali, 3/19)

NBC News: Grindr Joins Major Public Health Push To Distribute Free At-Home HIV Tests

The world’s most popular gay dating app, Grindr, is participating in a nationwide effort to distribute free at-home HIV testing kits to populations most affected by the virus. “If you’ve got a way that you are testing, and it’s really working for you, then that’s great, and you should stick with that,” Jack Harrison-Quintana, director of the app’s social justice division, Grindr for Equality, told NBC News. “If you don’t, this is an additional way for you to get tested in a way that’s just about as easy as doing an at-home Covid test.” (Valle, 3/21)

In other health and wellness news —

The Washington Post: Rise Of Deadly Fungus Spotlights Hospital Infection Control Challenges

A deadly fungus spreading at an alarming rate in U.S. health facilities has exposed the broader problem of how patient safety is jeopardized by underfunded and understaffed infection-prevention efforts, experts say. On any given day, 1 in 31 hospital patients and 1 in 43 nursing home residents has an infection acquired while seeking medical care, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Nirappil and Keating, 3/21)

The Wall Street Journal: Nestlé Says Less Than Half Of Its Main Portfolio Is Ranked As Healthy

Less than half of Nestlé’s main food-and-drink portfolio is considered healthy, according to the results of an international nutrient profiling system that the Swiss food company published for the first time. Nestlé started using it last year with the aim of boosting transparency about the nutritional value of its products. In its 2022 annual report, published Tuesday, the maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe coffee said 54% of its net sales came from products rated at the lower end of the health ratings scale. This doesn’t include pet food or other specialized products, such as vitamins, and excludes some recent acquisitions, Nestlé said. (Kirby, 3/21)

KHN: Listen To The Latest ‘KHN Health Minute’

This week on the KHN Health Minute, toxic substances in common beauty care products and what might be next after the government lowers the barriers to gold-standard addiction treatment. (3/21)

