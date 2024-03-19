If You’re Taking Toddlers Abroad, Get MMR Jabs, CDC Advises
The vaccine advice comes amid rising U.S. and international cases of measles. But it's also norovirus and flu season, and influenza B in particular is surging, USA Today reports.
CIDRAP:
CDC Measles Alert Urges MMR Vaccine For Youngest International Travelers
Amid rising measles cases internationally and in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today issued an alert to health providers urging them to ensure that children as young as 6 months old receive the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine before traveling internationally. (Schnirring, 3/18)
On flu, norovirus, and covid —
USA Today:
Flu, Norovirus Replace COVID-19 As Prominent Viruses For Spring Season
Spring may be around the corner but the flu – specifically, influenza B – is surging. While samples of influenza A have decreased since the winter-time peak, influenza B has been detected in 96% of samples, so far, in March compared with 66% of samples in February, according to WastewaterSCAN data. (Rodriguez, 3/18)
The 19th:
COVID Isn’t Over For Disabled And Older Adults
Four years into the COVID-19 pandemic, few Americans are especially concerned about catching the disease. A recent poll from Pew found that only 20 percent of Americans consider the virus to be a major health threat. Only 10 percent are concerned about becoming very ill or hospitalized. Less than a third have received an updated COVID-19 vaccine. Pew did not ask how many people still wear masks. But for many with disabilities and chronic illnesses, it is impossible to move on. (Luterman, 3/18)
KFF Health News:
Health Workers Fear It’s Profits Before Protection As CDC Revisits Airborne Transmission
Four years after hospitals in New York City overflowed with covid-19 patients, emergency physician Sonya Stokes remains shaken by how unprepared and misguided the American health system was. Hospital leadership instructed health workers to forgo protective N95 masks in the early months of 2020, as covid cases mounted. “We were watching patients die,” Stokes said, “and being told we didn’t need a high level of protection from people who were not taking these risks.” (Maxmen, 3/19)
On health misinformation —
Stat:
SCOTUS Questions Limit To Govt Efforts To Fight Misinformation
Most of the Supreme Court’s justices on Monday seemed to question states’ arguments that the Biden administration coerced social media giants to regulate Covid-19 content and thereby violated Americans’ freedom of speech. (Owermohle, 3/18)