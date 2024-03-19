Administration News

EPA Bans Most Common Form Of Asbestos And Only One Still Used In US

The Biden administration announced Monday that it is prohibiting the import and use of chrysotile asbestos, a cancer-causing material that was not previously banned due to decades of pushback from companies that use it in manufacturing.

The Washington Post: U.S. Fully Bans Asbestos, Which Kills 40,000 A Year

After three decades of attempts, the Environmental Protection Agency has banned the only form of asbestos still in use — part of a family of toxic minerals linked to lung cancer and other illnesses that cause about 40,000 U.S. deaths each year, the agency says. The EPA on Monday formally prohibited the import and use of chrysotile asbestos, the last type of asbestos that U.S. industries use. The ban comes 33 years after a federal judge blocked the agency’s initial attempt to ban the cancer-causing mineral. While the use of asbestos has declined since, it remains a significant health threat. (Phillips, 3/18)

More health news from the Biden administration —

The 19th: Biden Just Signed The Largest Executive Order Focused On Women's Health

President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order directing the most comprehensive set of actions ever taken by the president’s office to expand and improve research on women’s health. In a statement, the president and First Lady Jill Biden also announced more than 20 new actions and commitments by a wide range of federal agencies for research on issues that emerge across a woman’s lifespan, from maternal health outcomes and mental health challenges to autoimmune diseases and menopause. (Gerson, 3/18)

The Washington Post: NIH Probe Of ‘Havana Syndrome’ Finds No Sign Of Brain Injuries

Repeated scans of patients suffering from the mysterious ailment commonly known as “Havana syndrome” found no significant evidence of brain injury, according to an ongoing investigation by the National Institutes of Health. Two studies, published Monday in JAMA, found few significant differences in a range of cognitive and physical tests among more than 80 patients who had been stationed in Cuba, Austria, China and other locations compared with a control group of people with similar job descriptions. (Achenbach and Harris, 3/18)