Illinois Bill Aims To Prohibit Insurers’ Use Of ‘Step Therapy’ Treatments
The Chicago Tribune reports on a bill that would limit insurers' ability to insist on patients trying alternate, often cheaper treatments before approving a physician-prescribed one. Separately, in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed a major investment in mental health services.
Chicago Tribune:
Illinois Bill Would Ban Step Therapy
Kim Albin has lost count of the number of times she’s had to battle health insurance companies over medications. Albin, who has been living with multiple sclerosis for nearly 30 years, said health insurers have told her time and again that they won’t cover medications her doctors have prescribed until she first tries alternate, often cheaper, ones. (Schencker, 4/25)
CBS News:
New York Announces $33 Million For Mental Health Services. Here's How It Will Be Used
New York is making a major state-wide investment in mental health services. As part of her 2025 budget, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced more than $33 million will go towards expanding services for New Yorkers struggling with mental illness and involved in the criminal justice system. CBS New York spoke to mental health experts and those who have benefited from programs that will receive funding. (Maldonado, 4/24)
Detroit Free Press:
Cardiac Emergency Response Bills For Schools Pass Michigan Senate
Bills requiring schools to create response plans for cardiac emergencies, and keep potentially lifesaving equipment nearby for when those emergencies happen, is headed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk after the Michigan Senate passed House Bills 5527 and 5528 on Tuesday. HB 5527 would require public K-12 schools in Michigan to create cardiac emergency response plans by the start of the 2025-26 school year. (Lobo, 4/24)
The CT Mirror:
CT Paid Sick Leave Expansion Passes House; Heads To Senate Next
Thirteen years after Connecticut required a narrow slice of private-sector employers to offer five paid sick days annually, the House voted 88-61 on Wednesday for legislation that gradually would transform that limited mandate into a nearly universal benefit by Jan. 1, 2027. (Pazniokas, 4/24)
North Carolina Health News:
Cooper's Health Care Budget Helps NC's Most Vulnerable
Now that Gov. Roy Cooper has checked expanding Medicaid off his gubernatorial to-do list, he has shifted his health care focus to the needs of North Carolina’s most vulnerable — the young, the old and the disabled — in his proposed spending plan for the coming fiscal year. (Hoban, 4/25)
KFF Health News:
Mandatory Reporting Laws Meant To Protect Children Get Another Look
More than 60 years ago, policymakers in Colorado embraced the idea that early intervention could prevent child abuse and save lives. The state’s requirement that certain professionals tell officials when they suspect a child has been abused or neglected was among the first mandatory reporting laws in the nation. (Jones, 4/25)