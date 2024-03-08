In Face Of Questions About Age, Biden Delivers ‘Vigorous’ And Rapid Speech
President Joe Biden tackled concerns over cognitive ability during his State of the Union, arguing that with his years comes key experience: “When you get to my age, certain things become clearer than ever.” News reports described the speech as "feisty" and one that went on the offensive against Republicans' positions.
Business Insider:
Biden Says The Question Isn't About His Age: 'It's About How Old Are Our Ideas'
President Joe Biden on Thursday used his State of the Union to take concerns about his age head on. Biden waited until almost the end of his address, but the president made it clear that he would not ignore the question consuming his reelection. "When you get to be my age, certain things become clearer than ever," he said. "I know the American story. Again and again I've seen the contest between competing forces in the battle for the soul of our nation." (Griffiths, 3/7)
Politico:
Biden Chooses A Hammer Over An Olive Branch
President Biden delivered a vigorous and rapid speech for 67 minutes at high volume. He had some stumbles but also delighted his staff with the way he jostled with Republicans. He painted himself as an experienced, steady hand, even if he was getting long in the tooth. The speech was well received by Democrats. “Nobody is going to talk about cognitive impairment now,” Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) told the president shortly after he was done. (Lemire, 3/7)
The Washington Post:
Biden, On His Age, Says, ‘Watch Me.’ At The State Of The Union, They Did.
Thursday’s prime-time address came just weeks after special counsel Robert Hur released a report that painted a devastating portrait of Biden’s memory as “significantly limited.” Hur is scheduled to testify before Congress next week, an event that could refocus attention on his claims that Biden could not recall the year his vice presidency began or when his son Beau died, which Biden has denied. (Viser, 3/7)