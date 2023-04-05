In Some States, Anti-Trans Laws Advance Like Never Before
Bloomberg explains that barely a day has passed in 2023 without some state lawmakers introducing what it labels as "anti-LGBTQ" bills that curtail trans people's lives in some way. New York Magazine argues that anti-trans activists are using the same tactics as those who targeted abortion rights.
Bloomberg:
State Lawmakers Are Pushing Anti-Trans Legislation At Record Rates
So far in 2023, barely a day has passed without state lawmakers across the country introducing a new anti-LGBTQ bill. Many of those bills are advancing, and in some cases, being enshrined into law. (Ceron and Butler, 4/5)
New York Magazine:
Anti-Trans And Anti-Abortion Activists Use The Same Playbook
Groups that have made abortion almost impossible in swaths of the country are now trying to ban trans health care. (Carmon, 4/4)
Updates from Indiana, Kansas, Texas, and Oklahoma —
AP:
Indiana Trans Health Care Ban 'Clear As Mud,' Governor Says
Whether a ban all gender-affirming care for minors will become law in Indiana remains unclear after the state’s Republican governor said Tuesday that the bill on his desk is “clear as mud.” The bill Republican state lawmakers advanced last week would prohibit transgender youth under 18 from accessing hormone therapies, puberty blockers and surgeries in the state. (Rodgers and Davies, 4/4)
AP:
Kansas Passes Trans Bathroom Bill; Arkansas OKs Own Version
A Kansas bill to impose some of the nation’s broadest bathroom restrictions and ban transgender people from changing the name or gender on their driver’s licenses cleared the Legislature by margins Tuesday that suggest backers could override the Democratic governor’s expected veto. Kansas Senate voted 28-12 with one vote more than a two-thirds majority needed to overturn any veto, giving final passage to an earlier House-passed version and sending it to Gov. Laura Kelly. Both chambers have Republican supermajorities. (Hanna and DeMillo, 4/4)
Dallas Morning News:
Texas Senate Passes Ban On Medical Treatments For Transgender Youth
The Texas Senate on Tuesday passed a bill to ban certain medical treatments for transgender youth. The legislation now heads to the House for further debate. (McGaughy, 4/4)
Oklahoman:
Oklahoma Rules On School Books, Trans Students Should Be Void, AG Says
Controversial new rules affecting school library books and transgender students should be null and void under a binding opinion from the state attorney general. The Oklahoma State Board of Education approved new rules last month without the Legislature giving the board the authority to do so, the attorney general's office said. (Martinez-Keel, 4/4)