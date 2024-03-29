In Texas, Churches Step Up To Help With Mental Health Issues

Meanwhile, in Florida, a grand jury that's examining issues relating to covid vaccines has asked for a six-month extension. Other health news is from North Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia, and elsewhere.

The Texas Tribune: Texas Churches Responding To Growing Mental Health Needs

The Rev. Michael Marsh stood before his congregation at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Uvalde, knowing his grieving community needed more from him than prayer. It had only been a few days since a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in 2022, and with very few mental health resources in the city of 16,000, Marsh knew he had to find a long-term solution to heal his community not just spiritually, but mentally as well. (Simpson, 3/28)

Health News Florida: Florida Grand Jury Probing COVID Vaccine Issues Asks For An Extension

A statewide grand jury probing issues related to COVID-19 vaccines has asked the Florida Supreme Court to extend its term for six months. Gov. Ron DeSantis initially requested the Supreme Court impanel the grand jury. It was impaneled June 26 in Hillsborough County for a year, according to a petition filed Monday seeking an extension. (3/28)

WMFE: More Hospital Patients Are Being Treated At Home As Orlando Health Expands Program

Orlando Health is expanding its acute Hospital Care at Home program, which uses remote monitoring of patients by health professionals, to Lake and Osceola counties. The Central Florida hospital group began last year offering patients at-home care, which was made possible through a program by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as a way to free bed space during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pedersen, 3/28)

North Carolina Health News: Does NC Dentists, Hygienists Need An Interstate License Compact?

As many states struggle with workforce shortages across the health care industry, there’s a national effort to give dentists and dental hygienists more authority to work in multiple states without going through a time-consuming licensure process in each one. Two licensing compacts are being floated, one by the Council of State Governments — a nonprofit that helps states collaborate on complex policy issues — and the other by the American Association of Dental Boards, or AADB. (Blythe, 3/29)

AP: Massachusetts Joins With NCAA, Sports Teams To Tackle Gambling Among Young People

Top Massachusetts officials joined with NCAA President and former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday to announce a new initiative aimed at tackling the public health harms associated with sports gambling among young people. Baker said those harms extend not just to young people making bets, but to student athletes coming under enormous pressure from bettors hoping to cash in on their individual performances. (LeBlanc, 3/28)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Drug Treatment Clinic, Community Pharmacy Open In Dellwood

A drug treatment clinic and community pharmacy are the newest tenants to open at R&R Marketplace, an economic and community hub that is living up to the name of the nonprofit behind its redevelopment, Refuge and Restoration. (Munz, 3/28)

AP: Kentucky Senate Approves Expanding Access To Paid Family Leave

A bipartisan bill aimed at expanding access to paid family leave won final passage Thursday as Kentucky’s legislature shifted into overdrive before a two-week break. The Senate voted 36-0 to send the family leave legislation to Gov. Andy Beshear.Supporters said House Bill 179 would amend state law to allow voluntary paid family medical leave to be offered as an insurance product. (Schreiner and Lovan, 3/28)

AP: Georgia Joins States Seeking Parental Permission Before Children Join Social Media

Georgia could join other states in requiring children younger than 16 to have their parents’ explicit permission to create social media accounts. Lawmakers on Friday gave final approval to Senate Bill 351, which also would ban social media use on school devices and internet services, require porn sites to verify users are 18 or over and mandate additional education by schools on social media and internet use. The House passed the measure 120-45 and the Senate approved it 48-7. (Amy, 3/29)

AP: Lawmakers Seek To Prop Up Delaware Medical Marijuana Industry After Legalizing Recreational Use

Senior citizens in Delaware will be able to get medical marijuana without a prescription or referral from a doctor under a bill heading to Democratic Gov. John Carney. Legislation approved by the state Senate on Thursday also eliminates a requirement that a person must have a “debilitating medical condition” to qualify for a medical marijuana card. Instead, according to chief Senate sponsor Kyra Hoffner, doctors will be able to prescribe medical marijuana “as they feel fit.” (Chase, 3/28)

