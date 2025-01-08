Jury Nullification A Real Concern In UnitedHealthcare Case, Experts Say

The suspect in the shooting death of CEO Brian Thompson has garnered sympathy and financial support as he awaits trial, a sign that public support could sway the jury, legal analysts contend. More health industry news is about IU Health, Allumia Ventures, Tricare, and more.

The Hill: Luigi Mangione Trial: Could Fandom Cause Jury Nullification?

Increasing public sympathy for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, could pose the possibility of jury nullification despite the overwhelming evidence mounted against him, some legal experts say. Mangione faces multiple counts of murder, including murder as an act of terrorism under federal and state charges in New York and Pennsylvania, after allegedly gunning down Thompson as he was walking to an investor conference in Midtown Manhattan on Dec 4. (Ali, 1/7)

Newsweek: Luigi Mangione Court Case Hit With Delay

The man accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare's CEO outside a New York City hotel is not expected to return to Manhattan federal court until mid-February. On Monday, prosecutors and defense attorneys jointly requested additional time to prepare the case for trial, further delaying proceedings. (Carroll, 1/7)

Other updates from the health care industry —

Modern Healthcare: IU Health Data Breach Compromises Patient Data

Indiana Health University said Tuesday that some personal information, including Social Security numbers, was compromised in a recent cyberattack. IU Health detected unusual activity on an employee's email account on Nov. 8, and upon further investigation with a third-party forensics firm, found that an unauthorized recipient had access to the account between Aug. 27 and Oct. 2, according to a news release. (Hudson, 1/7)

Modern Healthcare: Stryker To Acquire Inari Medical For $4.9B

Stryker plans to acquire Inari Medical in a deal valued at $4.9 billion and designed to strength its position in the peripheral vascular market. The deal, announced Monday and approved by both companies’ boards, is expected to close by the end of the first quarter. Stryker will purchase Inari's common stock for $80 per share. (Dubinsky, 1/7)

Modern Healthcare: Providence Spins Off Venture Capital Arm Into Allumia Ventures

Providence has spun off Providence Ventures, its venture capital arm, 10 years after its formation. The Renton, Washington-based health system said Tuesday it will remain involved with the newly named Allumia Ventures as a limited partner and has committed $150 million to Allumia over the next 10 years. (Perna, 1/7)

The CT Mirror: Saint Francis Hospital, Hartford HealthCare Reach Legal Settlement

Hartford-based Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center has reached a settlement in a lawsuit it filed two years ago against Hartford HealthCare, alleging the larger health system engaged in anticompetitive behavior, according to a January 2 filing in federal court. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in the filing. (Golvala, 1/7)

Health News Florida: Sarasota Memorial Hospital Opens Expanded Emergency Department In Venice

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System is expanding to meet increased demand for services in the southern part of Sarasota County. It opened an updated emergency department at its Venice hospital last month that more than doubles capacity for urgent care. The $90 million expansion increases the number of exam rooms from 28 to 61. It also includes four additional resuscitation suites to care for patients with life-threatening conditions, upgraded imaging facilities and a third centrally located CT scanner. (Colombini, 1/7)

Also —

Modern Healthcare: Private Equity In Healthcare Worsens Outcomes, Senate Report Finds

Private equity investment makes the healthcare system worse, according to the findings of a bipartisan Senate Budget Committee investigation published Tuesday. Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) issued the report, which zeroes in on Apollo Global Management and Leonard Green & Partners and their healthcare holdings. (McAuliff, 1/7)

Modern Healthcare: Hospital Mergers Face New State Laws, Restrictions In 2025

Hospital mergers and acquisitions are poised to rebound in 2025, but new state oversight laws will likely temper that activity. The number of announced hospital deals dipped 13% over the 12-month period ended Nov. 15, according to data from consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers. While activity is expected to tick up, health systems' focus may shift from hospitals to outpatient facilities due to the threat of longer regulatory reviews under newly empowered state watchdogs, advisers and attorneys said. (Kacik, 1/7)

Lown Institute: 2024 Shkreli Awards For The Worst Examples Of Dysfunction In Healthcare

Welcome to the 8th annual Shkreli Awards, the Lown Institute’s top ten list of the worst examples of profiteering and dysfunction in healthcare, named for the infamous “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli. Nominees for the Shkreli Awards are compiled by Lown Institute staff with input from readers of Lown Weekly. An esteemed panel of patient activists, clinicians, health policy experts, and journalists help determine the winners. (1/7)

On veterans' health care —

Military.Com: Tricare West Region Woes: Reserve Members Mistakenly Told They Owe Up To $1,200 More Each Month

Military reserve members across the Tricare West Region mistakenly were told they must pay monthly premiums of more than $600 to $1,500 to retain their health benefits in 2025. TriWest Healthcare Alliance, the new Tricare contract manager for 26 states, sent letters late last month to an undisclosed number of reservists and their families with updates to their monthly health premiums for 2025. (Kime, 1/7)

Modern Healthcare: Talkspace Expands Telehealth Services To Tricare Military Members

Talkspace has entered agreements with Tricare East and West regional contractors to provide in-network virtual therapy services to an estimated 9.5 million military members and their families. The contracts are the latest expansion for the telehealth company, which began offering its services to Humana Military members in August. In the past year, Talkspace also has signed contracts with Amazon, the American Federation of Teachers and Charlie Health. (DeSilva, 1/7)

The New York Times: Army Doctor Pleads Guilty To Sexually Assaulting Dozens Of Patients

An Army doctor pleaded guilty in a military court on Tuesday to sexually assaulting dozens of his patients, bringing one of the military’s largest sex abuse cases closer to resolution. The doctor, Maj. Michael Stockin, who is currently serving at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington State, was accused of touching or viewing the genitals of 41 of his male patients under the guise of medical treatment between 2019 and 2022, according to court documents. (Selig, 1/7)

