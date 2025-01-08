- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
Indiana State Senator Moves To Scrap Hospital Monopoly Law He Helped Create
Medicaid Expansion Debate Will Affect Other Health Policy Issues Before Montana Legislature
Indiana State Senator Moves To Scrap Hospital Monopoly Law He Helped Create
After rival hospitals in Terre Haute scuttled plans to merge, a state senator has introduced a bill to forbid similar mergers by repealing a state law he helped write. (Samantha Liss, 1/8)
Medicaid Expansion Debate Will Affect Other Health Policy Issues Before Montana Legislature
Legislative leaders say the decision whether to renew Montana’s Medicaid expansion program this year will loom over behavioral health spending and hospital regulation, among other topics. (Mike Dennison and Sue O'Connell, 1/8)
“Health Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from the KFF Health News newsroom to the airwaves each week. (1/7)
ACA Hits Record Enrollment Yet Again, Fulfilling A Promise From Biden
Twenty-four million people have signed up for health insurance through the government marketplace. The deadline to sign up, in all but a handful of states, is Jan. 15. President-elect Donald Trump tried to dismantle Obamacare during his first term.
AP:
'Obamacare' Hits Record Enrollment But An Uncertain Future Awaits Under Trump
A record 24 million people have signed up for insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama’s landmark health legislation, as the program awaits an uncertain future under a Republican-controlled White House and Congress. Never have so many people enrolled in health care coverage through the government marketplace, a point of pride for many Democrats but a red flag to some Republicans. (Seitz, 1/8)
The Hill:
Biden Administration Achieves Fourth Record-Breaking ACA Enrollment Ahead Of Exit
The past four years of record-breaking enrollment have been credited to enhanced subsidies first passed by the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021 and extended by the Inflation Reduction Act through the end of 2025. “When I took office, I made a promise to the American people that I would bring down the cost of health care and prescription drugs, make signing up for coverage easier, and strengthen the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, and Medicaid,” President Biden said in a statement. (Choi, 1/8)
Fox2 Now:
The Clock Is Ticking On Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment For 2025
Congress will discuss the future of ACA Marketplace subsidies in the coming months, but 2025 subsidy eligibility guidelines are locked in, and there’s still time to select a Marketplace plan for 2025. Jan. 15 is the deadline in most states to enroll in ACA-compliant coverage — also known as Obamacare — for the 2025 plan year. The annual open enrollment period began on Nov. 1. In all but seven states open enrollment ends on Jan. 15. The exceptions are Idaho (Dec. 16); Massachusetts (Jan. 23); California, the District of Columbia, New Jersey, and New York (Jan. 31); and Rhode Island (Feb. 28). Missing the open enrollment deadline can have serious consequences. (1/7)
Harvard Kennedy School:
Medicare/Medicaid And The Affordable Care Act Gave More Americans Health Insurance Protection Than Ever Before. So Why Do Racial Disparities In Health Care Still Exist?
Since the adoption of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), the drop in the uninsured rate has been important yet the disparities between Black and white Americans remain substantial, according to a new paper by Harvard Kennedy School Professor Marcella Alsan. Alsan, the first serving faculty member to be awarded the MacArthur Fellowship while at HKS, is the Angelopoulos Professor of Public Policy and an applied microeconomist studying health inequality. “My work focuses on two main questions—what are the origins of health inequalities and then what can be done to reduce them,” said Alsan in a recent interview. (Hughes, 1/6)
Politico Pro:
Dreamers Just Gained Access To Obamacare. It Might Not Last Long.
Donald Trump’s election — and a lawsuit challenging the rule from 19 Republican-led states — now throws into question whether the Biden administration’s expansion of coverage for Dreamers will stay intact. While Trump has not commented specifically on the expansion, he tried to scrap DACA in his first term, a move that the Supreme Court overturned. The president-elect has also promised mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, though he recently signaled a softer stance toward DACA recipients, saying “in many cases, they become successful” and “we’re going to have to do something with them.” (Hooper, 1/7)
Meta Ditches Fact Checks That Had Helped Curb Health Misinformation
One of the reasons the industry had doubled down on policing speech was because of falsehoods about covid, The Washington Post noted. Meanwhile, mis- and disinformation shows no sign of slowing on the internet, and doctors are often targets.
The Washington Post:
Meta Ends Fact Checks, Will Adopt X-Style ‘Community Notes’ In Trump Era
Meta will dismantle its extensive fact-checking program in the United States, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday, ending a practice that has sought to limit the spread of falsehoods on its platforms but has been assailed as censorship in conservative circles. The company said it would allow its users to add context or debunk claims in notes that appear next to specific posts, a process pioneered by Elon Musk’s X. Meta will also lift restrictions on hot-button topics, such as immigration and gender identity, to focus on illegal or high-severity violations. (Nix, Oremus and Gregg, 1/7)
The New York Times:
Meet the Next Fact-Checker, Debunker and Moderator: You
The announcement signals the end of an era in content moderation and an embrace of looser guidelines that even Mr. Zuckerberg acknowledged would increase the amount of false and misleading content on the world’s largest social network. (Thompson and Conger, 1/7)
Politico:
Is Zuckerberg Kneeling To Trump? It's Not So Simple.
While moderation decisions make for high-profile congressional hearings and effective fodder for culture-war debates, what actually gets seen on social media platforms is still ultimately decided at the algorithm level, mostly outside the realm of political debate. (Robertson, 1/7)
In related news about deepfakes and health misinformation —
MedPage Today:
Doctor Targeted By Deepfake Ad Scam
A well-known endocrinologist in New Zealand was recently the victim of a deepfake scam, according to reporting from the New Zealand Herald. The likeness of Sir Jim Mann, DM, PhD, MA, of the University of Otago, was used in a deepfake news video that circulated on social media after being posted to a Facebook page for a company that sells hemp gummies. ... In November, Los Angeles-based podiatrist and social media personality Dana Brems, DPM, said in an Instagram post that a company used AI to make a fake recording of her voice. The post showed Brems reacting, mouth covered in dismay, to what she said was an advertisement that "used an AI clone of my voice to pretend I recommended their product." Social media posts from Brems about the ad -- which appeared to be for an ear-cleaning device -- racked up views, with many commenters pointing to the potential harms of fake health-related recommendations tied to medical professionals. (Henderson, 1/7)
MedPage Today:
Headlines About Doc Who 'Catches' Patient's Cancer Are Popping Up Again
A unique case report of accidental cancer transplantation from a patient to their surgeon has resurfaced decades years after being published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The report was originally published in 1996. Nicholas Hornstein, MD, PhD, a medical oncologist at the Northwell Cancer Institute at Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital in New York City and the R.J. Zuckerberg Cancer Center in North New Hyde Park, New York, told MedPage Today that the case taps into fears that people have about contagion. (Robertson, 1/7)
Johnson: No Social Security, Medicare Cuts To Fund Trump's Priorities
"The Republican Party will not cut benefits," Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said. Also in the news: Medicare drug price negotiations, the House transgender bathroom ban, and more.
ABC News:
Johnson Says No Cuts To Social Security And Medicare To Fund Trump's Agenda
House Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday that cuts to Social Security and Medicare won't be part of the legislative package being worked out to fund President-elect Donald Trump's agenda. "No, the president has made clear that Social Security and Medicare have to be preserved," Johnson replied when asked if he was open to cutting the programs as part of the spending plans being worked out between House and Senate Republican leaders. "We have to look at all spending while maintaining… The Republican Party will not cut benefits." (Murray, Jones II, Peller and Pecorin, 1/7)
On Medicare drug price negotiations —
Axios:
Drug Price Talks Provide An Early Test For Trump
The Biden administration within days is expected to select the next batch of drugs that will be subject to Medicare price negotiations — a process that this time could include Novo Nordisk's blockbusters Ozempic and Wegovy. Why it matters: The political appeal of bringing down the price of the wildly popular drugs and other medicines for seniors could outweigh deep misgivings in Republican circles about one of Democrats' most significant health policy achievements. (Goldman, 1/8)
Stat:
Generic GLP-1 Drugs May Help Medicare Negotiate Semaglutide Price
The advent of the first generic GLP-1 drugs could help Medicare negotiate a lower price for the highly sought after diabetes and obesity medication semaglutide, according to experts familiar with the price-negotiation program and STAT’s review of documents from the first round of negotiations. (Wilkerson, 1/7)
More news from the Trump administration —
Modern Healthcare:
Trump's Tariff Threat Troubles Medtech Industry
Medtech companies are bracing for massive tariffs that could drive up costs, temporarily stifle innovation and force them to rethink supply chain strategies that protect their bottom lines. One of the first actions President-elect Donald Trump has said he plans to do upon taking office this month is impose a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico and a higher tariff on goods from China. (Dubinsky, 1/7)
The Washington Post:
Democrats’ New Push To Stop RFK Jr.: Highlight Samoa’s Measles Outbreak
In June 2019, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. traveled to the small Pacific island nation of Samoa, where he met with activists calling for Samoans to skip measles vaccines and opt for alternatives instead. Now that visit — and the country’s subsequent measles outbreak — are receiving new political attention, as Democrats and advocates seek to block Kennedy’s confirmation as America’s top health official. Five months after Kennedy’s visit, Samoa declared a measles emergency, with leaders warning that vaccination levels had declined precipitously. Thousands of Samoans were infected during the outbreak, and 83 people died of the vaccine-preventable disease — an episode that Democrats say could foreshadow a future American crisis, should Kennedy be elevated to a Cabinet position and sow doubts about vaccines here. Most of Samoa’s measles deaths were in young children. (Diamond, 1/7)
NBC News:
Speaker Mike Johnson Maintains House Transgender Bathroom Ban
Transgender people will not be permitted to use single-sex bathrooms that align with their gender identities near the House Chamber, under a policy from Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., that was renewed Friday. The ban was included in a list of Johnson’s policies for the 119th Congress, which were reflected in the Congressional Record, a daily account of Congress’ proceedings. The policy was not officially included in the House rules package that passed Friday during the House’s first session. (Yurcaba, 1/7)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
This week on the KFF Health News Minute: the incoming Trump administration has signaled it may roll back federal efforts to reduce the burden of medical debt on Americans, and the nursing home industry hopes President-elect Trump will help block a new staffing requirement. (1/7)
On President Biden's health —
USA Today:
In Exclusive Sit-Down, Biden Reveals His Biggest Regret And The Compliment Trump Gave Him
President Joe Biden, both reflective and defensive as he discussed his legacy, told USA TODAY he believes he could have won his reelection bid − but isn't sure he would have had the vigor to complete four more years in the Oval Office."So far, so good," he said. "But who knows what I'm going to be when I'm 86 years old?" (Page, 1/8)
Jury Nullification A Real Concern In UnitedHealthcare Case, Experts Say
The suspect in the shooting death of CEO Brian Thompson has garnered sympathy and financial support as he awaits trial, a sign that public support could sway the jury, legal analysts contend. More health industry news is about IU Health, Allumia Ventures, Tricare, and more.
The Hill:
Luigi Mangione Trial: Could Fandom Cause Jury Nullification?
Increasing public sympathy for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, could pose the possibility of jury nullification despite the overwhelming evidence mounted against him, some legal experts say. Mangione faces multiple counts of murder, including murder as an act of terrorism under federal and state charges in New York and Pennsylvania, after allegedly gunning down Thompson as he was walking to an investor conference in Midtown Manhattan on Dec 4. (Ali, 1/7)
Newsweek:
Luigi Mangione Court Case Hit With Delay
The man accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare's CEO outside a New York City hotel is not expected to return to Manhattan federal court until mid-February. On Monday, prosecutors and defense attorneys jointly requested additional time to prepare the case for trial, further delaying proceedings. (Carroll, 1/7)
Other updates from the health care industry —
Modern Healthcare:
IU Health Data Breach Compromises Patient Data
Indiana Health University said Tuesday that some personal information, including Social Security numbers, was compromised in a recent cyberattack. IU Health detected unusual activity on an employee's email account on Nov. 8, and upon further investigation with a third-party forensics firm, found that an unauthorized recipient had access to the account between Aug. 27 and Oct. 2, according to a news release. (Hudson, 1/7)
Modern Healthcare:
Stryker To Acquire Inari Medical For $4.9B
Stryker plans to acquire Inari Medical in a deal valued at $4.9 billion and designed to strength its position in the peripheral vascular market. The deal, announced Monday and approved by both companies’ boards, is expected to close by the end of the first quarter. Stryker will purchase Inari's common stock for $80 per share. (Dubinsky, 1/7)
Modern Healthcare:
Providence Spins Off Venture Capital Arm Into Allumia Ventures
Providence has spun off Providence Ventures, its venture capital arm, 10 years after its formation. The Renton, Washington-based health system said Tuesday it will remain involved with the newly named Allumia Ventures as a limited partner and has committed $150 million to Allumia over the next 10 years. (Perna, 1/7)
The CT Mirror:
Saint Francis Hospital, Hartford HealthCare Reach Legal Settlement
Hartford-based Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center has reached a settlement in a lawsuit it filed two years ago against Hartford HealthCare, alleging the larger health system engaged in anticompetitive behavior, according to a January 2 filing in federal court. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in the filing. (Golvala, 1/7)
Health News Florida:
Sarasota Memorial Hospital Opens Expanded Emergency Department In Venice
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System is expanding to meet increased demand for services in the southern part of Sarasota County. It opened an updated emergency department at its Venice hospital last month that more than doubles capacity for urgent care. The $90 million expansion increases the number of exam rooms from 28 to 61. It also includes four additional resuscitation suites to care for patients with life-threatening conditions, upgraded imaging facilities and a third centrally located CT scanner. (Colombini, 1/7)
Also —
Modern Healthcare:
Private Equity In Healthcare Worsens Outcomes, Senate Report Finds
Private equity investment makes the healthcare system worse, according to the findings of a bipartisan Senate Budget Committee investigation published Tuesday. Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) issued the report, which zeroes in on Apollo Global Management and Leonard Green & Partners and their healthcare holdings. (McAuliff, 1/7)
Modern Healthcare:
Hospital Mergers Face New State Laws, Restrictions In 2025
Hospital mergers and acquisitions are poised to rebound in 2025, but new state oversight laws will likely temper that activity. The number of announced hospital deals dipped 13% over the 12-month period ended Nov. 15, according to data from consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers. While activity is expected to tick up, health systems' focus may shift from hospitals to outpatient facilities due to the threat of longer regulatory reviews under newly empowered state watchdogs, advisers and attorneys said. (Kacik, 1/7)
Lown Institute:
2024 Shkreli Awards For The Worst Examples Of Dysfunction In Healthcare
Welcome to the 8th annual Shkreli Awards, the Lown Institute’s top ten list of the worst examples of profiteering and dysfunction in healthcare, named for the infamous “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli. Nominees for the Shkreli Awards are compiled by Lown Institute staff with input from readers of Lown Weekly. An esteemed panel of patient activists, clinicians, health policy experts, and journalists help determine the winners. (1/7)
On veterans' health care —
Military.Com:
Tricare West Region Woes: Reserve Members Mistakenly Told They Owe Up To $1,200 More Each Month
Military reserve members across the Tricare West Region mistakenly were told they must pay monthly premiums of more than $600 to $1,500 to retain their health benefits in 2025. TriWest Healthcare Alliance, the new Tricare contract manager for 26 states, sent letters late last month to an undisclosed number of reservists and their families with updates to their monthly health premiums for 2025. (Kime, 1/7)
Modern Healthcare:
Talkspace Expands Telehealth Services To Tricare Military Members
Talkspace has entered agreements with Tricare East and West regional contractors to provide in-network virtual therapy services to an estimated 9.5 million military members and their families. The contracts are the latest expansion for the telehealth company, which began offering its services to Humana Military members in August. In the past year, Talkspace also has signed contracts with Amazon, the American Federation of Teachers and Charlie Health. (DeSilva, 1/7)
The New York Times:
Army Doctor Pleads Guilty To Sexually Assaulting Dozens Of Patients
An Army doctor pleaded guilty in a military court on Tuesday to sexually assaulting dozens of his patients, bringing one of the military’s largest sex abuse cases closer to resolution. The doctor, Maj. Michael Stockin, who is currently serving at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington State, was accused of touching or viewing the genitals of 41 of his male patients under the guise of medical treatment between 2019 and 2022, according to court documents. (Selig, 1/7)
Florida Covid Vaccine Probe Yields Zero Evidence Of Criminal Wrongdoing
In its report, the grand jury did recommend greater transparency in clinical trials and a ban on pharmaceutical ads. The CDC maintains the vaccines are safe. Also, it's not too late to get seasonal covid and flu shots as cases of those respiratory viruses are skyrocketing after holiday gatherings.
AP:
Florida Grand Jury Investigating COVID-19 Vaccines Finds No Evidence Of Criminal Activity
A statewide grand jury convened at the request of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” concerning COVID-19 vaccines did not find any evidence of criminal activity, according to a report unsealed on Tuesday. “(N)ot finding any indictable criminal activity does not mean we did not find any problems. On the contrary, there are profound and serious issues involving the process of vaccine development and safety surveillance in the United States,” the grand jury wrote in its final report. (Payne, 1/7)
NPR:
Winter Illnesses Return With A Vengeance
The winter holiday rituals are behind us. It's cold and snowy in many places. And, now, unfortunately, another annual tradition is upon us. "Respiratory season is here," says Dr. Brendan Jackson, an epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "It is getting to be in full swing now with a lot of people getting sick, a lot of people missing work, missing school, just feeling lousy in general." "It is ugly out there right now," says Katelyn Jetelina, an epidemiologist who writes the Your Local Epidemiologist newsletter. The flu, in particular, is at high or very high levels all around the country, according to the CDC. "We're buried with influenza. Things are very, very busy and intense," says Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease researcher at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. (Stein, 1/8)
AFP:
Forgotten But Not Gone: Covid Keeps Killing, Five Years On
From October to November last year, there were more than 3,000 deaths from Covid across 27 countries, according to the WHO. (1/8)
On HMPV and mpox —
CIDRAP:
WHO: No Unusual Patterns Seen In China’s Respiratory Infection Surge
The WHO said it is in contact with Chinese officials and that it has not received any reports of unusual outbreak patterns. “Chinese authorities report that the health care system is not overwhelmed and there have been no emergency declarations or responses triggered,” the WHO added. (Schnirring, 1/7)
The Hill:
India Confirms First HMPV Cases Amid Surge In China
India confirmed its first cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections in children, with a total of seven cases reported as of Tuesday. The Indian federal government urged states to increase surveillance and spread awareness to prevent transmission of the virus, but officials also urged the public not to panic. Many experts have stressed that HMPV has been around for decades and is not as fatal as COVID-19. (Fortinsky, 1/7)
CIDRAP:
France Reports First Clade 1b Mpox Case
France’s health ministry today reported the country’s first clade 1b mpox case, which involves a person from Brittany who hadn’t traveled abroad, but was in contact with two people who had returned from Central Africa. The case from France marks the eleventh country outside of Africa to detect clade 1 mpox, which is different than the clade 2 virus circulating globally. (Schnirring, 1/7)
To Guard Against Health Care Cuts, Proposed Calif. Budget Has No Deficit
But Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, warned that steep cuts threatened by incoming President Donald Trump could throw his fiscal plans into disarray. In other news, Ohio's former health director, a Democrat who guided the state in the early days of the pandemic, is running for governor.
AP:
After 2 Years Of Shortfalls, California Governor Proposes $322B Budget With No Deficit
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a $322 billion budget without a deficit, a welcome change after two years of significant budget shortfalls in the nation’s most populous state. But the budget Newsom announced Monday is mostly a placeholder as California waits to see if incoming President Donald Trump will follow through on threats to revoke billions in federal dollars, which could force lawmakers to make painful cuts to essential programs. About a third of California’s budget relies on funding from the federal government, including tens of billions of dollars to provide health care services. Trump takes office on Jan. 20, and Newsom must sign the final budget by the end of June. (Nguyen, 1/6)
The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer:
Dr. Amy Acton Launches Democratic Campaign For Ohio Governor In 2026
Dr. Amy Acton, who became a statewide celebrity of sorts as state health director during the early days of the coronavirus crisis, filed paperwork Tuesday to run for Ohio governor in 2026. (Pelzer, 1/8)
The Colorado Sun:
Homelessness Among Colorado Families Grew By 134%
Colorado saw one of the biggest increases in the nation in the number of families who were homeless in 2024 — a 134% jump from the previous year, according to a federal report that painted the state’s homelessness crisis in a harsher light than previous regional counts. (Brown, 1/7)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Supporters Pack Hearing For Webster Groves Mental Health Hospital
Supporters of a plan to build a pediatric mental health facility in a residential part of Webster Groves packed city hall during a public hearing before the city council Tuesday evening. The proposed 77-bed inpatient hospital and additional outpatient facility has drawn opposition from some residents concerned about traffic and security, but speakers in favor of the plan, many wearing, “I support children’s mental health” stickers, outnumbered those opposed by about six to one at the meeting. (Fentem, 1/8)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Rolla Rebukes Groundbreaking Anti-Abortion Ordinance, For Now
Rolla City Council on Monday rebuked an attempt by one of its aldermen to make the city the first in Missouri to adopt an ordinance that would make it a so-called "Sanctuary City for the Unborn." (Ahl, 1/7)
KFF Health News:
Medicaid Expansion Debate Will Affect Other Health Policy Issues Before Montana Legislature
A last-minute change to a 2019 bill put an end date on Montana’s Medicaid expansion program, setting the stage for what is anticipated to be the most significant health care debate of the 2025 Montana Legislature. In recent interviews, legislative leaders predicted a vigorous debate over keeping the Medicaid expansion program, which pays the medical bills of more than 75,000 low-income Montanans at an annual cost of about $1 billion to the federal and state governments. They also expect the topic to seep into other health policy decisions, such as the approval of new spending on Montana’s behavioral health system and regulation of hospital tax-exempt status. (Dennison and O'Connell, 1/8)
KFF Health News:
Indiana State Senator Moves To Scrap Hospital Monopoly Law He Helped Create
On the heels of a scuttled hospital merger between rivals in Terre Haute, Indiana, a state senator introduced a bill that would forbid similar mergers in the future. Last year, nonprofit Union Health tried to acquire the only other acute care hospital in Vigo County by leveraging a state law it helped create that allows hospital monopolies. Now, Sen. Ed Charbonneau, a key architect of the 2021 law, which allows what is known as a “Certificate of Public Advantage,” or COPA, wants to repeal it. (Liss, 1/8)
Departing FDA Head Defends Agency's Record, Looks Warily Ahead
Speaking with Stat ahead of his exit, Robert Califf expressed concern about the potential for brain drain in government. Other news is on promising drugs for lung cancer patients, the upcoming J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, and more.
Stat:
FDA's Califf Sees Gains In Drug Approvals And Food Regulation — And Trouble Ahead
In a wide-ranging interview, Robert Califf, the departing commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, defended the FDA’s record under his leadership, praised the progress that has been made in changing the way the agency regulates food, and worried about the impact of the coming Trump administration. (Herper, 1/8)
More pharmaceutical news —
Stat:
Johnson & Johnson Says Drug Extended Survival In Lung Cancer
The standard option for many patients with non-small cell lung cancer today is AstraZeneca’s targeted therapy Tagrisso. A year and a half ago, data showed this drug could provide patients with what Yale Cancer Center deputy director Roy Herbst at the time called an “extraordinary” 51% reduction in the risk of death. Now, scientists at Johnson & Johnson think they have a drug combination that can take survival for these patients even further. (Chen, 1/7)
The New York Times:
Drug Company To Share Revenues With Indigenous People Who Donated Their Genes
Variant Bio, a small biotech company based in Seattle, is using genetic information from Indigenous people to develop drugs for obesity and diabetes. (Borrell, 1/7)
Reuters:
China's WuXi Biologics To Sell Irish Vaccine Facility To Merck As US Curbs Loom
China's WuXi Biologics said on Monday it will sell its vaccine facility in Ireland to U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co for about $500 million, ahead of potential U.S. legislation that would restrict business for Chinese biotech companies. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Biosecure Act in September, which would ban federal contracts with targeted firms and their business partners. (S K, 1/6)
Stat:
JPM Conference 2025: Will Patent Cliff Spur Big Pharma Deals?
Next week brings the return of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, and with it another fabled opportunity for companies in the industry to court possible mergers, acquisitions, and licensing deals. This year, there will be even greater pressure to make a good match, as the pharmaceutical industry, which drives more than $1 trillion in economic activity and thousands of jobs, faces one of the largest patent cliffs in recent history. Between now and 2033, the patents on dozens of brand-name medications will expire, allowing generic drugmakers to begin selling cheaper versions. (DeAngelis and Feuerstein, 1/8)
Outgoing Surgeon General Vivek Murthy's Advice: 'Choose Community'
Scroll down to our "Editorials and Opinions" section to read his full "parting prescription." Meanwhile, links are found between herpes, concussions, and Alzheimer's disease; drinking milk may cut bowel cancer risk; and the timing of coffee consumption affects health benefits.
The Hill:
Surgeon General Offers 'Parting Prescription' For US
Outgoing U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy offered a “parting prescription” to the U.S. in a document released Tuesday. “As I finish my tenure as Surgeon General, this is my parting prescription, my final wish for all of us: Choose community,” Murthy said in the document, which People magazine first reported on. Murthy has served as the surgeon general in the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations, but he was fired by President-elect Trump in 2017. At the time, the firing of Murthy sparked an accusation from Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) that then-President Trump was politicizing the surgeon general position. President-elect Trump has picked former Fox News contributor and medical doctor Janette Nesheiwat as his nominee for surgeon general in his next administration. (Suter, 1/7)
In science and research —
Stat:
Scientists Find Links Between Alzheimer's, Herpes, And Head Trauma
Decades of epidemiological data have shown that infections with herpes simplex virus type 1, or HSV-1 can raise the risk of Alzheimer’s disease in certain people. So can a history of head injury. The new research, published Tuesday in Science Signaling, is the first to connect the dots between them, and adds to mounting evidence that this most common form of dementia can be caused by an everyday microbe. ... The results suggest that athletes, military personnel, and other people suffering concussions could be triggering the reanimation of latent infections in the brain that can lead to Alzheimer’s later in life. (Molteni, 1/7)
The Guardian:
Daily Glass Of Milk May Cut Bowel Cancer Risk By Fifth, Research Finds
Having a large glass of milk every day may cut the risk of bowel cancer by nearly a fifth, according to the largest study conducted into diet and the disease. An extra daily 300mg of calcium, about the amount found in half a pint of milk, was associated with a 17% lower risk of bowel cancer, researchers said, with non-dairy sources of calcium such as fortified soy milk having a similar protective effect. (Sample, 1/8)
The Guardian:
Coffee Drinkers Reap Health Boost – But Only If They Do It In The Morning
People who get their coffee hit in the morning reap benefits that are not seen in those who have shots later in the day, according to the first major study into the health benefits of the drink at different times. (Sample, 1/8)
Viewpoints: Why Is There Not A Norovirus Vaccine?; Steps Health Insurers Need To Take To Rebuild Trust
Editorial writers delve into these public health topics.
The New York Times:
America Needs A Norovirus Vaccine, Now
Norovirus outbreaks are rising across the United States; it is impressively contagious: The virus spreads rapidly, symptoms appear suddenly, and the virus can survive on surfaces for days to weeks. Each year, norovirus causes an estimated 19 million to 21 million illnesses in the United States alone. Despite its havoc, there’s no vaccine. We need one. (Alexandra Sifferlin, 1/7)
The Conversation:
Americans’ Rage At Insurers Goes Beyond Health Coverage – Author Of ‘Delay, Deny, Defend’ Points To 3 Reforms That Could Help
My book “Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It” was thrust into the spotlight recently, after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in what authorities say was a targeted attack outside the company’s annual investors conference. Investigators at the scene found bullet casings inscribed with the words “delay,” “deny” and “depose.” The unsettling echo of the book’s title struck me and many others. (Jay Feinman, 1/7)
The CT Mirror:
CT Should Stockpile Abortion Meds
In an October 2024 Connecticut Mirror poll, almost half of all voters and three quarters of Democrats listed reproductive rights and abortion as key issues. With the election of Donald Trump, the rights we now have in Connecticut are threatened by Project 2025’s plan to implement a national ban on medication abortion by pushing the FDA to reverse approval of mifepristone and misoprostol (the drugs most commonly used for medication abortions and for miscarriage treatment). (Elizabeth Vozzola, 1/8)
People:
Surgeon General To Americans: 'Rethink How We're Living Our Lives'
After years of reflecting on the stories I have heard, delving into scientific data, and convening researchers, I have come to see there are three essential elements that fuel our fulfillment and well-being: relationships, service, and purpose. Each of these can significantly impact our physical and mental health, reducing our risk for heart disease, depression, anxiety, and premature death. They also allow us to connect with something bigger than ourselves, a universal human need that brings us perspective and support and helps avoid the excessive rumination and focus on self that often contributes to mental distress. Yet all three drivers of fulfillment have diminished in many of our lives. (Vivek H. Murthy, 1/7)
Stat:
How To Spur The Invention Of More Cancer Screening Tests
Toni Roberts was 58 when she began to experience gastrointestinal issues. She modified her diet and tried over-the-counter remedies, but her symptoms did not improve. She finally got a CT scan, which led to an urgent visit with her doctor. When he told her that she had ovarian cancer, she thought he had confused her with someone else. (Dawn Mattoon, 1/8)
Stat:
How One Basic Science Foundation Is Diversifying Its Grant Recipients
Just 11 U.S. universities received 25% of all the federal research funding awarded to universities and colleges in 2021. And of these top research-funded universities, nine of them are located on either the East or West Coast, with only University of Michigan and University of Pittsburgh representing the middle of the country. This is not a new trend, either — data back to 2010 show a similar concentration of federal funding and emphasis on universities along the coasts. (Anne Hultgren, 1/8)