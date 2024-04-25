McKinsey’s Advisory Role To Opioid Makers Under Criminal Investigation
Feds also are looking into whether the consulting firm obstructed justice. In other news, it appears patients are shunning a crucial medicine prescribed to treat opioid addition.
The Wall Street Journal:
McKinsey Under Criminal Investigation Over Opioid-Related Consulting
The Justice Department is conducting a criminal investigation into consulting firm McKinsey related to its past role in advising some of the nation’s largest opioid manufacturers on how to boost sales. Federal prosecutors are also probing whether McKinsey or any of its employees may have obstructed justice in relation to records of its consulting services for opioid producers, according to people familiar with the investigation, which has been ongoing for several years. (Gladstone, 4/24)
AP:
More Doctors Can Prescribe A Leading Addiction Treatment. Why Aren't More People Getting Help?
It’s easier than ever for doctors to prescribe a key medicine for opioid addiction since the U.S. government lifted an obstacle last year. But despite the looser restrictions and the ongoing overdose crisis, a new study finds little change in the number of people taking the medication. Researchers analyzed prescriptions filled by U.S. pharmacies for the treatment drug buprenorphine. The number of prescribers rose last year after doctors no longer needed to get a special waiver to prescribe the drug, while the number of patients filling prescriptions barely budged. (Johnson, 4/24)
Wyoming Public Radio:
A Newly-Purchased Ranch Aims To Support Eastern Shoshone Community Members Recovering From Addiction
People recovering from addiction can sometimes have to wait for weeks or months to get into a residential treatment facility to get the help they need. Those shortages are especially felt in tribal communities in rural states like Wyoming and Montana – and last summer, inadequate treatment centers in Arizona made headlines for conducting a widespread Medicaid fraud scheme targeting Native Americans. But, a ten-acre ranch recently purchased by the Eastern Shoshone Business Council will help make that transition a little easier for tribal members. (Habermann, 4/24)
Rolling Stone:
How Country Music Is Addressing The Opioid Crisis, In Song and In Action
Country singers like Brad Paisley, Jelly Roll, Jaime Wyatt, and Elvie Shane are addressing the opioid crisis in songs and in action. (Gage, 4/23)