North Carolina Abortion Law Vetoed; Override Battle Looms

Republicans in the state legislature believe they have the votes to override the governor's veto, but the vote in the House could be close. Other news on abortion includes Nikki Haley saying a national abortion ban is unrealistic and the Montana Supreme Court ruling advanced-practice nurses can continue to provide abortion care.

North Carolina Health News: Governor Stamps Veto On Hastily Passed New Abortion Restrictions

Gov. Roy Cooper’s weekend veto of new abortion restrictions will test the mettle of Republican vote-wranglers in the state Senate and House of Representatives who say that they have the necessary supermajorities in both chambers for an override. Cooper wielded his veto stamp to much fanfare on Saturday morning during a sometimes-raucous rally on Bicentennial Mall, the public space between the Capitol and the Legislative Building in downtown Raleigh. (Blythe and Crumpler, 5/15)

In related news from Montana, Kansas, and Missouri —

AP: Montana Supreme Court Decides Registered Nurses And Midwives Can Continue Providing Abortion Care

Montana’s Supreme Court ruled unanimously Friday that advanced-practice registered nurses can continue to provide abortion care in the state, likely setting up legal clashes with the 2023 Legislature, which passed restrictive laws saying only physicians can perform abortions. The state failed to prove that an abortion performed by a family nurse practitioner or certified nurse-midwife presents more risk to the patient than abortions provided by physicians or physician assistants, according to the opinion written by Justice Laurie McKinnon. (Hanson, 5/12)

AP: Kansas Governor Vetoes Measures To Aid Anti-Abortion Centers, Limit Health Officials' Power

Kansas’ Democratic governor on Friday vetoed Republican legislation that would have provided a financial boost to anti-abortion pregnancy centers and prevented officials fighting outbreaks of contagious diseases from prohibiting public gatherings or ordering infected people to isolate themselves. The two measures were part of a wave of conservative policies passed by GOP-controlled state legislatures this year, including ones in Kansas rolling back transgender rights and establishing new restrictions on abortion providers. But Gov. Laura Kelly’s two vetoes will stand because lawmakers have adjourned for the year, barring any attempt at overriding them. (Hanna, 5/12)

Politico: Nikki Haley: Federal Abortion Ban Is Unrealistic

Instituting a federal abortion ban is not “realistic,” Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Sunday. “I’m not going to lie to the American people. Nothing’s going to happen if we don’t get 60 votes in the Senate. We’re not even close to that on the Republican or the Democrat side.” Haley said on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” when pressed about what kind of limits on abortion she would seek if elected president. (Garrity, 5/14)

KFF Health News: Journalists Give Status Reports On The ‘Personhood’ Debate And The HIV Epidemic

KFF Health News Midwest correspondent Bram Sable-Smith discussed personhood laws in Missouri and beyond on “Texas Standard” and KCUR’s “Kansas City Today” on May 11. He discussed the expansion of personhood laws also on KMOX’s “Total Information AM” on May 8. (5/13)

On the abortion pill and the fight for federal protections —

Axios: Scoop: Planned Parenthood Calls For Major Judicial Reform

Planned Parenthood is calling for the major reform of the federal judiciary less than a year after the fall of Roe v. Wade, including expanding the Supreme Court and adding term limits. Driving the news: The organization is also demanding an end to single-judge divisions, such as the Amarillo division in the Northern Texas District Court, where its sole judge, Matthew Kacsmaryk, issued a ruling halting the Food and Drug Administration's approval of a widely used abortion pill. (González, 5/14)

The Hill: Abortion Pill Battle Threatens America’s ‘Gold Standard’ Drug Approval Process

The legal battle over the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the abortion pill mifepristone could undermine a drug approval process considered to be the “gold standard” around the world. With oral arguments in the Texas lawsuit set to begin next week, the implications of how the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals rules are far-reaching. (Meyn and Choi, 5/14)

In other reproductive health news —

The Washington Post: Infant And Maternal Deaths Remain 'Extraordinarily High,' WHO Says

International progress on maternal and infant health is stagnating, the World Health Organization suggests in a report. Agency officials cited “extraordinarily high” rates of preventable maternal deaths, stillbirths and newborn deaths in a document released this month. In 2020 alone, the agency reports, a combined 4.5 million deaths occurred among mothers and infants, including 290,000 maternal deaths, 1.9 million stillbirths and 2.3 million newborn deaths worldwide. (Blakemore, 5/14)

The Washington Post: Facing High Death Rates, Black Expecting Parents Seek Out Black Doulas

When Melissa Davis was a pregnant Black teenager in Baltimore more than 30 years ago, she felt that no one was interested in making sure she had an ideal birth experience. When Davis went to a hospital in the 32nd week of her pregnancy explaining that she was in labor, doctors and nurses wouldn’t believe her, she said. Hours later, she gave birth to her son, who was born blue from lack of oxygen and rushed to a NICU. After the delivery, Davis was left on a bed in a hallway for six hours. (Moyer, 5/14)

The Washington Post: First Successful Fetal Brain Surgery In Boston Saves Baby's Life

Kenyatta Coleman walked into her doctor’s office in February excited for her ultrasound. For 30 weeks, Coleman’s unborn child had developed normally. She decided to name her Denver and celebrate with a shower the next month. But all of Coleman’s plans changed that day. The ultrasound showed the fetus had brain abnormalities and an enlarged heart. Doctors in Baton Rouge diagnosed the unborn baby with a vein of Galen malformation, a rare pre-birth condition, and a 1 percent chance of survival. (Melnick, 5/12)

KFF Health News: New Mexico Program To Reduce Maternity Care Deserts In Rural Areas Fights For Survival

Thirteen weeks into her pregnancy, 29-year-old Cloie Davila was so “pukey” and nauseated that she began lovingly calling her baby “spicy.” Davila was sick enough that staffers at the local hospital gave her 2 liters of IV fluids and prescribed a daily regimen of vitamins and medication. This will be Davila’s third child and she hopes the nausea means it’s another girl. (Tribble, 5/15)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription