Journalists Give Status Reports on the ‘Personhood’ Debate and the HIV Epidemic
KFF Health News Midwest correspondent Bram Sable-Smith discussed personhood laws in Missouri and beyond on “Texas Standard” and KCUR’s “Kansas City Today” on May 11. He discussed the expansion of personhood laws also on KMOX’s “Total Information AM” on May 8.

KFF Health News former senior editor Andy Miller discussed access to HIV testing and treatment on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on May 5.

