Perspectives: Weight Loss Drugs Make An Impact Globally; FDA’s Outdated Rules Thwart US Treatments
Bloomberg:
Ozempic Is Transforming The Health Of Denmark's Economy
From both a biomedical and economic point of view, the success of the new class of weight-loss drugs is something to behold. Not only are they a remarkable scientific achievement, but — in the case of Ozempic and Wegovy, both made by Novo Nordisk — they are a huge boon to the Danish economy. The Danish pharmaceutical industry kept Denmark from falling into a recession last year. (Tyler Cowen, 3/5)
USA Today:
My Child Has A Genetic Disease. FDA Forbids Her Lifesaving Treatment
Four years ago, my daughter Olivia was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive genetic disorder that attacks the brain and nervous system. She was rapidly losing the ability to walk and talk, and doctors told us that the disease was progressive, meaning Olivia's condition would continue to worsen and she would eventually need hospice care. She was not yet 2 years old. A few months later, our youngest daughter, Keira, was diagnosed with the same genetic disorder – metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD). (Kendra Riley, 3/5)