The New York Times:
The A.D.H.D. Medication Shortage Reflects Bad Drug Policy
Since last August, America has been experiencing a severe shortage of Adderall and related stimulant medications used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. (Maia Szalavitz, 3/25)
The Washington Post:
Ending Health Insurance For Generic Drugs Would Save Patients Money
Even if they have health insurance, Americans routinely face surprisingly high charges at the pharmacy counter. A radical-sounding solution would drastically curtail this experience and save billions of dollars in the bargain: End insurance coverage for low-cost generic drugs, which represent 90 percent of all prescriptions. (Erin E. Trish and Karen Van Nuys, 3/28)
The Star Tribune:
Minnesota Legislature And Health Care: Opioid Fee Would Hurt Those Already In Pain
I have worked as a board-certified anesthesiologist/pain management specialist for over 30 years. Whether battling a chronic condition or a rare disease, my patients live with severe, life-altering pain, which I work to treat, at times with opioid-based medications, so they can regain control of their lives and be relieved of suffering. (Todd Hess, 3/28)
The Tennessean:
Birth Control Is A Key Piece Of Individual Medical Freedom
In February, Tennessee’s Senate Judiciary Committee shot down Senate Bill 0885. The bill — which consisted of one line clarifying that the state abortion ban did not apply to birth control — received a unanimous “no” from Republicans and was met with no discussion. This is a misstep for Tennessee Republicans that has not gone unnoticed. (Courtney Joslin and Sophia Heimowitz, 3/23)
The Star Tribune:
Minnesota Legislature And Health Care: Don't Forget Rare-Disease Patients
PDABs are staffed with citizen experts who, with little knowledge, will be able to cap and dictate the price of drugs based on certain algorithms that turn patient health into numbers. (Medora Frei, 3/28)
Houston Chronicle:
Legalizing Drug-Testing Strips In Texas Could Save Lives
Several dozen drug-related bills have been introduced in the 88th Texas legislative session, a clear sign that the overdose crisis is on the minds of state leaders. (Katharine Neill Harris, 3/25)
The Tennessean:
Twelve Tips To Help Cope With Cancer Treatment
Many of us only think of detoxing from drugs or alcohol when we talk about reducing or removing these addictive poisons from our system. But the same exact side effects can exist when we try to reduce or get off many other legal, necessary medications that we have been successfully taking for years. (Steve Morris, 3/27)
Newsweek:
With Teen Fentanyl Deaths On The Rise, We Need To Rethink Who Delivers Drug Prevention Programs
This month, a tragic wave of teen fentanyl deaths prompted Texas lawmakers to propose mandatory fentanyl prevention and drug poisoning education in grades 6-12. Other states around the country are also struggling to confront skyrocketing rates of teen overdoses. (Khary Rigg, 3/27)