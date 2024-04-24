Perspectives: Women Are Speaking Out About Side Effects Of The Pill; GLP-1 Prescribing Rules Need Reexamination
Newsweek:
Listen To Women—Birth Control's Side Effects Are Real
For over 60 years, hormonal birth control has been sold as a quick fix for acne, reproductive health conditions, pregnancy prevention, or simply the inconvenience of periods. Yet women are beginning to recognize the unsoundness of medical professionals' habit of prescribing hormonal birth control to address seemingly everything related to their health. (Natalie Dodson and Grace Emily Stark, 4/16)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Fair Allocation Of GLP-1 And Dual GLP-1–GIP Receptor Agonists
A shortage of GLP-1 receptor agonists and other drugs raises questions about how limited supplies should be allocated. A proposed framework could guide governments, professional societies, and physicians. (Ezekiel J. Emanuel, et al, 4/17)
The Washington Examiner:
Biosimilars Could Save The Healthcare System Billions
Wider adoption of biosimilars could save the entire healthcare system money. An analysis by my Pacific Research Institute colleague Wayne Winegarden found that biosimilar competition already saves patients and the health system over $11 billion annually. Other research forecasts potential savings of up to $375 billion through 2031, as the patents for several major biologics are set to expire soon. (Sally Pipes, 4/23)