Repeal Of Controversial 1864 Abortion Ban Approved By Arizona House
On a third attempt, Arizona House lawmakers voted 32-38 to repeal the Civil War-era law that the Arizona Supreme Court previously upheld. The bill next goes to the state Senate for consideration. Separately, California is considering a bill that would make it easier for Arizona abortion providers to practice in the state.
Arizona Mirror:
Arizona House Votes To Repeal 1864 Abortion Ban Upheld By Supreme Court
After two weeks of thwarted attempts, the Arizona House of Representatives voted Wednesday to repeal a near-total abortion ban from 1864, with three Republican lawmakers breaking from their party to join Democrats in striking it down. (Gomez, 4/24)
Los Angeles Times:
Bill Allows Arizona Abortion Providers To Practice In California
Arizona abortion providers could practice in California under a new law designed to provide care to women who cross the state line as they face newly restrictive prohibitions at home. The bill introduced Wednesday aims to expedite temporary authorization for those Arizona doctors to practice in both states. ... The bill would also protect the privacy of medical professionals who practice in California. (Mays and Sosa, 4/24)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Missouri House Votes To Defund Planned Parenthood
The Republican-controlled House on Wednesday approved legislation barring state Medicaid dollars for Planned Parenthood, sending the bill to Gov. Mike Parson for his signature. (Suntrup, 4/24)
Vox:
How The Overturn Of Roe V. Wade Sparked A New Campaign For Abortion Rights Across The Europe Union
An unprecedented effort to expand abortion rights throughout Europe launches today, led by groups that were already fighting for reproductive freedom at the national level in their eight home countries. The My Voice, My Choice campaign aims to collect 1 million signatures in the next few months to pressure leaders of the European Union to commit to helping anyone who is not easily able to end an unwanted pregnancy where they live. (Cohen, 4/24)
U.S. births declined last year —
Bloomberg:
US Births Fell Last Year To Lowest Total Since 1979, Report Says
US births declined in 2023 to their lowest level in more than 40 years, continuing a two-decade trend of Americans having fewer children. Total births for the year fell 2% to 3.59 million, according to preliminary data released Thursday from the US National Center for Health Statistics, a level not seen since 1979, when about 3.4 million US babies were born. The rate of US women of child-bearing age having babies is the lowest since the center began compiling statistics, said Brady Hamilton, an NCHS demographer and lead author of the report. (Nix, 4/25)
CBS News:
Pitt Study Sees "Dramatic Increase" In Tubal Ligation Rate In Young People After Roe V. Wade Overturned
Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, the issue of reproductive rights has been center stage across the country. While it might be a hot-button political issue, it's also very personal, and many women and men are taking the step of permanent contraception. The demonstrations, debates, and court rulings since Roe v. Wade was overturned have had personal impacts on people in their prime reproductive years. (Shumway, 4/24)