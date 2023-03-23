Research Roundup: Antibiotics; Gene Therapy; C. Diff; And More
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Swiss Study Finds Catheter-Associated UTIs Are More Frequently Antibiotic Resistant
A study of urine cultures in Switzerland found that pathogens that cause catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs) were more frequently resistant to antibiotics than non-CAUTI pathogens, researchers reported yesterday in Antimicrobial Stewardship & Healthcare Epidemiology. (Dall, 3/21)
ScienceDaily:
Researchers Uncover A Protein Deficiency In Neurons Of Patients With Neurodegenerative Diseases That Could Be Targeted By New Gene Therapy Approach
Researchers discovered that a protein called Stathmin-2 is lost in these neurons, which prevents them from regenerating after injury and disrupts their connection with the muscles to control movements. (Massachusetts General Hospital, 3/20)
CIDRAP:
Electronic Medical Record Notification Tied To Reduced C Diff Testing, Incidence
An intervention to reduce unnecessary Clostridioides difficile testing was associated with a decline in healthcare-facility–onset C difficile infection (HCFO-CDI) across a five-hospital health system, researchers reported today in Antimicrobial Stewardship & Healthcare Epidemiology. (Dall, 3/16)
ScienceDaily:
Researchers Create Artificial Enzyme For Fast Detection Of Disease-Related Hormone In Sweat
Researchers have developed a handheld sensor that tests perspiration for cortisol and provides results in eight minutes, a key advance in monitoring a hormone whose levels are a marker for many illnesses including various cancers. (Oregon State University, 3/22)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Antidepressant Augmentation Versus Switch In Treatment-Resistant Geriatric Depression
We conducted a two-step, open-label trial involving adults 60 years of age or older with treatment-resistant depression. (Lenze, M.D., et al, 3/23)