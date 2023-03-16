Research Roundup: Covid; Autism; Infection Control; Time Perception
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Venous Blood Clots Rare Among COVID-19 Outpatients, Study Finds
An observational study of nearly 400,000 nonhospitalized adults in California finds a low rate of venous thromboembolism (VTE, or a blood clot in a vein) in the 30 days after COVID-19 diagnosis and an even lower rate in the following 30 days. (Van Beusekom, 3/13)
ScienceDaily:
Meta-Analysis Shows Association Between Autism In Children And Cardiometabolic Diseases
To help provide an insight into the possible ASD-cardiometabolic diseases link, researchers conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis. The results indicated that ASD was associated with greater risks of developing diabetes overall, including both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. (Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, 3/14)
CIDRAP:
Hospital Survey Highlights Challenges For Infection Control, Antibiotic Stewardship Programs
A survey of healthcare facilities in the United States and seven other countries found that infection prevention and control (IPC) and antibiotic stewardship program (ASP) interventions requiring staff, time, and specialized training were implemented less frequently in 2021, researchers reported today in Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology. (Dall, 3/14)
The New York Times:
Heartbeat May Shape Our Perception Of Time, Study Shows
It is a truism that time seems to expand or contract depending on our circumstances: In a state of terror, seconds can stretch. A day spent in solitude can drag. When we’re trying to meet a deadline, hours race by. A study published this month in the journal Psychophysiology by psychologists at Cornell University found that, when observed at the level of microseconds, some of these distortions could be driven by heartbeats, whose length is variable from moment to moment. (Barry, 3/14)