Research Roundup: Minorities And Covid; Elective Surgery And Covid; Long Covid; Low Immunity And Covid
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Racial Minorities Have Greater Long-Term Harms From COVID-19, Data Show
A longitudinal study yesterday in Frontiers in Public Health shows Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) COVID-19 patients in America had greater post-COVID-19 burdens than non-Hispanic, white peers. The long-term negative consequences were seen in health status, activity level and missed work, despite White and BIPOC patients having similar initial symptoms of infections. The findings are part of the ongoing INSPIRE study, a collaboration of eight major academic medical centers looking at the long-term effects of COVID-19. (Soucheray, 1/31)
CIDRAP:
Older US Adults Mull Costs, COVID, Work When Deciding On Elective Surgery
A survey study of older Americans who considered undergoing elective surgery in the previous 5 years reveals that concerns about out-of-pocket (OOP) costs, COVID-19 exposure, and taking time from work dissuaded some from going ahead with the procedure. A survey For the study, published yesterday in JAMA Network Open, a University of Michigan–led team surveyed a nationally representative sample of adults aged 50 to 80 years through the University of Michigan National Poll on Heathy Aging via the National Opinion Research Center AmeriSpeak panel in August 2021. Of 2,110 participants, 53% were women; average age was 63.7 years. (Van Beusekom, 1/31)
CIDRAP:
Study: Cognitive Slowing Is Associated With Long COVID
In an attempt to establish a definitive objective cognitive marker for PCC, or post-COVID-19 condition, researchers tested long COVID patients in Germany and the United Kingdom with cognitive speed tests, and found long COVID patients have a significant lag, suggesting cognitive slowing. The study, published yesterday in eClincialMedicine, was based on findings on an initial 194 long COVID patient seen at a PCC clinic in Germany. Findings were then replicated in a follow up COVID clinic in the United Kingdom. (Soucheray, 1/29)
CIDRAP:
New COVID Studies Show Varied Viral Clearance Time In Patients With Lower Immunity
Two new studies show immune-compromised patients, including those with cancer and HIV, have varied times until they clear the virus, with some at increased risk for persistent COVID-19 infections. (Soucheray, 1/29)