Research Roundup: TB; Air Pollution; Maternal Obesity; Medical Resource Allocation
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
More Than 80% Of TB Patients Lack Persistent Cough, Study Finds
More than 80% of people in Asia and Africa who have culture-confirmed pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) don't have one of the symptoms most commonly associated with the disease, according to a study published yesterday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 3/13)
ScienceDaily:
Climate Policies To Reduce Motor Vehicle Emissions Can Improve Children's Health, Save Money
A new study finds that policies to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from motor vehicles combined with investments in electric vehicles and public transportation would reduce air pollution and bring large benefits to children's health. They would also save money. (Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, 3/12)
ScienceDaily:
Maternal Obesity May Promote Liver Cancer
Scientists have studied the impact of maternal obesity on the risk of developing liver disease and liver cancer. Using an animal model, the team discovered that this risk was indeed much higher in the offspring of mothers suffering from obesity. (Universite de Geneve, 3/12)
CIDRAP:
Health Workers, Laypeople Differ On How To Allocate Limited Medical Resources Amid A Crisis
Healthcare providers (HCPs) and laypeople both say scarce resource allocation (SRA) policies should aim to save the most lives possible but diverge somewhat on how to achieve that goal, according to a survey launched early in the COVID-19 pandemic. University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) researchers published the results yesterday in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 3/13)