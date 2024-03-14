- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
They Were Injured at the Super Bowl Parade. A Month Later, They Feel Forgotten.
In the first of our series “The Injured,” a Kansas family remembers Valentine’s Day as the beginning of panic attacks, life-altering trauma, and waking to nightmares of gunfire. Thrown into the spotlight by the shootings, they wonder how they will recover. (Bram Sable-Smith and Peggy Lowe, KCUR, )
Montana, an Island of Abortion Access, Preps for Consequential Elections and Court Decisions
A 25-year-old state Supreme Court ruling protects abortion rights in conservative Montana. That hasn’t stopped Republicans and anti-abortion advocates from trying to institute a ban. (Arielle Zionts, )
Exclusive: Social Security Chief Vows to Fix ‘Cruel-Hearted’ Overpayment Clawbacks
New Social Security Commissioner Martin O’Malley is promising to change how the agency reclaims billions of dollars it wrongly pays to beneficiaries, saying the existing process is “cruel-hearted and mindless.” (Fred Clasen-Kelly, )
Political Cartoon: 'An Arm and A Leg?'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'An Arm and A Leg?'" by Jeff Hobbs.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
MENTAL HEALTH CARE IN CALIFORNIA PRISONS
Twenty-nine years of
prison oversight. Can we
open the records?
- Christian Heiss
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
HHS Looking Into Cybersecurity At UnitedHealth Following Change Hack
The HHS Office for Civil Rights is investigating the ransomware attack at UnitedHealth's subsidiary Change Healthcare to evaluate the extent of the hack's breach and the insurance company's HIPAA compliance. Meanwhile, fallout from the attack continues to be felt across the health industry.
The Washington Post:
HHS Opens Probe Into UnitedHealth’s Cybersecurity As Hack Fallout Continues
The Biden administration is opening an investigation into UnitedHealth Group following a cyberattack on a subsidiary that has crippled health-care payments and probably exposed millions of patients’ data. The Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday said its probe would focus on identifying the extent of the breach and compliance by UnitedHealth and its subsidiary, Change Healthcare, with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act — widely known as HIPAA — which is intended to protect patients’ private data. (Diamond, 3/13)
Bloomberg:
Change Healthcare Cyber Attack Leaves Cancer Clinics Reeling
Doctors across the US are stretching to keep their practices afloat as a debilitating cyberattack on a once little-known company at the center of the health-care system continues to cause havoc. “I can’t believe we’re in this mess,” said Kathy Oubre, chief executive officer of Pontchartrain Cancer Center in southeast Louisiana. “It’s going to take us months to dig out.” (Tozzi, Swetlitz, and Griffin, 3/13)
In other news from the federal government —
KFF Health News:
Exclusive: Social Security Chief Vows To Fix ‘Cruel-Hearted’ Overpayment Clawbacks
The Social Security Administration’s new chief is promising to overhaul the agency’s system of clawing back billions of dollars it claims was wrongly sent to beneficiaries, saying it “just doesn’t seem right or fair.” In an interview with KFF Health News, SSA Commissioner Martin O’Malley said that in the coming days he would propose changes to help people avoid crushing debts that have driven some into homelessness and caused financial hardships for the nation’s most vulnerable — the poorest of the poor and people with disabilities or persistent medical conditions or who are at least age 65. (Clasen-Kelly, 3/13)
The Boston Globe:
Potential TikTok Ban Passes House, But Some Say Worry It's Too Narrow
As TikTok users flooded Congress with calls opposing a bill that could ban the popular video app in the United States, Representative Jake Auchincloss said his office received one so disturbing that it convinced him the legislation was needed. “We got a voicemail from a young individual threatening suicide if we banned TikTok. That is a case in point . . . of the deleterious impact that these apps are having on our youth,” the Newton Democrat said. ... “I mean, Congress needs to get a grip on this.” (Puzzanghera, 3/13)
Roll Call:
In The Spotlight: Michelle Fischbach
Minnesota Republican Michelle Fischbach last week saw the Ways and Means Committee endorse her bill that would block the Biden administration from finalizing a rule to require minimum staffing in nursing homes. The rule, proposed last year, requires patients to receive at least three hours of direct care every day and mandates that facilities have a registered nurse on staff at all times. Fischbach’s bill advanced 26-17, with all Republicans and one Democrat voting in favor, echoing the nursing home industry’s arguments that the rule would force facilities to close because they can’t find workers. (Eskow, 3/13)
Harris Will Be First Vice President To Visit An Abortion Clinic
Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit and meet with abortion providers and staff members at a health center in Minneapolis, spotlighting an issue that Democrats will lean into during the 2024 election.
The New York Times:
Kamala Harris Will Visit Abortion Clinic, In Historic First
Vice President Kamala Harris plans to meet with abortion providers and staff members on Thursday in the Twin Cities, a visit that is believed to be the first stop by a president or vice president to an abortion clinic. Ms. Harris plans on Thursday to tour the center with an abortion provider and highlight what the administration has done to try to preserve access to the procedure as conservative states enact growing restrictions. Minnesota has become a haven for abortion seekers since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ushering in restrictive laws and bans in neighboring states. (Lerer and Nehamas, 3/13)
Missouri Independent:
Missourians Back Effort To Restore Abortion Rights, Poll Finds
A new poll shows plurality of Missourians support restoring abortion rights as they existed under Roe v. Wade, but a large undecided group holds the key to victory. (Keller, 3/13)
The 19th:
Morning-After Pills Handed Out At Olivia Rodrigo Concert In Missouri
The Missouri Abortion Fund distributed the morning-after pill and condoms to concertgoers during Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS tour Tuesday night in St. Louis. It was part of the pop star’s Fund 4 Good initiative focused on “building an equitable and just future for all women, girls, and people seeking reproductive health freedom.” (Gerson, 3/13)
Nebraska Public Media:
Nebraska Is Down To Two Clinics Providing Abortion Appointments In The State
The Planned Parenthood clinic in Omaha has been under construction since January. The center remains open to family planning patients, but all abortion appointments have been temporarily moved to the Lincoln location. That leaves just two clinics currently providing abortion services in Nebraska. (Rembert, 3/14)
The Guardian:
‘Idaho’s Seen As A War Zone’: The Lone Abortion Activist Defying Militias And The Far Right
Last January, Jen Jackson Quintano stepped into a theater in Sandpoint, a tiny city in northern Idaho, to debut a production that could best be described as The Vagina Monologues meets The Moth – a night of Idahoans sharing stories about their own reproductive agency. Quintano was nervous. Idaho, where Republicans outnumber Democrats five to one, has one of the most punitive abortion bans in the country. Further, Quintano lives in a region of the state that keeps making national headlines for bold displays of armed intimidation by militia, white supremacists, and Christian nationalists. This was not necessarily a safe place to talk about abortion. (Randall, 3/12)
KFF Health News:
Montana, An Island Of Abortion Access, Preps For Consequential Elections And Court Decisions
A years-long battle over abortion access in a sprawling and sparsely populated region of the U.S. may come to a head this year in the courts and at the ballot box. Challenges to several state laws designed to chip away at abortion access are pending in Montana courts. Meanwhile, abortion rights advocates are pushing a ballot initiative that would add extra protections to the state constitution. (Zionts, 3/14)
In updates on IVF —
The Hill:
New York Republican Becomes First GOP Member To Support Bill Protecting IVF
Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-N.Y.) announced Wednesday that he was cosponsoring a bill to protect access for in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments, becoming the first Republican to back the care. In a statement, Molinaro said he would be cosponsoring the Access to Family Building Act, with Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.). It had companion legislation introduced in the Senate by Sens. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.). (Irwin, 3/13)
2 Chicago Public School Students Have Measles; CDC Updates Travel Guidance
There are now 10 confirmed measles cases in Chicago, and the city is said to be "moving quickly" to vaccinate public school students. The CDC is also warning that if you're traveling abroad, you should check whether you're up to date on measles shots.
CBS News:
2 More Measles Cases Confirmed In Chicago For Total Of 10; One New Case Is At Migrant Shelter
The Chicago Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced two new confirmed cases of measles – one of which was in the migrant shelter in Pilsen where most of the cases have originated. This makes a total of 10 cases of measles citywide, and eight associated with the migrant shelter. It is not known where the other new measles patient was exposed. Two of the 10 measles patients from the shelter have also now been confirmed to be Chicago Public Schools students. (Franza, 3/13)
CBS News:
Mayor Johnson: City Is "Moving Quickly" To Vaccinate CPS Students Against Measles
One of the measles patients attended Philip D. Armour Elementary in Bridgeport, and is staying in the migrant shelter. Another student is at Cooper Dual Language Elementary Academy and was also a shelter resident. Specifically at Armour Elementary, data showed as of the start of the school year, the vaccination protection level at the school was 89 percent. This is technically beneath the 95% vaccination set by the CDC to achieve herd immunity. (Molina, 3/13)
Chicago Sun-Times:
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Confirms Migrant Evictions Coming, Despite Measles Outbreak And Protests
Amid a burgeoning measles outbreak and one day after 18 Chicago City Council members signed a letter urging him to call off his 60-day eviction policy for city migrant shelters, Mayor Brandon Johnson vowed to forge ahead with an untold number of evictions on Saturday. (Spielman and Loria, 3/13)
CNN:
All Eligible People At Chicago Migrant Shelter Have Been Vaccinated For Measles In ‘Unprecedented Operation’
The Chicago Department of Public Health said Wednesday that everyone who is eligible for vaccination at the temporary shelter housing migrants at the center of a measles outbreak has now been vaccinated. (Christensen and Musa, 3/13)
Also —
CBS News:
Going Abroad? Time To Check If You're Up To Date On Measles Immunity, CDC Says
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance Wednesday for travelers in the wake of a global rise in measles outbreaks, as cases have mounted across 17 states. Americans planning to travel abroad should consult their doctors at least six weeks before traveling if they are unsure about whether they are up to date on their vaccines, the agency now says, in order to avoid catching the highly contagious virus during their trip. The CDC previously said in November that travelers only needed to schedule an appointment at least one month before their trip, in order to have enough time to get vaccinated. (Tin, 3/13)
Vox:
Measles In The US: Vaccines, Treatment, And What To Do To Protect Your Family
Unvaccinated children and immunocompromised people — especially those receiving certain cancer treatments — face the highest risk when measles is in circulation. “Even an uncomplicated case of measles is really awful,” said Sarah Lim, an infectious disease doctor and medical specialist at the Minnesota Department of Health, during a press conference on March 12. (Landman, 3/13)
Forbes:
Here Are The 17 States Reporting Measles Cases
Data shows that cases are close to the number of total cases reported in 2023. (Gleeson, 3/13)
Study: New Blood Test Good At Detecting Colorectal Cancer Early
A clinical trial of the new test found it detected 83% of people with colorectal cancer. It's not yet FDA approved. Also in the news, a blood cancer treatment is found promising for treating the deadliest type of brain cancer, glioblastoma.
NPR:
Blood Test Can Detect Colorectal Cancer Early, New Study Finds
The results of a clinical trial, published Wednesday, in The New England Journal of Medicine, show that the blood-based screening test detects 83% of people with colorectal cancer. If the FDA approves it, the blood test would be another screening tool to detect the cancer at an early stage. ... Dr. Barbara Jung, president of the American Gastroenterological Association says the test could help improve early detection of colorectal cancer. "I do think having a blood draw versus undergoing an invasive test will reach more people, " she says. (Aubrey, 3/14)
NBC News:
In Two Early Trials, Blood Cancer Treatment Appears Promising For Deadly Brain Tumor
Two early trials published Wednesday showed promise in treating one of the deadliest types of cancer, glioblastoma. The aggressive brain cancer, which took the lives of John McCain and Beau Biden, is only diagnosed at stage 4, and the five-year survival rate is around 10%. ... The two clinical trials published Wednesday were extremely small, conducted on just nine patients in total, and much more research is needed, with larger trials, to determine how effective the therapy might be in the long run. (Sullivan, 3/13)
Nature:
First Cell Therapy For Solid Tumours Heads To The Clinic: What It Means For Cancer Treatment
More than 35 years after it was invented, a therapy that uses immune cells extracted from a person’s own tumour is finally hitting the clinic. At least 20 people with advanced melanoma have embarked on treatment with what are called tumour-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), which target and kill cancer cells. The regimen, called lifileucel, is the first TIL therapy to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). And it is the first immune-cell therapy to win FDA approval for treating solid tumours such as melanoma. Doctors already deploy immune cells called CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) T cells to treat cancer, but CAR-T therapy is used against only blood cancers such as leukaemia. (Reardon, 3/11)
Medical News Today:
How Metabolic Syndrome Can Increase The Risk Of Developing Cancer
New research shows that worsening metabolic syndrome – which is present in more than a third of adults in the United States – carries with it an increased risk of developing cancer. Metabolic syndrome is not a single condition, but rather the term applied when a person has three or more of the following markers: central or abdominal obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, high serum triglycerides, and low serum high-density lipoprotein. (Gray, 3/13)
CNN:
This Risk Assessment Tool Helped Olivia Munn Discover Her Breast Cancer
A tool that’s available as an online calculator played a key role in actress Olivia Munn’s discovery that she had breast cancer – even after she had “a normal mammogram,” according to a social media post. (Howard, 3/13)
Try the NIH's breast cancer calculator —
Nature:
Why Are So Many Young People Getting Cancer? What The Data Say
Of the many young people whom Cathy Eng has treated for cancer, the person who stood out the most was a young woman with a 65-year-old’s disease. The 16-year-old had flown from China to Texas to receive treatment for a gastrointestinal cancer that typically occurs in older adults. Her parents had sold their house to fund her care, but it was already too late. “She had such advanced disease, there was not much that I could do,” says Eng, now an oncologist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. ... Thousands of miles away, in Mumbai, India, surgeon George Barreto had been noticing the same thing. (Ledford, 3/13)
AP:
Early Results Show Lower Cancer Rates Than Expected Among Air Force Nuclear Missile Personnel
The Air Force is reporting the first data on cancer diagnoses among troops who worked with nuclear missiles and, while the data is only about 25% complete, the service says the numbers are lower than what they expected. The Air Force said so far it has identified 23 cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a blood cancer, in the first stage of its review of cancers among service members who operated, maintained or supported silo-based Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles. (Copp, 3/13)
Cannabis Policy Could Take A Hit After Report Showing More Teens Use THC
Some health experts want more regulation of the cannabis market, citing health concerns and easy access for youths. In other news, Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a marijuana reform roundtable Friday.
Roll Call:
Growing Teen THC Use Could Further Complicate Cannabis Policy
Adolescents are using an often unregulated, psychoactive derivative of cannabis, according to national data released Wednesday, as the Biden administration deliberates expanding access to marijuana at the federal level. The data could complicate hemp regulation at the state level, as some states move to rein in THC use. It could also have ripple effects around efforts to legalize marijuana, which already operates under an extremely gray patchwork of regulations at the state level, where it’s often legal, and the federal level, where it’s not. (Raman and Clason, 3/14)
KXAN Austin:
Texas Medical Cannabis Distributor Calls For Regulations Of CBD Market
The CEO of Texas’ largest medical cannabis distributor is urging leaders to regulate the state’s CBD market, citing concerns over health issues related to hemp-derived products such as delta-8 and delta-9 THC. Delta-8 and delta-9 THC are compounds closely related to the psychoactive compound in marijuana that gets users “high.” It’s legal in most states after Congress passed the 2018 farm bill, which had an unintended loophole due to how lawmakers defined “hemp” while legalizing it. (Madden, 3/13)
The Hill:
Harris To Host Marijuana Reform Roundtable With Kentucky Governor, Rapper Fat Joe
Vice President Harris will convene a roundtable on marijuana reform Friday with rapper Fat Joe, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and individuals who received pardons for marijuana convictions. A White House official said Harris will highlight actions the Biden administration has taken to pursue criminal justice reforms, including by pardoning tens of thousands of Americans with federal marijuana possession charges. (Samuels, 3/13)
Politico:
Massachusetts Governor Proposes Sweeping Marijuana Pardons
Gov. Maura Healey on Wednesday proposed a blanket pardon of misdemeanor marijuana possession convictions in Massachusetts in what she described as the broadest action taken by a governor to forgive past marijuana crimes since President Joe Biden handed down federal pot pardons. Healey’s move to wipe out all past adult state court misdemeanor convictions for possession of marijuana comes seven years after the state legalized cannabis. The pardons will be mostly automatic, she said, and could potentially clear the charge from hundreds of thousands of people’s records. (Kashinsky and Garity, 3/13)
ProPublica:
Chinese Organized Crime Dominates America’s Illicit Marijuana Market
A quadruple murder in Oklahoma shows how the Chinese underworld has come to dominate the booming illicit trade, fortifying its rise as a global powerhouse with alleged ties to China’s authoritarian regime. Rotella, Berg, Yalch and Adcock, 3/14)
Also —
Politico:
Becerra Leaves The Door Open To Drug Testing Welfare Recipients
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Wednesday didn’t shut the door to drug testing welfare recipients, a policy San Francisco voters approved earlier this month. Becerra, former California attorney general, said that he didn’t want to tell cities, counties or states what actions they should take but that all options should be on the table when considering how to address the drug crisis facing the nation. (Messerly, 3/13)
Nurse Who Accidentally Killed Patient Highlights Hospital's Errors
Former nurse RaDonda Vaught told CommonSpirit Health staff members that her accidental administering of the wrong medication was influenced by hospital issues like a faulty medication dispenser. Also in the news: Mass General Brigham, Mayo Clinic, and more.
Stat:
RaDonda Vaught Links Vanderbilt Hospital Issues To Patient Death
Speaking before a virtual audience of CommonSpirit Health employees, RaDonda Vaught, the former nurse who accidentally killed a patient by administering the wrong medication, listed the outside factors she claims contributed to her fatal error. Among them: a missing drug order, a faulty medication dispenser, and a hurricane that hampered the drug supply. (Bannow, 3/13)
Minnesota Public Radio:
Union Workers Push For Health Care And Insurance Bills Following Coordinated Strikes
After thousands of Twin Cities union workers went on strike last week, workers are pushing for changes at the Capitol — including public health insurance open to all Minnesotans and insurance for striking workers. (Spencer, 3/13)
The Boston Globe:
Mass General Brigham Hospital System To Integrate Clinical Services
Thirty years after joining forces, Massachusetts General and Brigham and Women’s hospitals are taking their most ambitious step yet toward creating a more unified hospital system. The two flagship hospitals, which anchor Mass General Brigham, the state’s largest health care system, announced Wednesday that it will be combining clinical services across its vast network that serves more than 2.6 million patients a year. The effort will include the creation of new, disease-focused institutes that executives say will dismantle silos and lead to more coordinated, streamlined care. (Serres, 3/13)
Modern Healthcare:
Mayo Clinic Launches Solutions Studio To Develop Programs Faster
Mayo Clinic Platform said it has developed a program designed to speed the introduction of new digital healthcare solutions. Solutions Studio, announced at HIMSS, seeks to help digital health companies deploy solutions faster by giving them access to curated, de-identified data along with analytic and training tools in one centralized platform, Mayo Clinic said in a news release. (DeSilva, 3/13)
Modern Healthcare:
HIMSS24: Philips, Innovaccer Compete For Provider Contracts
A growing number of established health tech companies are outlining a strategy to connect startups to health systems. The trend was highlighted at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society’s annual conference in Orlando, Florida, with health tech vendors such as Innovaccer, Royal Philips, GE HealthCare and Epic outlining their strategies to court startups for a platform solution they can sell to health systems. (Turner, 3/13)
Minnesota Public Radio:
Children’s Minnesota Debuts New Modest Hospital Gown For Kids
Children’s Minnesota on Tuesday debuted one of the country’s first modest hospital gowns for kids. The hospital system partnered with local design business Henna and Hijabs to create a medical grade modesty gown with a detachable hijab, three-quarter length sleeves and closures that can be worn in the front or back that allow medical providers access for IV lines or breathing tubes. (Miles, 3/13)
645 People Died From Heat In Arizona's Most Populous County Last Year
The figure is up over 50% on 2022's number for the arid metro Phoenix area. Also in the news: loss of health care for immigrants in Illinois; a failed override of Nebraska's governor's veto of a "safe needles" bill; and more.
AP:
Arizona's Most Populous County Has Confirmed 645 Heat-Associated Deaths In Metro Phoenix Last Year
Public health officials in Arizona’s most populous county on Wednesday reported they confirmed a staggering 645 heat-associated deaths last year — more than 50% higher than 2022 and another consecutive annual record in arid metro Phoenix. The numbers in the preliminary report by the Maricopa County Department of Public Health alarmed officials in America’s hottest big metro, raising concerns about how to better protect vulnerable groups such as homeless people and older adults from the blistering summer heat. (Snow, 3/13)
WBEZ:
Many Of Illinois' Immigrants Will Lose Health Care In April
Changes to a pair of Illinois programs that offer health care coverage to undocumented — and some documented — residents will mean thousands of people stand to lose their health insurance. (Degman, 3/13)
USA Today:
Nebraska Lawmakers Fail To Override Veto Of 'Safe Needles' Bill
The Nebraska Legislature could not override Gov. Jim Pillen’s veto of a “safe needles” bill on Tuesday, losing by just three votes. Thirty supporters were needed to override the veto, but only 27 voted to do so despite previous broad bipartisan support for the bill that would’ve established a syringe service program (SSP) to reduce HIV and other blood-borne infections by distributing clean syringes and creating touchpoints to access addiction treatment. (Marchel Hoff, 3/13)
Los Angeles Times:
Some Mentally Ill People Are Stuck In L.A. Jails, Report Says
People with mental illnesses who are in conservatorships are being held in Los Angeles County jails even after their criminal charges are dropped, according to a report released Tuesday by Disability Rights California. Similarly, they are staying months in county psychiatric hospitals after doctors have agreed that it’s safe for them to leave, the report said. The issue is partly one of capacity. (Cosgrove, 3/13)
Community News Collaborative:
Sarasota Nonprofit Helps Veterans With PTSD Heal With Alternative Therapies
Operation Warrior Resolution is seeing success treating post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues with a holistic method called brain-based healing. (Owens, 3/13)
CalMatters:
California Legislature Wants To Promote Happiness
A new select committee on happiness holds its first hearing to figure out how to make Californians happier. (La, 3/12)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
NH House Committee Backs Bill That Would Add Mental Health Records To Federal Gun Database
A New Hampshire House committee is recommending passage of a bill that would add people who are involuntarily committed to psychiatric facilities or found incompetent to stand trial to the FBI’s gun background check database. New Hampshire is currently one of just a handful of states that does not share similar data with the FBI. (Bookman and Cuno-Booth, 3/13)
KFF Health News:
They Were Injured At The Super Bowl Parade. A Month Later, They Feel Forgotten
Jason Barton didn’t want to attend the Super Bowl parade this year. He told a co-worker the night before that he worried about a mass shooting. But it was Valentine’s Day, his wife is a Kansas City Chiefs superfan, and he couldn’t afford to take her to games. ... So Barton drove 50 miles from Osawatomie, Kansas, to downtown Kansas City, Missouri, with his wife, Bridget, her 13-year-old daughter, Gabriella, and Gabriella’s school friend. When they finally arrived home that night, they cleaned blood from Gabriella’s sneakers and found a bullet in Bridget’s backpack. (Sable-Smith and Lowe, 3/14)
Researchers Warn Of New Amoeba Risk From Nasal Rinsing
Using the right kind of water in your neti pot now seems extra important since the CDC has linked rare but deadly Acanthamoeba infections to nasal rinsing systems. Also in the news: A man living in an iron lung has died at age 78.
AP:
What To Know About Dangerous Amoeba Linked To Neti Pots, Nasal Rinsing
For years, scientists have known people who use neti pots can become infected with a brain-eating amoeba if they use the wrong kind of water. On Wednesday, researchers linked a second kind of deadly amoeba to nasal rinsing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report that for the first time connects Acanthamoeba infections to neti pots and other nasal rinsing devices. Officials also renewed their warning that extremely rare, but potentially deadly, consequences can come from flushing nasal passages with common tap water. (Stobbe, 3/13)
NPR:
Man In An Iron Lung Since Age 6 Dies At 78
Polio struck Paul Alexander in 1952, when he was just 6 years old. Within days, the disease robbed him of the use of his body. But he fought through the illness, using an iron lung for more than 70 years — and inspiring people with his determination to live a full life. He painted, wrote a book and worked for years as an attorney. ... Alexander died on Monday at age 78. ... "I'm crippled in most people's minds, except mine," he said, adding later, "I'm Paul Alexander, human being." (Chappell, 3/13)
Politico:
Stuttering Advocates Have Words For Donald Trump
Trump’s ridiculing of Biden comes as advocates have built broader acceptance of speech impediments. (Gardiner, 3/12)
NBC News:
Playing With Dogs Helps People Concentrate And Relax, Brain Recordings Show
Plenty of research has investigated the bond between humans and dogs, demonstrating that canine companions can improve people’s moods, reduce blood pressure and lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol. ... But few past studies have pinpointed what happens in people’s brains when they interact with a furry friend. A study published Wednesday did exactly that. ... The results indicated that walking the dog made the participants feel more relaxed, brushing her improved concentration, and playing with her yielded both of these effects. (Bendix, 3/13)
USA Today:
Why Do Women Go Through Menopause? Study Of Whales Offers Clues
The existence of menopause in humans has long been a biological conundrum, but scientists are getting a better understanding from a surprising source: whales. Findings of a new study suggest menopause gives an evolutionary advantage to grandmother whales’ grandchildren. ... A paper published Wednesday in the journal Nature looked at a total of 32 whale species, five of which undergo menopause. The findings could offer clues about why humans, the only land-based animals that also goes through menopause, evolved the trait. (Weise, 3/13)
Research Roundup: TB; Air Pollution; Maternal Obesity; Medical Resource Allocation
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
More Than 80% Of TB Patients Lack Persistent Cough, Study Finds
More than 80% of people in Asia and Africa who have culture-confirmed pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) don't have one of the symptoms most commonly associated with the disease, according to a study published yesterday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 3/13)
ScienceDaily:
Climate Policies To Reduce Motor Vehicle Emissions Can Improve Children's Health, Save Money
A new study finds that policies to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from motor vehicles combined with investments in electric vehicles and public transportation would reduce air pollution and bring large benefits to children's health. They would also save money. (Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, 3/12)
ScienceDaily:
Maternal Obesity May Promote Liver Cancer
Scientists have studied the impact of maternal obesity on the risk of developing liver disease and liver cancer. Using an animal model, the team discovered that this risk was indeed much higher in the offspring of mothers suffering from obesity. (Universite de Geneve, 3/12)
CIDRAP:
Health Workers, Laypeople Differ On How To Allocate Limited Medical Resources Amid A Crisis
Healthcare providers (HCPs) and laypeople both say scarce resource allocation (SRA) policies should aim to save the most lives possible but diverge somewhat on how to achieve that goal, according to a survey launched early in the COVID-19 pandemic. University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) researchers published the results yesterday in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 3/13)
Viewpoints: Prior Authorization Can Be Deadly; Ableism Is Behind Anti-Vaccination Trend
Editorial writers discuss dangerous prior authorizations, vaccine fears, tuition-free medical schools, and more.
The New York Times:
Denying Your Medical Care Is Big Business In America
Should your insurance company be allowed to stop you from getting a treatment — even if your doctor says it’s necessary? (Alexander Stockton, 3/14)
Newsweek:
Measles Outbreaks Reveal Extent—And Danger—Of Disability Stigma
Newly reported measles cases in Chicago are the latest in a potentially deadly—and highly preventable—string of outbreaks, which have been recorded in at least 17 states since the start of 2024. These outbreaks are a direct result of anti-vaccination misinformation that is rooted in ableism and harms all communities—able-bodied and disabled alike. (Sam Streuli, 3/13)
Bloomberg:
Free Tuition Is No Panacea For Medical Schools
Medical students who anticipate hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt will likely make career decisions based on whether they can afford their monthly payments. Graduating debt-free opens every possible option — including working in less lucrative specialties or in underserved communities. (Erin Lowry, 3/13)
The Washington Post:
A Late, But Not Too Late, Apology For The Shameful Use Of Black Bodies
Decades after a Black man’s heart was used in a transplant without his family’s consent, Virginia lawmakers express “profound regret.” That matters. (Theresa Vargas, 3/13)
Stat:
Change Healthcare Outage Fallout Shows Need For New Oversight
In the early days after it was hit by a cyberattack on Feb. 21, Change Healthcare, one of the country’s largest claims and prescription processors, said it would be back online soon. Three weeks later, customers were still waiting — and Biden administration officials were calling its owner, the giant company UnitedHealth Group, to task, even as Medicare offered emergency funds to providers who hadn’t been paid. However the crisis plays out in the coming days, one thing is clear: The critical technology infrastructure of the U.S. health care system needs to be better protected from any future attack. (Jonathan Slotkin and David Vawdrey, 3/14)