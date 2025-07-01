Senate Passes Trump’s Megabill With Medicaid Cuts, Other Health Provisions
The massive tax and immigration bill passed the Senate Tuesday by a 51-50 vote, with Vice President J.D. Vance casting the tiebreaker. The legislation, which must go back to the House, offsets some of the new spending with measures that aim to cut back on Medicaid and food assistance for the poor.
Stat:
Senate Passes Trump Tax Cut Bill That Slashes Medicaid Spending
The Senate passed a $4.5 trillion tax cut bill after last-minute changes to its health care provisions, as Republicans scrambled to get their party on board. The legislation that passed on Tuesday includes major federal funding cuts to Medicaid that were opposed by hospitals and doctors and would sharply boost the number of people without health insurance. The vote was 51-50, with all Democrats and Republican Sens. Rand Paul (Ky.), Susan Collins (Maine), and Thom Tillis (N.C.) opposed. Vice President J.D. Vance cast the tie-breaking vote. (Wilkerson, Payne and Cirruzzo, 7/1)
The Hill:
Senate Megabill Marks Biggest Medicaid Cuts In History
Senate Republicans on Tuesday passed the largest cuts to Medicaid since the program began in the 1960s, a move that would erode the social safety net and cause a spike in the number of uninsured Americans over the next decade. The tax and spending bill is projected to cost more than $3 trillion during that time, but would be partially paid for with about $1 trillion in cuts to Medicaid. Almost 12 million lower-income Americans would lose their health insurance by 2034, according to the Congressional Budget Office. (Weixel, 7/1)
Politico:
Senate Passes Trump’s Megabill After Pulling All-Nighter
Now Republicans could face an even more painful headache across the Capitol: The package still needs to get through the House, which is expected to start voting as soon as Wednesday, driving Republicans right down to the wire on their self-imposed July 4 deadline. That will be a heavy lift: Moderates are worried about changes to Medicaid and clean energy tax credits included in the Senate bill, and conservatives are up in arms that it doesn’t go far enough in cutting spending. But GOP leaders are betting they can get it through the way they did their initial draft earlier this year — by daring holdouts to vote against Donald Trump. (Carney, 7/1)
AP:
What's In The Latest Version Of Trump's Big Bill
To help partly offset the lost tax revenue and new spending, Republicans aim to cut back on Medicaid and food assistance for the poor. Republicans argue they are trying to rightsize the safety net programs for the population they were initially designed to serve, mainly pregnant women, the disabled and children, and root out what they describe as waste, fraud and abuse. The package includes new 80-hour-a-month work requirements for many adults receiving Medicaid and food stamps, including older people up to age 65. Parents of children 14 and older would have to meet the program’s work requirements. (Freking and Mascaro, 6/30)